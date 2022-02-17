EDITORIAL: After blowing .17, state Rep. Louis should step down

Feb. 17—While state Rep. Georgene Louis is doing the absolutely right thing by admitting her dangerously wrong choices, it's not enough to restore faith in her ability to make responsible decisions for the rest of New Mexico.

And so she should resign from the New Mexico Legislature.

The Albuquerque Democrat, who is a practicing attorney, was arrested late Sunday night in Santa Fe by an officer who pulled her over for allegedly going 17 mph over the speed limit on St. Francis Drive. The officer reported a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from inside the car and that Louis' eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to the criminal complaint.

The lapel camera video of the stop shows Louis cooperating with the officer when she is first stopped. Once out of the car, however, she refuses to take her glasses off so the officer can track her eye movements. She then repeatedly refuses to take her hands out of her pockets during the walk-on-a-line test, stressing over and over how cold she is. She ultimately does take her hands out of her pockets and finishes the test, but only after the officer has to repeat the instructions multiple times and patiently listens to her pleas about how cold she is. When he offers her gloves, she declines.

She also declines the first offer to take a Breathalyzer test. Minutes later, after being placed under arrest, she agrees to take a test at the station. Police say two Breathalyzers revealed Louis had a 0.17% blood alcohol content — more than twice N.M.'s presumed level of intoxication, resulting in a charge of aggravated DWI. She also is charged with speeding, expired registration and no proof of insurance.

Unfortunately Louis is not the only legislator to face DWI charges. In recent years, now-former state Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, and Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, were convicted of aggravated DWI. Both had refused to take tests determining their alcohol levels.

If convicted, Louis faces a mandatory minimum of 48 hours and up to 90 days in jail; an ignition interlock license for 1 year with an ignition interlock device in every vehicle driven during that time; up to a $500 fine; up to 1 year on probation and mandatory 24 hours community service; DWI School, Victim Impact Panel and substance abuse screening.

Especially considering the level of intoxication and speed, Louis is very fortunate no one was hurt, including herself.

Drunken driving continues to be a scourge in New Mexico. Prepandemic, New Mexico ranked fifth in the nation for most impaired driving deaths in 2019. According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, there were 2,237 alcohol-involved crashes in 2019, about 4.6% of all total crashes. But the 149 alcohol-involved fatal crashes accounted for 40.4% of the state's 369 total fatal crashes in 2019.

In a statement released through her attorney Monday, Louis said "I am sorry and I deeply regret my lapse in judgment. I know I let so many people down. I am accepting responsibility for my mistake. I am prioritizing my health, and I will work hard to regain the trust of my constituents, my community and my family."

Louis has a lot on her plate to address, her health and legal case first and foremost. And so as we did with Youngblood and Martinez, we ask Louis to resign from the Legislature. (Once Youngblood served her sentence, the Journal reluctantly endorsed her in her losing bid for re-election.)

The Journal has endorsed Louis for her District 26 seat representing Albuquerque's South Valley and Pajarito Mesa, a seat she first won in 2012. But Louis endangered lives although she knew better. She now should step aside and concentrate on her case. New Mexico deserves better.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.