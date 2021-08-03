EDITORIAL: With car thefts surging in Dalton, take steps to secure your vehicle

Aug. 3—Many tips to keep you vehicle from being stolen seem like common sense: lock you car doors, keep valuables from being visible inside your vehicle, try to park in well-lit areas, don't leave your engine running unattended, etc.

But unfortunately, many of us don't follow these simple rules whether it's a false sense of security, forgetfulness or happenstance.

Last month, Dalton Police Department Chief Cliff Cason told members of the city's Public Safety Commission that "motor vehicle thefts have increased significantly since last year." Through the end of June, 58 vehicles were reported stolen in the city. In the first six months of 2020, 33 vehicles were reported stolen. That's almost a two-fold increase.

Police officials did not have any explanation for why vehicle thefts are up in Dalton over 2020. The National Crime Prevention Council reports that vehicle theft is usually a "crime of opportunity."

"Auto theft can happen fast," the council said on its website. "An unoccupied car, with its engine left running by the owner, can be stolen in a matter of seconds. No geographic area or make or model of car is immune to theft."

The National Crime Prevention Council offers these tips to keep your vehicle safe from being from stolen:

—Never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you're away from it, even for "just a minute."

—Always roll up the windows and lock the car, even if it's in front of your home.

—Never leave valuables in plain view, even if your car is locked. Put them in the trunk or at least out of sight. Buy radios and tape and CD players that can be removed and locked in the trunk.

—Park in busy, well-lighted areas.

—Carry the registration and insurance card with you. Don't leave personal identification documents or credit cards in your vehicle.

—When you pay to park in a lot or garage, leave just the ignition key with the attendant. Make sure no personal information is attached. Do the same when you take your car for repairs.

—Install a mechanical locking device — commonly called clubs, collars or j-bars — that locks to the steering wheel, column or brake to prevent the wheel from being turned more than a few degrees.

—Investigate security systems if you live in a high-theft area or drive an automobile that's an attractive target for thieves. You may get a discount on your auto insurance.