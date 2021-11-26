EDITORIAL: Compensate Kevin Strickland

Nov. 26—Kevin Strickland's case is full of miscarriages of justice.

Many took too long to come to the state's attention, but there is still one miscarriage that can remedied quickly. Missouri can and should compensate those, like Strickland, who are wrongfully imprisoned. Thirty-six other states already do, according to the Innocence Project, which works to free innocent people being held in prisons. Our neighbor to the west, Kansas, is one of the latest, paying $65,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment, and $25,000 per year wrongfully served on parole, probation or the sex offender registry.

The federal government provides $50,000 for each year a wrongfully convicted person spends in federal prison; Texas pays those who are exonerated $80,000 per year. Michigan just paid a man who spent 45 years in prison for a murder he did not commit more than $1.5 million.

Is that enough? How much is fair?

We can debate that — and should — but what is not debatable is that Strickland, now 62, who was convicted of a triple murder in 1978 and who spent 42 years in prison, was exonerated last week and released from prison with no apology and no money.

"I mean, what do I have?" Strickland, who uses a wheelchair, said about his release. "If they would tell me to roll out now, they'd take this chair. I'd have to crawl out of the front door. I have nothing; I have nothing."

According to the Innocence Project, even some of the states that offer compensation "include restrictions that effectively prevent the innocent from being compensated."

That is one of the problems with existing Missouri law.

The state grants compensation for those whose innocence is proved by DNA, but not those such as Strickland who are exonerated via some other means, and Missouri provides only up to $36,500 a year, which seems inadequate given what has been taken away. What's more, Missouri does not even pay that out all at once, but over a period of years.

There are a lot of problems here that need to be addressed.

Thankfully, others are coming to Strickland's rescue. A GoFundMe account as of Friday had quickly raised more than $1 million out of a $1.2 million goal.

But this doesn't absolve Missouri of its responsibility.

Lawmakers should prioritize a bill that would allow some just compensation for all of those wrongfully imprisoned. And it should be retroactive to include Strickland and others who are still alive.

Frustratingly, parolees get more help with counseling, housing and jobs when they are being released than Strickland or others who are exonerated get when they leave prison.

Missouri owes it to Strickland and the others.

Surely, there is a better choice than nothing.