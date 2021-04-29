Our Editorial Board pulls back Arlington mayor, council recommendations. Here’s why

The Star-Telegram Voter Guide is designed for readers to hear directly from candidates on their qualifications and positions on the issues. We don’t place many requirements or restrictions on responses, other than an obvious one: Tell the truth.

Arlington mayoral candidate Jim Ross and District 3 City Council hopeful Nikkie Hunter fell short of that simple directive, writing that they had never been involved in bankruptcy cases, when both in fact have. As a result, we can no longer recommend Ross and Hunter to Arlington voters.

The bankruptcies alone are not necessarily disqualifying for public office. Ross told the Star-Telegram that in 1999, when he filed for relief, he and his then-wife were struggling financially while he was in law school. Hunter explained that she had lost a job and was caring for her dying grandmother when she filed in 2017.

Millions of people have found themselves in similar circumstances, and bankruptcy was their only way out.

But the question posed in our Voter Guide is unambiguous: “Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain.” Ross said he thought it referred to only the last decade. Hunter said she assumed the question was about only current cases.

There’s no way to read the question and assume either.

If Ross and Hunter lied or misread a simple inquiry, either raises questions about their fitness for office. We don’t pose the question as a “gotcha:” Civil cases can reveal questionable business practices that shed light on a candidate’s judgment, and some voters may want to factor in personal financial management when they evaluate candidates’ ability to oversee government budgets and spending.

With little time before Saturday’s election, we’re declining to recommend other candidates. Both races may be headed to runoffs, and we’ll update our guidance then. But for now, we must pull back our recommendations that Arlington voters choose Ross or Hunter.