EDITORIAL: Congress No one wins in government shutdown

The U.S. government is headed for its 22nd shutdown in half a century. This one is unique in that it will be caused by a dispute within one party rather than a dispute between two parties.

So voters shouldn't have a difficult choice in figuring out who to blame.

The hard right faction of the GOP majority in the House is refusing to vote for almost anything Speaker Kevin McCarthy can come up with. They want him to go back on a deal he made with President Joe Biden and Democrats earlier this year that actually called for some spending restraints. Democrats and Republicans voted for the budget deal.

But the House faction, led by extremists Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, say they want deeper spending cuts and will not vote for continuing resolutions that would give both sides more time to work out their differences. Our democracy is in real trouble when time and compromise become unacceptable.

The result will likely be another government shutdown. That will stop pay to important federal employees like air traffic control workers and will affect programs like Medicare, Social Security, SNAP food benefits and even small business loans. During the last shutdown unpaid TSA agents refused to show up at their airport security jobs and flights were delayed and canceled.

In addition, national parks were shut down, FDA and CDC food and disease inspections stopped, and recruitment and tests of federal law enforcement officials stopped, affecting 400 border patrol agents, according to the Congressional Research Service and Committee for a Responsible Budget.

Ultimately, real people will pay the price for the GOP's game playing and political posturing.

The most recent shutdown was also the longest, lasting 34 days in 2018 and 2019 when then President Donald Trump and a Democratic Congress could not agree on Trump's request for more border wall funding. It ended without Trump getting the funding, showing that those who force these shutdowns are not rewarded for them by their opponents or the people. Republicans have been losing elections since that time.

The public has little patience for shutdowns. A recent poll by the Partnership of Public Service shows more than half of Americans said they would be affected by a government shutdown. Some 68% say the threat of a shutdown decreases their trust in government.

The real tragedy of the growing frequency of government shutdowns lies in the fact that political leaders simply don't respect public service. Serving the public is secondary to whatever it is they are trying to do. The U.S. Constitution sets forth that government should be directed by the will of the governed.

We believe plenty of Americans still believe in that principle. Unfortunately a growing number of political leaders don't.