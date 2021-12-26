EDITORIAL: The correct charges, the proper verdict

Dec. 26—When Kim Potter pulled her handgun out of her right holster rather than her stun gun from her left holster on April 11, two lives were ruined.

When Potter pulled the trigger, she not only killed Daunte Wright, she ended her career. Wright should not be dead, and would not be dead were it not for the errors of a well-trained veteran officer. And had she not made those errors, Potter would remain a cherished member of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Minnesota has this year seen two veteran white police officers convicted in on-duty killings of Black men. Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd this spring, and now Potter awaits sentencing on her manslaughter conviction. It may be that we are now entering a new era of accountability for police actions; it may also be that these verdicts were outliers.

In both cases the state Attorney General's Office handled the prosecution rather than the county attorney. It was the attorney general who brought the first-degree manslaughter charge against Potter; the original charging prosecutor limited his charge to second-degree manslaughter, and after the verdict told the Star Tribune he was surprised the state made the higher charge stand up. Had the case been handled normally, that charge would never have been filed.

It is clear today that prosecutors acted correctly in resisting demands from activists that Potter be charged with murder. No jury could have been convinced that the distraught, shattered woman who testified intended to kill Wright.

And because this high-profile trial was livestreamed and readily available to the general public, the community could see and hear what the jury saw and heard from the officers' body and dashboard cams: the chaos of a traffic stop gone haywire, Potter reaching for her gun while yelling "Taser Taser Taser," Wright saying, "Ah, he shot me," a distraught Potter realizing what she had done.

The accessibility of the trial assures the public that the outcome was proper. Minnesota continues to resist camera access to courtrooms; the Potter and Chauvin trials were televised only because the pandemic forced restrictions on attendance.

A wider access to such high-profile trials serves both the public and the system itself by increasing confidence in it.