Editorial: Banning menthol cigarettes is a racial justice issue

The Times Editorial Board
·4 min read
FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. U.S. health regulators will announce a new effort Thursday, April 29, 2021, to ban menthol cigarettes, according to an Biden administration official. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. (Associated Press)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement Thursday that it was moving to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars this year is not just the single most important step the federal agency has taken reduce the deadly impact of tobacco use in the U.S. It's also one that comes with significant racial justice implications.

How so? Although smoking has plummeted in the U.S. since its heyday in the mid-20th century, tobacco-related ailments are still the main cause of preventable death. And even while Black Americans smoke at lower rates than other ethnic groups, they are more likely to die from tobacco-related disease. And, finally, about 85% of Black Americans who smoke choose menthol cigarettes, which are easier to get hooked on and harder to quit.

If it sounds a bit nanny state-ish to ban an otherwise legal product used by consenting adults, consider this: In 2009, Congress gave the FDA authority to ban all other flavors in cigarettes, which it did in order to make these dangerous products less attractive to new smokers. But Congress stalled on menthols and asked for more study.

The FDA did more research and found that menthol, which is similar to mint, is the most insidious of all flavors. Like candy and fruit flavorings, menthol masks the unpleasant taste of tobacco. Unlike those other flavors, however, menthol cigarettes have anesthetic properties that mask the abrasiveness of tobacco smoke and induce users to inhale more deeply, increasing their exposure to the harmful chemicals in the smoke, which some researchers believe increases addiction.

What’s more, tobacco companies have aggressively marketed menthol cigarettes to communities of color for decades, using predatory advertising schemes and promotions that appeal not just to adults in Black and other ethnic communities, but to youngsters of all races. That helps explain why about half of all people under 18 who smoke use menthol tobacco, authorities say.

The proposed menthol ban does not extend to electronic cigarettes, but that's not necessarily a cause for concern. The FDA is working on regulations for these relatively new products and certainly should use that rule-making process as an opportunity to prohibit enticing flavors there as well. While electronic cigarettes are considered less harmful than their combustible brethren, studies show they attract new users to nicotine products and may lead to the adoption of traditional cigarettes.

The singular threat from menthol-flavored cigarettes was the rationale for California lawmakers to include them in a ban on all flavored tobacco products last year. That law is on hold until 2022, when voters will decide whether to ratify or reject it through a referendum funded by the tobacco industry. But anti-tobacco advocates say that defending the state prohibition is a public health battle worth fighting because the federal menthol ban could take up to three years to implement, or even longer if slowed by legal challenges.

While the FDA's action is certainly worth applauding, it took a lawsuit to get the agency off the sidelines. The African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council and other public health groups sued over the government's failure to regulate menthol, despite compelling evidence of its harm. In November, a judge rejected the government's bid to dismiss the case, and Thursday's announcement was the settlement. It's a victory for public health nonetheless, no matter what the American Civil Liberties Union says.

The ACLU and other civil rights groups sent a letter Monday to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock arguing against a menthol ban, claiming that it would perpetuate overpolicing in Black communities. But the FDA ban would not criminalize possession of menthol cigarettes, just remove them from the market. Local police do not enforce federal food and drug regulations. It would indeed be troubling if law enforcement used a ban on menthol cigarettes as a pretext to target communities of color further, but that is a separate issue better dealt with by criminal justice reform at the state and local level.

Indeed, Black public health advocates contend, and we agree, that the bigger injustice is allowing tobacco companies to continue to push their deadly product on communities of color.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes

    The Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars once and for all. Ben Tracy explains why.

  • FDA promises a ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored small cigars. The Daily Show has mixed feelings.

    The Food and Drug Administration promised Thursday to issue new regulations within a year to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and small flavored cigars, aiming to reduce smoking among Black and young Americans. The ban could take years to go into effect, following a comment period and possible legal challenges. There are "very important considerations, starting with legal considerations, about getting this right as we move forward in the rulemaking," FDA Center for Tobacco Products director Mitch Zeller said at a briefing. The FDA banned most flavored cigarettes in 2009 but exempted menthols. The American Heart Association, American Lung Association, and the NAACP welcomed the proposed ban on menthols; 85 percent of Black smokers use menthols, versus less than 30 percent of white smokers. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah welcomed it, too. "Honestly, I'm all for it," Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. "Partly because tobacco companies have an ugly history of targeting menthols to Black communities," but also because they smell terrible. "Whenever I hang around someone who smokes menthols, it smells like they were just fighting a fire at a Mentos factory," he said. "Pick a smell, man! But whether you're for this thing or against it, you gotta admit it's gonna send ripples through the Black community in America." Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. took the opposite view, though he wasn't about to let a crisis go to waste. Watch below. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • Congressman Steven Horsford talks Biden’s 1st 100 days

    The Nevada representative worked with the Biden-Harris administration to promote Black leaders for high-ranking posts within the federal government.

  • Is SC’s ‘Alcohol and Drug Abuse Lake’ a real place? Here’s what the owner said

    It’s definitely a real body of water. But what’s up with the title?

  • At funeral of Black teen shot by Ohio police in melee, eulogies, appeals for unity

    The funeral for a Black teenager shot by police as she wielded a knife during a melee in Columbus, Ohio, last week drew family, friends and elected officials on Friday who delivered eulogies, appeals for unity and calls for an overhaul of policing. In her final moments, captured on widely seen police videos, Ma'Khia Bryant could be seen lunging at two people with a knife as officers arrived at a chaotic scene in which several people were fighting in front of her foster home. "She enjoyed sharing her opinions," her cousin, Don Bryant, said from a pulpit above her casket.

  • Denver Broncos pick Patrick Surtain II at No. 9. Here is what they’re getting.

    Steven Ruiz breaks down how Patrick Surtain II fits for the Broncos and provides his pros and cons.

  • Democrats’ big foe in pushing Biden’s agenda: the calendar

    Congressional Democrats have a slew of big-ticket items they want to pass soon and while they expect little or no help from Republicans, their biggest problem is more basic: the dwindling number of days Congress will be in session before the weeks-long August break.

  • Taliban threatens to attack U.S., NATO troops as May 1 Trump withdrawal date passes

    The Taliban threatened to launch attacks on U.S. and NATO troops on Saturday as the May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops brokered by the Trump administration came and went.Why it matters: President Biden announced last month that the U.S. would begin withdrawing troops from the country on May 1 but would not finish until Sept. 11, and the Taliban in response vowed to resume attacks on U.S. and NATO personnel.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "As withdrawal of foreign forces from [Afghanistan] by agreed upon May 1st deadline has passed, this violation in principle has opened the way for IEA Mujahidin to take every counteraction it deems appropriate against the occupying forces," Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday.The big picture: The Taliban said it would not attend any peace conferences until all foreign troops have left Afghanistan, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.The Taliban boycotted a peace conference in Istanbul meant to encourage efforts to end the war in Afghanistan and sketch out a possible political settlement between the group and the Afghan government, Al Jazeera reports.As of now, there are around 10,000 NATO troops in the country, of which roughly 3,500 are American.The Pentagon is also preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S., NATO and coalition forces because of the passed deadline, AP reports.Taliban fighters overran a key army base held by the Afghan military in the southeastern Ghazni Province on Saturday, capturing dozens of soldiers and killing several others, according to Voice of America.A vehicle bombing in Afghanistan's Logar Province on Friday killed at least 25 people and injured more than 60, including multiple high school students.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden: ‘I don’t think the American people are racist’

    “But I think after 400 years African Americans have been left in a position where they’re so far behind…,” Biden remarked. During an interview with NBC’s TODAY, which aired a clip on Thursday night’s NBC Nightly News, and in-full during the Friday morning broadcast, President Joe Biden addressed his belief that the United States is not racist. Sen. Tim Scott declared the country is not racist during the Republican rebuttal to the first joint address to Congress.

  • Former coach returns to Bryan Station’s ‘gold mine’ ready to rebuild basketball success

    Champ Ligon Jr. returns to the Defenders after 11 years away.

  • Opinion: Chicago Bears may have gotten a steal and a savior by drafting QB Justin Fields

    Bears moved up to take Justin Fields at No. 11 in the NFL draft, trying to make up for lost ground at QB since passing on Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

  • Manchin Says D.C. Statehood Requires Constitutional Amendment, Not Senate Vote

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said that the Constitution would have to be amended to grant Washington, D.C., statehood, in comments to the media on Friday. Manchin cited findings by the Justice Department under presidents Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, as well as comments by former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy in 1963 following the passage of the 23rd Amendment. That amendment granted the District of Columbia electors in the Electoral College, but stopped short of making the city a state. “Bobby Kennedy said in 1963 that Congress and the states” chose to give Washington, D.C., electors but not statehood “in the form of a constitutional amendment,” Manchin told WVNews on Friday. “Hence, it is arguable that the choice can now be reconsidered only by means of another constitutional amendment.” Manchin repeated the argument in a radio interview with West Virginia MetroNews’s Hoppy Kercheval. Carter, Reagan, and Kennedy “all came to the same conclusion: If Congress wants to make D.C. a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment. It should propose a constitutional amendment and let the people of America vote,” Manchin said. Manchin’s position likely means that Senate Democrats will not be able to advance a bill passed by the House that grants statehood to the nation’s capital city. The Senate is currently tied between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Voters in the District of Columbia lean heavily Democratic, meaning that granting the capital statehood would likely give Democrats two additional Senate seats in Congress.

  • Woman makes history as 9th Black female pediatric surgeon in US

    Dr. Kanika Bowen-Jallow was eight years into her pursuit of becoming a pediatric surgeon before she met a surgeon who looked like her, as a Black American. Now, Bowen-Jallow is a trailblazer in her own right as only the ninth Black female pediatric surgeon in the United States, according to the American Pediatric Surgical Association (APSA). Bowen-Jallow, a Texas native, went through college and medical school in Texas and completed her residency in her home state.

  • Volcano erupts in Guatemala

    Guatemala's Pacaya Volcano erupted on April 29, spewing ash and lava, as on-lookers watched from a distance.

  • Grilling steak? Stop making this 1 simple mistake

    A steakhouse chef shares his top tips for preparing steak on the grill, in a pan and more.

  • 'Who doesn't plant trees in high heels?' -First lady

    On a windy Washington day, she shoveled dirt onto the tree while joking, "Who doesn't plant trees in high heels?"The tree is a Linden tree that replaces one removed last month that was deemed a risk.Arbor Day in the United States began in 1872 with the planting of one million trees in Nebraska.

  • 12 Seafood Dip Recipes Sure to Satisfy Any Crowd

    If you're looking to branch out from your basic bowls of hummus or salsa, you can't go wrong with a hearty seafood dip. From our Creamy Crab Dip to our Smoked Fish Dip, here are our favorite seafood dip recipes to serve at cocktail parties, tailgates, barbecues, and anything in between. Classic gumbo enters the appetizer lineup in this delicious dip twist that's ready in just 30 minutes.

  • New poll shows 60% of Hong Kong youth aged 15 to 30 want to leave the city if they can

    In the poll, Hong Kong youth gave the city's future an average rating of 2.95 out of 10, down from 4.37 in 2018.

  • Becky Hammon says she's ready for NBA head coaching gig: 'Somebody's going to have to take a chance'

    The Spurs assistant is waiting to make history.

  • One woman’s counterfeit coupon scheme cost stores $31 million in losses, feds say

    Her husband is accused of helping her test the coupons at stores, selling them to his coworkers and mailing them to customers.