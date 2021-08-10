Editorial: The court has spoken. Time to get behind the Obama Presidential Center

Chicago is protective of both its lakefront and its parks. And that long-standing resistance to land grabs by the powerful, that communal loyalty to the dictate of “forever open, free and clear,” is why spending summer weekends walking or biking all along our waterfront remains such a pleasure. Wise civic heads know that once high-value green space disappears, it tends not to return.

For that reason, even worthy projects slated for this precious public real estate are scrutinized from all sides in this town. Even projects like the Obama Presidential Center. And rightly so.

In 2012, this page argued that moving the Chicago Children’s Museum from Navy Pier to Grant Park was a bad idea. And, over the years, we’ve resisted other such “nice-sounding incursions” on Chicago’s precious natural assets. In 2016, such resistance angered George Lucas and sent his Lucas Museum of Narrative Art to Los Angeles, despite the huge economic cost to the city.

There is no point in re-legislating what happened with the Lucas museum. There were strong opposing arguments both for resisting lakefront development on a private whim and developing what is, after all, still a crumbling parking lot. The forces clashed. The design was lousy. Lakefront preservationists won. And Lucas, less than thrilled by the reception and unhappy with the other available options, exercised his right to take his project elsewhere. Everyone has had to live with the consequences.

Which brings us to a federal court finding on Thursday. Judge John Robert Blakey of the Illinois Northern District Court ruled against a second attempt by the Protect Our Parks group (and some local residents) to stop construction on the Obama homage in Jackson Park.

This was a blow to those who have argued against building the center in its present location. And, reported the Chicago Tribune, it meant that the proposed groundbreaking on Aug. 16 can almost certainly proceed.

As with the Lucas Museum, there are strong arguments on both sides about whether the Obama center is slated for the right place. In recent days, this newspaper has aired eloquent manifestos from both sides. In essence, one camp argues the benefits to Chicago’s South Side will be most profound in this location and that green space will be respected. The other argues there could have been a smarter choice that still would have paid tribute to the history of the Obamas and what they mean to the South Side. Reasonable people can disagree.

But the old saw has it that possession is nine-tenths of the law. Along those same lines, it is a lot harder to persuade a court to stop a project when the building is already rising from the earth.

Imagine the spectacle.

The former president picks up a shovel with local and state officials and breaks ground on his presidential center. A few weeks later, a halt is called by an appeals court. Construction stops. The former president and his backers fume. Workers are laid off. Costs increase. Safety concerns arise. The world wonders why Chicago started to host a $700 million presidential center for one of its most successful and influential citizens only to see it mired in legal challenges. Inevitably, the media will cover the controversy, not the import of the center in a neighborhood that badly needs attention, resources and a global draw.

Embarrassing, no? Not so helpful for the overwhelming majority of Chicagoans who are thrilled to have a such an entity help educate their children on the role of America’s first Black president? Not helpful at all.

So. The judge has spoken — a second time — and it’s time for Chicago to get behind the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. Certainly, there are avenues of appeal open to Protect Our Parks and other interested parties. They have the right to pursue them and they have said that they will. But just as when Lucas declared his intent to abandon his project, the practical side of the debate is over. The appeals should not be pursued once the ground is broken. The verdict should be accepted, even by the reluctant.

If the bickering over location continues to dominate the debate, the city loses its chance to keep its focus on what the center will be and who will benefit.

In the digital era, when the archival materials that formed the historical rationale for presidential libraries are all available online, there is a chance here for a radical reinvention of what such an endeavor sets out to be. The Obamas have indicated their desire not to build a self-serving edifice but to focus on serving the community, be that through programs, exhibits or something as simple as the provision of outdoor grills.

What does Chicago expect from this project? What will the city gain? How can it best partner for the benefit of its citizens, especially those living close? Those should be the discussions now in collaboration with the staffers and donors, prior to the projected opening in 2025. A lot remains undecided.

Yes, Chicago has given up something in allowing the Obama center to rise at this location. In our own, old words, we’ve sacrificed “some of the rarest, most valuable public real estate on Earth.”

But a presidential museum does not arrive every day nor even each generation. The deal is a trade-off, like most things in Chicago and most things in life.

Time now for everyone to move forward together. And for the Obamas and their supporters to live up to their ask.