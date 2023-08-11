Editorial: Banning beanbag shotguns at APD is long overdue

The Austin Police Department's decision to stop using "less lethal" shotguns is a welcome development considering their controversial history and the severe injuries they have caused, but we must ask: What took so long?

It is a shame Austin police didn't discontinue use of the shotguns that fire "beanbag rounds" containing lead pellets years ago, and that it took a warning from the Travis County District Attorney's office in July for police to act. Prosecutors were rightly concerned about a June 2021 incident in which police used the beanbag munitions on a 15-year-old girl who was unarmed and not suspected of a crime.

APD's use of the "less lethal" munitions drew public scrutiny in May 2020, when police used them to fire on Black Lives Matter protesters, some who sustained severe injuries. One suffered brain damage; another lost vision in one eye and another's jaw was fractured. In the ensuing controversy, police said they stopped using the weapons for crowd control but continued their use in other situations.

The city has since paid $18.9 million in settlements to more than a dozen protesters who were injured, and 19 APD officers have been indicted on felony excessive force charges.

"Less lethal" beanbag shotguns can still do a lot of damage

In the police shooting of the 15-year-old girl in 2021, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza declined to charge the officers involved because the girl ignored a police command, but he said continued use of the munitions could put officers at risk of future prosecution.

The injuries from beanbag rounds suffered in the Black Lives Matter protests three years ago showed they can cause horrific damage to the human body. But it should have been already evident that these munitions are dangerous. Research has consistently shown they can still maim and kill and they present severe risks not only to the intended targets, especially when fired at close range, but anyone in the vicinity because they are not as accurate as traditional bullets. Some of those injured with beanbag rounds during the George Floyd protests were not the intended targets. And some officers who fired them say they were not sufficiently trained in their use. Five officers indicted for their actions during the protests have sued the city, saying they were forced into riot control without adequate training and provided with beanbag rounds that were old and defective.

We understand that policing is dangerous work, and law enforcement officers want every tool at their disposal to do their jobs. But beanbag shotguns are a dangerously flawed tool and not worth the risk. A 2017 study by Physicians for Human Rights found that among nearly 2,000 people struck with less lethal rounds such as beanbag munitions and rubber bullets, 3% died and 15% were permanently disabled. The group also documented at least 115 head injuries inflicted by police using less lethal weapons during the George Floyd protests nationwide, including in Austin.

Social justice advocates welcome decision, but criticize delay

Chas Moore, executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, praised APD's decision to end the use of beanbag shotguns as a step in the right direction, but said it's "too little, too late."

"It acknowledges the harm caused and reflects a recognition of the need for change in police tactics," Moore said in a written statement to the Editorial Board. "Instead of relying on less lethal weapons, efforts should focus on de-escalation training, community engagement, and reimagining public safety beyond traditional law enforcement."

While de-escalation training is not a panacea for solving every confrontation involving police, a study released in 2022 found the training was associated with 28% fewer use-of-force incidents, 26% fewer injuries to community members and 36% fewer injuries to police officers.

In an Aug. 4 memo to the force, Assistant Police Chief Robin Henderson, chief of staff for Chief Joe Chacon, said the department might resume use of beanbag rounds pending more discussions with Garza. This shouldn't be up for discussion. These munitions should be banned permanently.

In a July 28 letter to Austin police, Garza said his office expects APD will examine its training policies governing the use of shotguns with modified munitions.

It's the least that APD could do. But it would be much better for the public if beanbag shotguns were retired for good at APD.

RELATED: Austin police completely stop use of beanbag rounds after using munitions on 15-year-old girl

RELATED: Editorial: APD’s protest response left deep wounds

Demonstrators protest over the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020. (Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman File 2020)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Editorial: Beanbag munitions are dangerous, not worth the risk