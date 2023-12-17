Editorial: Battle of Split Oak is a fight for ‘forever’

There was a time when Split Oak Forest would have been considered nothing special. Back then, Florida was sparsely populated by humans but teeming with an astounding abundance of wildlife roaming hundreds of millions of forested acres, more than 11,000 miles of pristine waterways and an uncountable number of lakes and springs.

With every year, more humans arrived — first in a trickle, but eventually in torrents. In 1923, Florida was home to barely 1 million people. By 2023, that number had grown to more than 22 million. Their need for homes, roads and farmland devoured Florida’s natural landscape in incredible gulps. Forests and sandy scrub were clear-cut, wetlands drained, springs fouled.

And once-abundant wildlife vanished. The Florida fairy shrimp, the dusky seaside sparrow, the Florida rainbow snake are among the species gone forever. Others — the state’s iconic manatee and Florida panther and the unsung workhorse of Florida ecology, the gopher tortoise — may succumb within a generation or two.

Over the past century, places like Split Oak have become more rare. More special. More of a symbol of why the fight to save Florida — by Floridians, and from Floridians — must never stop.

Split Oak, as wonderful as it is, is more than just one 1,689-acre capsule of ecological diversity in Orange and Osceola counties. It’s a battleground for a statewide question: What does “forever” really mean?

Paving over promises

One thing seems clear to the vocal, passionate advocates for Split Oak. The word “forever” should not be followed by “until developers want to slice off part of it for a high-traffic parkway that will enable more sprawl.”

But that’s exactly what is on the table: An extension of the Osceola Parkway that would run 1.3 miles of road through a corner of the preserve, destroying 60 acres of the preserve and cutting off another 100 acres of conservation land. The extension is not needed to ease traffic: It will serve a planned megadevelopment being planned for Osceola County.

Split Oak isn’t complicated. It’s about whether lying is OK | Commentary

The proponents — the Central Florida Expressway Authority, Osceola County and the developers who badly want this road — make attractive arguments and big promises, including a lure of more conservation land and the contention that the proposed route won’t do that much damage.

But they can’t ignore the fact that their plans run straight through the heart of land that was supposed to remain undeveloped forever. In so doing, they make it easier to chip away at the state’s long-standing definition of perpetual preservation.

They also strain the trust of Floridians who, at nearly every opportunity, have voted to raise their own taxes and buy land for conservation. In 2020, Orange County voters gave a thundering 86% approval to a demand that Split Oak remain whole in 2020 — a mandate that their elected leaders seemingly ignored until the very last minute. They were elated and surprised when, at its November 28 meeting, the Orange County Commission officially withdrew support for the expressway.

That ray of sunshine rallied supporters of Split Oak. A week later, they showed up in force to plead with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to stand behind the promise that has protected Split Oak since 1992. The purchase of Split Oak was a collaborative effort between Orange and Osceola counties and state agencies, but the FWC has the responsibility of protecting Split Oak, managing it as a mitigation bank to offset the impacts of other Central Florida developments. Its approval of the planned assault on is critical to the expressway authority’s plan.

Supporters were hopeful, even though the question the commission was pondering would have swept the final decision on Split Oak into darkness. The proposal on the commission agenda directed the FWC staff to negotiate the details of a parkway route that definitely would run through Split Oak, and gave FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto the authority to sign off on that bargain with no further public input allowed.

Hope — and the weight of nearly 100 supporters who filled the room — won. After an hour of testimony, Barreto and the other commissioners said any proposal must return to the full commission for a final vote. Staff can negotiate a proposed deal, but the final decision will be made in public, at a duly noticed meeting.

A victory for nature: Protecting Split Oak Forest | Commentary

We’d strongly suggest that FWC staff present the commission with reasonable alternatives, including an option that doesn’t impact the preserve at all. That would be another about-face: The agenda item staff prepared for the December 6 meeting reflected a clear belief that the easement was justified. It didn’t mention the 2020 vote to protect Split Oak, and downplayed the environmental impacts of the plan to pave over a large portion of a beloved preserve.

And it ignored, once again, the promise of that word “forever.”

The perpetual fight

That’s why the battle over Split Oak is so important. This is not the only time the promise of land preservation that lasts forever has come under attack; across Florida, requests to surrender conservation land have been approved. Last week, the Sentinel’s Kevin Spear reported on a proposal by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to break the conservation commitment on a 1,100-acre parcel known as Mud Lake — which, like Split Oak, was protected in exchange for wetlands destroyed to build a new runway.

“Forever” should mean that land is protected. It should be final. Yet elected officials keep being asked to squander billions of dollars of taxpayer investment, and open preservation lands to the benefit of wealthy, powerful donors.

Defenders of conservation land must make it clear that they are ready to defend the precious remnants of Florida’s former wilderness. This is a forever fight, no matter how many promises are made.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com