Editorial: Curing the violence pandemic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Times Editorial Board
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Biden, shown March 31, included $5 billion to support community-based violence prevention programs in his infrastructure proposal. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

When President Biden announced his executive action Thursday to deal with the nation’s surging violence, most attention understandably went to his plans to stop the proliferation of so-called ghost guns — firearms that can be hastily assembled from untraceable kits.

But let's not overlook the importance of the community violence prevention and intervention aid that Biden is offering concurrently with his gun control plans. They represent welcome and desperately needed federal support for local programs that treat violence much as we treat infectious disease — as public health problems that can be diagnosed and treated before they become epidemics, or even inoculated against altogether. With some effort and creativity, cities and counties can use the opportunity presented by Biden’s program to turn the tide of not just violence but its underlying causes to boot, such as poverty and inequity.

Los Angeles at first adopted the public health approach to violence in dribs and drabs, generally choosing instead to respond to violent crime with harder-hitting policing and mass incarceration. That was a policy decision made here and in jurisdictions around the country in the 1980s in response to the profusion of crack cocaine. It ravaged communities of color. We suffer today from the policy failures of the 1980s and 1990s. Biden’s program represents a sort of do-over, already in progress at the local level.

L.A.’s violence prevention strategy has so far focused mostly on gang crime, and it floundered for a decade as a succession of programs — Hope in Youth, L.A. Bridges — failed to demonstrate or document any positive impact on violence. The situation improved in 2009 with the creation of GRYD, the Mayor’s Office of Gang Reduction and Youth Development, which combines long-standing summer and after-school activities (to counter the influence of youth gangs) with peer peacemakers who keep their finger on the pulse of communities and intervene to prevent outbreaks of retaliatory gang killings.

But much of the deadly violence that began last year and is continuing unabated is not gang-related, and addressing it goes beyond the scope of GRYD’s reach.

Los Angeles County, meanwhile, in 2019 established an Office of Violence Prevention within the Public Health Department, incorporating mental health, youth justice and poverty programs. The county’s ambition is commendable, but implementation lags.

Biden included $5 billion for violence prevention in his infrastructure proposal, but it’s in Congress’ hands and is hardly assured of passage. Still, the executive actions he announced Thursday make already available funding more accessible and flexible, and would support the public health approach to violence that L.A. and the nation desperately need.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Philip was an 'inspiration and role model' to the Armed Forces

    The head of the Armed Forces has paid homage to the Duke of Edinburgh as a "great friend, inspiration and role model" to the services. General Sir Nicholas Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, led military tributes to the senior royal Friday and said he would be "sorely missed". "A life well lived, His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty," Sir Nicholas said. Highlighting the Duke’s 14 years of active service, including his courageous part in the Second World War, he added that the Duke remained "devoted" to the Royal Navy and wider military community throughout his life. "His candour and his humour made many a serviceman and servicewoman chuckle on the countless visits that he made to the Armed Forces," the Chief of the Defence Staff recalled. "He cared deeply about the values, standards and sense of service embodied in the military ethos. He was an immensely popular figure, and he was hugely respected by us all." Sir Nicholas expressed gratitude on behalf of both current and former soldiers, sailors and airmen. He added: "Our thoughts and goodwill are very much with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this sad time."

  • Google's secretive 'Project Bernanke' reportedly used data from outside advertisers to benefit the search giant's own ad system

    An unredacted court filing revealed details of the company's data project, which ran for years. The filing was a response to an antitrust lawsuit

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Ecuador ponders return to socialism in presidential runoff

    Ecuadoreans will vote in a presidential runoff on Sunday to decide whether to maintain the pro-market policies of the last four years or return to the socialism of the preceding decade as the Andean country seeks to revive its stagnant economy. Left-wing economist Andres Arauz won the first round of the election in February, garnering almost 33% of the vote, on promises of generous cash handouts and a resumption of the socialist policies of his mentor, former President Rafael Correa. Arauz's rival, banker and third-time presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso, is promising to create jobs through foreign investment and financial support for the agricultural sector.

  • China mine rescue: Crews race to free trapped workers in Xinjiang

    Twenty-one people are trapped underground after a coal mine flooded in the Xinjiang region.

  • Avalanche acquire goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

    After injuries to their top two goaltenders derailed the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs last year, they're loading up on depth in net in hopes of making a deep run this season. Colorado acquired veteran goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Dubnyk and March trade pickup Jonas Johansson give the NHL-leading Avalanche some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer, with their sights set on the Stanley Cup.

  • Boris Johnson's statement on the death of Prince Philip death - in full

    The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in Downing Street, hailing him as a "devoted" husband who "earned the affection of generations". Boris Johnson said he "helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life". The Prime Minister's full statement It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99. Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the second world war at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking and from that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post war era. Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life. He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable. With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

  • Airlines pull Boeing Max jets to inspect electrical systems

    Airlines pulled dozens of Boeing Max 737s out of service for inspections after the aircraft maker told them about a possible electrical problem, the latest setback for the plane. Boeing said Friday that the issue affected planes used by 16 airlines. The company did not say how many planes are affected or how long it will take for inspections and, if necessary, repairs.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • Clippers will again rely on Reggie Jackson to fill a void

    Clippers guard Reggie Jackson's inspired play comes at a critical time with his minutes due to increase again after the injury to Patrick Beverley.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • South Pacific tribe that worshiped Prince Philip as a living god plans to set up political movement

    An island tribe in the South Pacific which has worshiped Prince Philip as a god for decades is thinking of establishing a political movement in the wake of his death. While the Duke of Edinburgh had a reputation for making politically incorrect remarks about other cultures, from Australian Aborigines to the Chinese, on the volcanic island of Tanna in Vanuatu he is held in high esteem. A cluster of villages that worshiped him as a living deity held grief-stricken meetings on Saturday to decide how to commemorate his death. Their plan to set up a political party is not as unlikely as it sounds – a rival cult on Tanna called the John Frum Movement formed a political party some years ago and even managed to send an MP to the national parliament in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. Prince Philip latest news and funeral plans

  • Justin Turner's blast wins home opener for Dodgers, who celebrate 2020 title

    A limited number of fans see the Dodgers win their home opener and receive their 2020 championship rings Friday.

  • Heat say Oladipo not traveling for West Coast trip

    Victor Oladipo will not be with the Miami Heat when they depart Saturday for a four-game West Coast trip, and more evaluation will be required before the team knows the full extent of his right-knee issue. Oladipo hurt the knee during the fourth quarter of Miami's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The right knee is the same one that Oladipo injured in 2019, when he ruptured a quad tendon as a member of the Indiana Pacers.

  • Fresno officer with former ties to extremist group fired

    A Fresno police officer who is a former member of the extremist Proud Boys group has been fired, it was announced Friday. Officer Rick Fitzgerald had been on paid leave since an internal police investigation was launched last month after some people said he was seen wearing clothing associated with the white nationalist group while attending a rally in support of selling a local theatre to a church. “It is clear to me that there were egregious violations of department policy,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said in a statement. “I am pleased that Officer Fitzgerald will no longer be serving as a police officer with the city of Fresno." See more above.

  • Hey, they weren’t no-hit. Vote for the Rangers star of the game from 7-4 loss to Padres

    Who had the best night for the Rangers the night after being no-hit?