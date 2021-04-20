Editorial: Chauvin's conviction is not our exoneration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Times Editorial Board
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson&#39;s assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, stands with his defense team March 17 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted Tuesday on all charges he faced in the 2020 killing of George Floyd. (Court TV )

In considering the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd, we celebrate a system that we perceive to have worked in this case — but we must do so against a backdrop of thousands of other cases in which no one was called to account for police killings, disproportionately of Black people.

This case was so closely watched precisely because it was a rarity: a criminal trial of a police officer for unreasonable use of force that resulted in death.

The jury found that the officer acted so far outside the bounds of proper policing as to have committed crimes when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. There will be attempts to read the result as some kind of vindication for American policing and our system of law, because it arguably demonstrates that good law enforcement agencies and good laws will ferret out and hold to account rogue officers. Such a reading would be tragically mistaken and no longer viable given where we are now, a year after Floyd’s death and the protests that followed.

Those demonstrations focused Americans' attention on the racial inequities that endured decades after the end of racist laws meant to hold Black people apart and below white society. Some of those protests turned gratuitously violent, but that tragedy takes nothing away from the self-evident truths that have always been in front of our noses yet are too often ignored — that even though we profess that all men are created equal, we have built a society that dispenses unequal treatment by race and by class, especially in encounters with police.

Chauvin’s attorneys argued that the judge’s decision not to lock the jury away during the course of the trial was a fatal flaw that tainted the proceedings. But there was no indication that the fairness of the trial was undermined by an awareness of the world in which it took place. For too many years, denying the real world and the real conditions in which many Americans live and interact with police has not protected justice but has, in fact, brought us its opposite.

What was on trial was not merely one officer but the entire U.S. legal system and its ability to deliver equal justice in a nation built in part on the subjugation of Black people.

It is not naïve to believe that the legal system can deliver on that promise, and it is our duty to believe that it must — and to know that we have much work before it finally becomes the justice system we told ourselves it already was.

Chauvin’s conviction is less a victory or a vindication than an expression of faith — evidence of justice as yet unseen, but hoped for.

It would be foolish to take delight in the verdict, or in the criminal sanctions that Chauvin will face in eight weeks. We Americans collectively recruited, hired, trained, armed and paid him (and others like him) to do what he did, and we were fine with it, as long as we were spared the details.

But modern technology is putting the details before our eyes, whether we want to see them or not. It’s about time.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death

    The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, touched off international protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

  • Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and More React to Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict: ‘There Is More Fight Ahead of Us’

    After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering George Floyd, stars took to Twitter to praise the verdict, but also called for lasting systemic change to prevent racially motivated violence at the hands of police officers. After the jury deliberated for over 10 hours, they found Chauvin guilty on […]

  • Derek Chauvin Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd, Jury Decides; Ex-Cop Faces Years Behind Bars For May 2020 Death

    Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty by a Minneapolis jury for the murder of George Floyd. Guilty on all three counts, the end of deliberations came one day after the closing arguments and rebuttals in the three-week trial were presented by defense lawyers and the prosecution on April 19 in Hennepin County […]

  • Philonise Floyd: 'Today we are able to breathe again'

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, whose killing sparked racial justice protests across the nation and world last summer. The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon. Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, spoke out following the verdict, saying, “Today we are able to breathe again.”

  • Democrats block motion to censure Maxine Waters for protest remarks

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

  • Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murdering George Floyd

    The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts.

  • Chauvin likely to appeal, claiming trial tainted by civil settlement, media coverage

    (Reuters) -Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will likely seek to overturn his murder and manslaughter convictions by arguing that the jury was prejudiced by media coverage and a settlement in the civil case brought by George Floyd's family, though his odds of success are slim, legal experts said. A jury on Tuesday found that Chauvin was guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.. Video of the incident touched off global protests over race and police brutality. Chauvin's attorneys will have to notify the trial court within 60 days if they plan to appeal.

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in the death of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of all charges against him in the killing of George Floyd. After less than 12 hours of deliberations, the jury returned the verdicts against Chauvin, finding him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing his life' for justice

    Social media users called Pelosi's phrasing suggesting that Floyd died willingly at the hands of Minneapolis police "ignorant" and "tone-deaf."

  • Fact check: Minnesota police association covering Chauvin's defense, not Trump

    The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is funding Derek Chauvin's legal fees, not former President Donald Trump.

  • Universities provide mental health support to students during Derek Chauvin trial

    Several universities and colleges across the country reached out to students to provide campus support and resources while deliberations were still ongoing in the Derek Chauvin trial. Princeton University, Penn State, Syracuse, Boston University, Northwestern University, Grinnell College, Binghamton University and Columbia College Chicago are among the universities that have reached out to their student communities, listing mental health resources and virtual community spaces to help students and faculty process a trial that has sent shockwaves across the country.

  • Video shows the Floyd family's tearful reaction to Derek Chauvin being found guilty in George Floyd's death

    Video footage showed Floyd's family cheering and emotionally celebrating as they watched the live broadcast of the verdict being read.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'The Threat of QAnon (with Ali Soufan)' — April 20, 2021

    Former FBI special agent, author, and counterterrorism expert Ali Soufan joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to talk about his organization’s shocking new report about the spread of the Q conspiracy.

  • Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in George Floyd's murder: Athletes react

    Jurors found Derek Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • Can Dogs Eat Whipped Cream? What to Know Before You Take Your Pooch for a Puppuccino

    Like any sweet treat, moderation is key! (Sound familiar?)

  • Tell us: are you a Black parent talking to your children about US police violence?

    We would like to hear from Black parents in the US on how they explain the role of the police to their children A child holds up a sign during a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, in June 2020. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters If you are a Black parent, you’ve probably had “the talk” with your children, telling them to comply with police if they are stopped. It is a rite of passage for Black people, who are disproportionately killed by law enforcement officers. George Floyd’s death last year in Minneapolis sparked yet another discussion about the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement, and the role of police in society. Yet the violence continues. Since testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murdering Floyd, began in March, more than 60 people have died at the hands of police, about half of them Black or Latino. They include Daunte Wright, 20, of Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, and Adam Toledo, 13, of Chicago. The talk is always an urgent task for Black parents, but as the nation awaits a verdict in Chauvin’s trial, we want to know what other conversations you’re having with your children about law enforcement. Beyond the talk, how do you explain the role of the police to your children? Share your experiences You can get in touch by filling in the form below, anonymously if you wish. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. We may publish your response or reach out to you for more information, so please do leave contact details. If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

  • Hester Ford, the oldest living American, has died

    Ford had 12 children, 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren, and at least 120 great-great-grandchildren.

  • Missouri health director, face of vaccine rollout and COVID response, steps down

    No reason was given for Dr. Randall Williams resignation.

  • Balancing act: Dutch PM eases lockdown amid infection rise

    Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a significant easing in his country's months-long coronavirus lockdown Tuesday, calling it a delicate balancing act as infections remain stubbornly high. The decision to cautiously relax restrictions reflects difficult choices being made in many countries as lockdown fatigue grows even as positive cases keep rising. “We really see the tension between the grim reality in the here and now in the hospitals and at the same time that cautious, optimistic outlook,” Rutte said.

  • NBA statement on Derek Chauvin conviction in George Floyd case

    "We are pleased that justice appears to have been served," the league and players union wrote in a joint statement.