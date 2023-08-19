EDITORIAL: Body cam's serve an important purpose

Aug. 19—It's an unfortunate situation all around but we agree with the decision to discipline a Lockport police officer over his unauthorized use of police body camera footage.

The officer accessed the body camera footage of a May arrest in the city and made a 15-second recording on his cell phone which he showed to people outside the department. He received a 30-day suspension without pay, as well as having his administrative supervisor access revoked.

Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott is right that body camera image is not "secret" but there are proper procedures and reasons for its use.

One such reason occurred earlier this month in Niagara Falls.

An Aug. 3 response to a "shots heard" call in the 900 block of Niagara Avenue turned into what Falls Police Superintendent John Faso described as a "horrible, horrible situation."

As she arrives on the scene Aug. 3, video from the body-worn camera of a responding female officer shows a woman frantically yelling, "Right now, he shot at my car," as she steps out of her patrol vehicle.

The female officer asks, "Who?" and the woman responds, "Him." as she points to a man standing in front of what appears to be an apartment building. The officer then yells, "Show your hands! Show your hands!"

The video shows the officer raising up her gun and continuing to tell the suspect to show his hands. Video from the male officer's body worn camera shows him arriving, getting out of his car and running toward the first officer, while also yelling for the suspect to "Show your hands."

The suspect then raises his hands, and officers see a gun in his right hand. The female officer can be heard saying, repeatedly, "Put the gun down! Put the gun down!"

The male officer repeats the command and a split second later the sound of a gunshot can be heard. The video appears to capture two muzzle flashes from the suspect's gun, followed by rapid fire from the two police officers.

The entire shootout lasts just four seconds.

The suspect can be seen in the video crumpling to the ground. The officers begin performing CPR as he lay on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

One officer can be heard telling another, "He's shot here in the throat." The victim was also shot once in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Dramatic audio and video from body camera footage was later released by the Niagara Falls Police Department.

This newspaper wrote about the tragic incident and later posted several videos from the officers' body cameras that police released. The videos are important to watch on several levels.

The video footage from the officers' body cameras provides some insight that is markedly different from what readers derive through words on a screen or a story on a page.

With access to these visual accounts, viewers can see through the lens worn by the officer at the scene. While these images cannot always provide a complete understanding of what happened, we can see firsthand how these officers performed their jobs that night.

As citizens who aren't trained in dealing with violent crime, can we truly appreciate what these officers must be thinking and feeling after such a horrific encounter?

That's what makes this body camera footage so important, in our opinion — it helps build better public understanding of this deadly incident.

Before making final judgement on what occurred, we have to wait for the findings of the New York Attorney General's Office investigation into the incident.

In the meantime, the footage is enlightening in that it helps more people realize just how much we ask of our police officers.