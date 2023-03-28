EDITORIAL: Cash bail favors the wealthy, punishes the poor

Mar. 28—What to do about cash bail has been a hot topic in states across the country, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

When someone is arrested and charged with a crime like drug possession or theft, they often have to pay an amount decided by a judge to be released before their trial begins. The person gets their money back when they show up to court, but those who can't afford to pay remain in jail.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many states and counties did away with cash bails as a way to keep more people out of jail as method to slow the spread of the virus.

Now, states are taking different approaches to the bail system. Minnesota lawmakers are moving toward the reasonable goal of eliminating cash bail for certain offenses.

In Wisconsin, voters will decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to get out of jail on bail. But voters have already reported confusion over what the proposal would do and how the questions are worded.

The first question asks voters if they think judges should be able to set conditions to protect the public from serious harm when releasing people before trial. The second asks whether judges should be allowed to consider past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail for someone accused of a violent crime.

While everyone wants ways to keep potentially violent offenders from harming anyone, the constitutional amendment's vague language would have unintended consequences. It would let judges set higher cash bail amounts that could disproportionately keep poor defendants behind bars while allowing those with financial means to get out.

Legislation being fashioned in Minnesota would limit the use of cash bail by the courts for misdemeanor offenses, allowing an offender to be released pre-trial without having to pay.

The legislation would not cover violent crimes. Judges will still be able to order high-risk defendants to be held in jail without bail.

The presumption of innocence is an old and sacred part of the U.S. justice system. But when those without money must stay jailed until their trials, there is no presumption of innocence.

Using a wealth-based system to decide who stays in jail and who goes free before their trial is wrong and needs to change.