EDITORIAL: Car-part thieves shouldn't have a path to profit

Jul. 8—If it seems like you've been reading a lot about catalytic converter thefts lately, it's not a coincidence.

Such thefts have soared over the past two years, and the trend shows no sign of slowing. The National Insurance Crime Bureau told CBS News that catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. rose from about 280 per month in 2019 to roughly 1,200 a month the following year.

It's a problem around the country and locally; over the past month, a Morris man and a Springfield man were charged separately after police investigated numerous reports of stolen converters. In the fall of 2020, local police arrested men in Delhi, Bovina and Otselic for the same crime in unrelated cases.

These devices are coveted by thieves not for their original purpose, but to sell as scrap and profit from precious metals contained within. The materials used to make the converters are extraordinarily rare, and their prices keep increasing as a result of the long-running global commodities boom since the early 2000s. The price of rhodium rose to nearly $30,000 per ounce in April before declining slightly. Palladium, similarly, now goes for nearly $3,000 per ounce.

These profits can't be realized, of course, unless these crooks can bring their goods to market without fear of getting caught. But it seems obvious by now that they're doing so with impunity, so perhaps it's time for lawmakers to get involved. Monroe County legislators responded to a recent wave of converter thefts in the Rochester area by proposing a bill that would require scrap yards to wait two weeks before disbursing cash payments for converters, and to keep records of such transactions for three years.

It's a worthwhile measure, but fighting this crime on a county-by-county basis would let the thieves slip through the cracks. Assembly Bill A11160, proposed in December by state Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy, hasn't made it out of committee yet, but the state Legislature should give it a second look. The bill would stiffen penalties for the thieves and beef up record-keeping requirements for scrap dealers.

The scrap dealers, for their part, seem to recognize the problem. The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, a trade group, told NPR that it welcomes tougher state laws that close loopholes for those who buy stolen converters but claim not to be scrap dealers. The same NPR report, however, notes that some of the thieves are avoiding scrap dealers altogether by dismantling the converters themselves and selling the materials directly to refineries.

It might be prudent for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to raise the issue with the governors of neighboring states as well, so the thieves can't simply cross state lines to sell their loot. It might be unrealistic to expect any meaningful legislation from Congress on this issue, but a thorough solution would involve keeping track of how these devices and their metals are bought and sold over the internet. It's not a simple problem to solve, but not intractable either, as long as county, state and perhaps federal bureaucracies can work together.