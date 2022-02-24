EDITORIAL: Better tracking of hate crimes needed

Feb. 24—It should come as no surprise that the number of reported hate crimes in Massachusetts rose in 2020. And given the recent spate of incidents, it appears likely the trend will continue. Meanwhile, many advocates are concerned a number of crimes are going unreported, making the already troubling numbers seem better than they are.

However the numbers are interpreted, they should be seen as a call for action. And the first step needs to be better tracking of offenses across the state. Different towns have different policies for tracking and publicizing such incidents. The state and groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the North Shore NAACP compile their own reports, with often conflicting numbers.

The latest report from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security showed a reported 385 hate crimes in 2020, up from 376 in 2019. That includes eight incidents in Salem, which was tied for the 10th-highest rate in the state, along with Brookline and Haverhill.

But even those numbers are suspect.

The incidents cited by the state came from 95 municipal and campus police departments, as well as the Massachusetts General Hospital Police Department. Another 271 law enforcement agencies reported they experienced no bias-motivated incidents. Another 28 agencies didn't report anything to the state.

Frankly, it's beyond belief that only 95 of the state's 394 law enforcement agencies dealt with hate crimes in 2020. The state's hate crime laws cover a wide range of offenses, from vandalism and destruction of property to intimidation and aggravated assault. Offenders were motivated by prejudice against race, ethnicity, national origin, religion and sexual orientation. Yet we're to believe crimes occurred in only a quarter of jurisdictions.

The shortcoming isn't lost on advocates in Marblehead, who have begun logging incidents themselves.

"Part of our mission is to better understand the policies, systems and structures in Marblehead, and see where change is needed," said Megan Sweeney, a member of PowerUP, a recently established citizen advocacy network. "When we recognized the frequencies of swastikas in our town, we started researching to find patterns. What we uncovered was there was no tracking of them, no comprehensive local tracking system."

Story continues

Compare that to the response from town officials in Danvers. After a spate of racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti last year, officials said they would "no longer issue statement after statement every time a similar incident is discovered and/or reported." The town reversed course after a public outcry, but the question remains how much commitment there is to keeping the public up to date on hateful incidents.

And even in Marblehead, what constitutes a hate crime can be left open to debate. Sweeney points to the incident where a town police officer carved a swastika into a colleague's car. Police decided it was not a hate crime.

"There should be a category for swastikas in our town," Sweeney told reporter Dustin Luca. "If we aren't going to call them a hate crime, then what are they? Because regardless of whether the law considers them a hate crime, we have to consider the trauma."

There is little argument that the problem is growing. Witness the recent events in Salem, where Board of Health members and employees were targeted with racist and hateful messages — particularly those whose names appear Jewish — in relation to the city's COVID-19 safety measures.

To fully confront the problem, however, citizens need to know where and how often it is happening in their communities. And the first step is a comprehensive, up-to-date tracking system.