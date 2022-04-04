EDITORIAL: Concerning Ukraine, heavy hearts require clear heads

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Apr. 4—Witnessing Russia's brutal attack on the brave people of Ukraine is horrifying. But recent polls revealing that roughly half of Americans want the United States to create a no-fly zone over the country and become further involved in military action are troubling.

Since Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed his military forces on several major Ukrainian cities, at least 1,200 civilians have died, 112 of them children. Consider those numbers with skepticism. The United Nations warns that its published statistics are far short of the actual death toll and it will be years before the real picture comes into focus.

In Mariupol, for instance, fuel ran out, so ambulances and other rescue vehicles can't get to attack sites to assess the damage. People are trapped in their apartments without food and water, dying of starvation unbeknownst to anyone. Those deaths cannot be counted.

Meanwhile, more than 2.3 million people — nearly all women and children — are forced to make long, arduous journeys to Poland and elsewhere, their families ripped apart as the men, and sometimes women, stay behind to fight. At the outset, many said they were destined to stay for a short time with family, then return home. That was shock speaking. By now the reality has crashed down on them.

A national survey by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell's Center for Public Opinion found a bipartisan 46% of those polled support a no-fly zone over Ukraine, requiring U.S. and NATO forces to attack Russian fighters if they enter the airspace, despite Putin's very real threat of nuclear attack. In a separate Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week, a bipartisan 55% of Americans supported sending more U.S. troops to Washington's NATO allies in central and eastern Europe.

"Americans like an underdog," John Cluverius, associate professor of political science at UMass Lowell and associate director of the university's Center for Public Opinion, told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade.

"They don't like the idea of Russia, in particular, invading another country and they share a deep dislike of Russian President Vladimir Putin."

President Joe Biden remains adamant he will not send U.S. troops to Ukraine, but he is supplying weapons to Kyiv. Other nonviolent but impactful actions are his ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, among other sanctions, and the deployment of thousands of additional troops to Europe to support North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies in case of an invasion.

Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, cautions against more forceful action.

"I think it is fantastic that so many Americans support the Ukrainians' fight for freedom. But this is a complicated geopolitical situation, and a no-fly zone bears too much risk of escalating this into an all-out war against Russia," Moulton told Wade.

"There's a big difference between a proxy war and World War III."

Princeton University's Program on Science and Global Security recently simulated in a four-plus minute video the outcome of an escalating war between the United States and Russia, using what they describe as "realistic nuclear force postures, targets and fatality estimates."

Their prediction? Ninety million people will die or be injured in the first few hours. Ninety million people.

Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow said he, too, believes Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons is meaningful. And, he pointed out, the trigger most likely would be as simple as "any accident or misstep that the Kremlin mistook for war."

"The prospect of nuclear war is now back within the realm of possibility," Antnio Guterres, the United Nations secretary general, warned last week.

Like Vershbow, he said it would not be deliberate escalation, but a misunderstanding or provocation that spirals out of control.

Vladimir Putin is wildly unpredictable and proves time and again he cannot tolerate being crossed. In these troubling times, universal compassion must be tempered with reason. It will never be prudent to purposely provoke a madman.

Recommended Stories

  • Wins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe

    After two nationalist European strongmen won overwhelming victories in elections on Sunday, one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate both was not from a neighboring country or a regional ally. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin. As those powers seek to exert greater influence on the continent and beyond, Orban and Vucic have aimed to emulate the autocratic touch through their own style of governance in the heart of Europe.

  • Hand sanitizer recall: Mickey Mouse, The Mandalorian products recalled for presence of methanol, benzene

    Disney-branded hand sanitizers featuring Mickey Mouse and Star Wars' The Mandalorian have been recalled over the presence of benzene and methanol.

  • US to move to suspend Russia from UN human rights council

    The United States will push to remove Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council over Ukraine’s accusation that invading troops massacred civilians in the town of Bucha, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday. A spokesperson for Thomas-Greenfield tweeted that Thomas-Greenfield would seek the suspension. “In close coordination with…

  • Kamala Harris Addresses Biden’s Comment that Putin "Cannot Remain in Office”

    Vice President Kamala Harris recently addressed the comments President Biden made rejecting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, reported Business Insider. Biden’s comments caused concern about creating more tension between the US and Russia.

  • Minority Leader McCarthy predicts 'lawless surge of illegal border crossings' after Biden lifts Title 42

    Minority Leader McCarthy predicts 'lawless surge of illegal border crossings' after Biden lifts Title 42

  • Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

    As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations. On Sunday, as officials from his right-wing Fidesz party gathered at an election night event on the Danube river in Budapest, Orban told supporters that their landslide victory in the country's national election was a message to Europe that his model of “illiberal democracy" was a prophecy for the continent's future.

  • The Austin area is "starving for rain"

    The temperatures have yet not grown scorching, but Austin is headed for what could be a devastating drought. Why it matters: Central Texas can be pretty darn inhospitable for humankind when water is in short supply. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rainfall is critical for grain growing and the region's industrial operations — as chip manufacturers like Samsung rely on a steady supply of H2O. It's also crucial for replenishing the Highland Lakes, the str

  • Debate over pivotal climate report breaks record

    An agenda-driving United Nations climate report is about to drop that will lay out pathways toward a lower-carbon, more resilient and less perilous future.The intrigue: It was supposed to surface hours ago, but negotiations between UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scientists and the panel's government representatives blew way past their deadline.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd that's revealing. Countries w

  • ‘To Catch A King’: Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer’s Novel To Be Adapted For The Screen By ‘Philomena’ Duo Steve Coogan And Jeff Pope

    EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer’s book To Catch a King is to be adapted by Philomena and The Lost King duo Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope. Coogan’s BBC Studios-backed indie Baby Cow won the option for the rights to the book and he will co-write with Pope, with the pair having recently penned Stephen Frears-directed The […]

  • Russian Troops Dead After Getting ‘Treated’ to Poisoned Meals, Ukraine Officials Say

    Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry / FacebookIn a show of hospitality, Ukrainian citizens in the besieged region of Kharkiv have reportedly been “treating” Russian troops to local delicacies—laced with poison. At least two troops from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation died immediately after eating stuffed buns served by the residents of Izium, a town about 80 miles southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine wrote Saturday in a

  • Video appears to show a Russian attack helicopter being split in half by a British high-tech missile fired by Ukrainian fighters

    The Times of London reported that the UK sent a team of Starstreak missile operators to a secret location near Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces.

  • Wreckage of £38m Russian fighter jet pictured burning in field

    Images released by Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sunday showed the burning remains of an Su-35 fighter shot down near the city of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region.

  • An elite Ukrainian drone unit on quad bikes ambushed Russian forces, helping to defeat Putin's plan to capture Kyiv, report says

    Aerorozvidka is an elite drone unit set up by tech-savvy young Ukrainians that used quad bikes under the cover of night to ambush Russian columns.

  • Horrific New Details of Carnage in Ukraine Town Emerge

    Zohra Bensemra/AFP via GettyThis story contains graphic descriptions and imagesMacabre new details have emerged about the Russian rampage through Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin’s forces are accused of indiscriminately killing civilians.A survivor named Igor told The Insider one woman who was making food on the street was killed when she went inside as Russian soldiers walked by.“They opened fire on her with an automatic rifle—they killed her right through the door,” Igor said. “I don’t know with

  • 'This Is True Barbarity': Life and Death Under Russian Occupation

    TROSTYANETS, Ukraine — The last three Russian soldiers in this Ukrainian town are in the morgue, their uniforms bloodied and torn. The first one’s face is frozen in pain. The second has his wooden pipe in his lap. The third is stuffed in his sleeping bag. These dead are not all that was left behind in Trostyanets, a strategically located town in the country’s northeast, where Russian forces fled several days ago in the face of an orchestrated Ukrainian assault. A monthlong Russian occupation red

  • Capitol attack panel scores two big wins as it inches closer to Trump’s inner circle

    House select committee seizes momentum as it embarks on final push to conclude evidence-gathering phase of inquiry Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse near the White House in Washington DC on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack is moving to capitalize on new momentum as it embarks on its final push to complete the roughly one hundred remaining depositions and conclude the evidence-gathering

  • Putin Conscripts Given Guns From 1800s and Dead Frog-Infested Drinking Water

    Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesSome conscripts to the Russian war effort from the Donbas region are being handed antiquated rifles designed in the late nineteenth century, forced to drink from ponds littered with dead frogs, turning on their commanders and refusing to fight on.One student draftee who was given an automatic weapon said he had received no instructions on how to fire it. The student, speaking to Reuters, said he was ordered to repel an attack by Ukrainian

  • Head of MI6 says mass executions seen in Bucha, Ukraine, were part of Putin's invasion plan

    Richard Moore suggested that the mass killings and other atrocities alleged by Ukraine during the occupation were an explict part of Putin's strategy.

  • Russia's failures in Ukraine have dented the 'elite' status of its paratrooper force

    The Russian military's elite airborne force, the VDV, has been at the center of Moscow's offensive against Ukraine.

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt announces he will oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination, says it will be a 'high point' for US to see her on the court

    "I don't think she's the kind of judge that will really do the kind of work that I think needs to be done by the court," he said on ABC's "This Week."