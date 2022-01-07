Editorial: Biden’s clarion call: The president’s bracing, powerful remarks on Jan. 6

In remarks destined for history books, President Joe Biden directly blamed his predecessor for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last year — and said that the only way for the nation to move forward is to frontally reject the corrosive lie spouted by Donald Trump and happily swallowed by his minions that the 2020 election was built on mass fraud. Amen.

Speaking from Statuary Hall, which a year ago was invaded by rioters who defiled, desecrated and even defecated at the seat of our democracy, Biden calmly and succinctly but with trenchant moral force laid out the case against the former president, the defeated president, who, fueled by rank fabrications, refused and refuses to accept his loss and tried to thwart the transfer of power.

Biden ran for president as a healer — but he correctly understands there are limits to what the application of balm can accomplish when deceit courses through the veins of the body politic, poisoning the very legitimacy of a government chosen through a free and fair election.

As the president said, three Big Lies are being propagated: that “the insurrection in this country actually took place on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020; that “the results of the election of 2020 cannot be trusted’; and that “the mob that sought to impose their will through violence are the nation’s true patriots.” Well said.

Shortly after came a predictable primal scream from the chief insurrectionist himself: “Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies...used my name today to try to further divide America.” That was another lie, a small one, as the foul word “Trump” never passed Biden’s lips.

All sane Americans know who the real divider is. He stoked a mob to rush the Capitol to stop the counting of votes of the Electoral College. For that high crime, he was impeached with bipartisan support in the House and a bipartisan majority in the Senate then voted to convict him. The biggest lie of all is that he, drowning in self adulation, loves this country.

___