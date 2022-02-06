Editorial: Crime survivors deserve better support and employment protections in Florida

Seven years ago, Nakesa Barnhill’s two-year-old son Amari was murdered in Jacksonville. It was the darkest time of her life, but she couldn’t afford to lose her job, so she didn’t take much time off.

But soon afterward, when she was working as a barista at an airport Starbucks, a toddler close to her son’s age tugged on her and called out “Mommy, mommy!” She helped him find his mom, but the separation incident led to an emotional breakdown that caused her to take more time off from her job.

“I was distraught when I helped him find his mother. That incident almost took me to an asylum,” she said. “I’m speaking out now, to help push and fight as much as I can for other survivors like myself.”

Too often survivors of a murdered close family member can be further traumatized, by things like juggling burial and funeral arrangements while working, meeting with law enforcement, and finding other housing accommodations until a perpetrator is apprehended. Or it may be something like a temporary setback like Barnhill experienced. In her case, the father of her child was convicted of their son’s murder two years later in 2017, and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

That’s why Barnhill is among members of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice who are working to ensure that crime survivors’ voices and needs are reflected in the laws that get passed.

Right now, the organization is supporting HB 949 and SB 1306 – employment protection legislation that would grant the immediate family of homicide victims three days of unpaid leave after they’ve used up all of their other leave in a 12-month period, following the crime.

The 70,000 member organization, which includes nearly 8,000 victims of crime from across the state of Florida, has recently outlined its public safety policy priorities for the coming 2022 legislative session. They’re working in partnership with lawmakers from both parties. Many members, including local survivor leaders of chapters, such as Feletta Smith of Jacksonville, will be meeting with state legislative leaders to outline survivors’ priorities for justice reform. Several years ago, Smith was shot several times herself and not expected to live.

Story continues

Barnhill learned about the national organization through a fellow grieving mother in 2019.

“It opened my eyes to other people suffering like me. The organization gave me hope and a desire to actively participate in society again. I want to fight for change for other survivors like myself,” she said.

“The crime survivors organization is part of the conversation about the need for survivor-led change,” she said.

The organization’s goal is to include perspectives of crime survivors from communities hardest hit by crime and violence. The group says they’re people who are most harmed and least helped by current policies.

Barnhill was a teenage mother, who has been on a mission to help others since she started finding ways to move forward with her life.

In 2019, she published a book called “Heaven Didn’t Wait: Grieving, Surviving & Healing Post the loss of a Child.” Two years earlier, she wrote her first book called “The Act of Filicide: The Amari Barnhill Story.” The definition of filicide is the killing of a person's son or daughter.

Barnhill is among Floridians in support of the bills that would expand three days of unpaid leave currently limited to victims of domestic violence, to also help the families of homicide victims.

Right now, as it stands Florida has no requirements for bereavement leave, even when a family member has been murdered. That needs to change.

We support efforts that ensure that crime survivors’ voices and needs are reflected in laws that get passed. This legislation is important and should be supported.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Editorial: Crime survivors deserve better support and employment protections in Florida