Editorial: Cameras work to boost security in Palm Beach, so more is better

A video camera sits near a traffic light in the westbound lane on the Royal Park Bridge. The Town of Palm Beach Police Department manages more than 150 video cameras on the island. (Andres David Lopez / Daily News)

It's the gift that will keep on giving.

The Town Council recently accepted a $50,000 donation from the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation to strengthen the town's expansive camera security system. The funds will be used to expand the townwide camera system and include wireless infrastructure to enable future camera sites and growth of the system.

Though the townwide camera system makes some people uneasy ⁠— because it seems to evoke "Big Brother" ⁠— it is difficult to argue that it isn't successful.

It provides about 150 camera views throughout the island that are monitored at a communications center within the police department, department spokesman Capt. William Rothrock said.

It has been used not only to solve crimes but also to prevent them, according to police and Tim Moran, president and co-founder of the foundation. For example, it alerts police who is entering the town and whether they may be driving a stolen vehicle or have outstanding warrants.

Yes, crime is low on the island; but for many Palm Beachers, having the camera system gives them an added sense of security about the place they call home.

The system has allowed the Police Department to enjoy one of the highest crime clearance rates in the country.

"There are countless examples of prevention and successful case resolutions over the years with the surveillance camera program," Rothrock said. "It spans everything from theft and burglary prevention to the positive resolution of shooting cases."

The cameras were installed in 2012 amid some concerns about their usage. But police were adamant that they were only being used to solve and prevent crimes, not to keep tabs on people.

We think history supports the move by Palm Beach police in continuing to build out the camera system. Thanks to this donation from the foundation, the town will be more secure in the future.

⁠

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Editorial: Cameras do work to boost security in Palm Beach