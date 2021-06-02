EDITORIAL: Court's right; fleeing cops always create a menace

Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Jun. 2—A suspect fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle is a menace. The New Mexico Supreme Court's ruling that a motorist fleeing police can be convicted of felony fleeing — even if no other person was in the vicinity — makes that clear.

The court ruled 4-1 that aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer doesn't require "actual endangerment" of another person by the fleeing driver. The Supreme Court's decision overturned a state Court of Appeals ruling that had reversed Sean Vest's convictions. Vest led a New Mexico State University police officer on a chase in 2014 after he allegedly stole a car at knifepoint. It was Vest's blind luck no one was around when he drove onto a sidewalk and crashed into a sign before running away.

"It would be inconsistent with the intent of this statute to absolve defendants of criminal liability because they were lucky enough to carelessly drive dangerously in an area of town or a time of night when fewer people were actually around," Justice Barbara Vigil astutely wrote.

As a fourth-degree felony, aggravated fleeing carries a possible sentence of 18 months in prison.

The court ruling emphasizes public safety in a state that has had many innocents killed by individuals fleeing law enforcement. Anyone driving at excessive speeds, ignoring traffic control devices and demonstrating utter disregard for others should be charged with felony fleeing — whether they miss a pedestrian or driver by inches or a city block.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

