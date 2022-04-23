Editorial: Battle looms over defense budget

President Joe Biden recently released his budget proposal, and the debate over defense spending — how much, and for what — has revved up. With military bases and shipyards as a major part of our economy, Hampton Roads has a lot at stake in the outcome.

Of course, it’s up to Congress to pass a detailed budget. It’s no longer unusual for the new fiscal year to start in October without a budget in place, meaning Congress has to pass a continuing resolution or start shutting down the government. The president’s budget is really a statement of his administration’s priorities, hopes and values, as well as a starting point for legislators.

The world situation will play a major role in how Congress responds to proposed defense spending in the budget request. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the continuing horrors of the war are the troubling backdrop to this year’s debate, along with China’s renewed emphasis on modernizing its military.

Biden’s budget calls for a total of $773 billion for military programs for fiscal 2023. That’s a 4% increase over the $728 billion for Department of Defense spending Congress approved for 2022. A year ago, the administration called for a 3% increase, and after months of haggling, Congress approved $13.5 billion more than that request.

Some members of Congress are already saying that the administration’s request this year is too low. But the president’s proposal does include some bright spots for the military and for the Hampton Roads economy.

It calls for a 4.6% increase in pay for active-duty military and Department of Defense civilians. That’s a big step up from the 2.7% increase in the 2022 fiscal year, and the largest increase in 20 years. It’s also necessary, given the soaring U.S. inflation rate driven by high prices for gasoline, housing and food.

Biden’s budget also calls for spending an additional $2.4 billion on Navy shipbuilding, including $1 billion for amphibious ships and more than $250 million for auxiliary ships and other support craft. The rest of the proposed spending is for other warships, including two Virginia class submarines that will be built by the Newport News-Electric Boat partnership, two Arleigh Burke class destroyers, a new Constellation class frigate, and increases for Navy operating and maintenance work.

Even though Biden’s budget request includes a substantial increase in defense spending, it’s drawing sharp criticism as inadequate from some key members of Congress.

Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia’s 1st District, the most senior Republican on the House Seapower Committee, said the defense budget request reflects neither the world situation nor the effects of inflation on the military’s purchasing power, and that it does not invest enough in ships, aircraft and other “capabilities” that the modern military needs.

Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat who represents the 2nd District and a retired Navy commander, minced no words, saying Biden’s proposed budget would be “gutting the Navy now to say we’re going to rebuild it in 10 or 20 years.” Luria, vice chair of the House Armed Services committee, continued her opposition to administration efforts to decommission ships prematurely as well as her criticisms of the Navy’s focus on high-tech new types of ships that have major problems.

Those sharp divisions foreshadow another prolonged fight over amounts and priorities for defense spending.

Defense appropriations are central to the Hampton Roads economy, so the region should expect its congressional delegation to work cooperatively to advance those interests. It’s vital the national defense be tended to, especially given global unrest in so many places.

Those needs will be set against pressing domestic responsibilities. Drafting a good overall budget calls for compromise and balance. When it comes to the defense portion, it’s important not only to approve enough money but also to make wise choices about how to spend it effectively, so that our military is strong and flexible, now and in the future.

That’s no easy task, and the debate has just begun.