Editorial: Cut to the chase: NYPD must explain skyrocketing numbers of car chases

The once-rare practice of engaging in hazardous car chases through crowded city streets has surged in the last year, according to an analysis of NYPD data by news site The City, leading to increased injuries both of people the police are chasing and innocent bystanders who get hit. We all want the bad guys caught, but the risks and dangers are clear.

The fact of a ramp-up in the use of what should be a last-resort tactic is an issue in itself, but it also speaks to a broader problem of transparency within the NYPD. The department’s own inspector general believes it is out of compliance with a law to require disclosures of surveillance technologies. It began tracking vehicle stops only after being forced to do so by a new law enacted last year.

As the story notes, the department has made no revisions to its formal policies nor issued any specific new rules around car chases, yet the numbers make it abundantly clear that there’s been a shift in approach, with more chases this January than there were in 2018 and 2019 combined.

If the NYPD wants to contend that this ramp-up in chases is somehow necessary or appropriate, then it should make the case for why a tactic that has long been thought of as more dangerous than it’s worth is delivering results. Chief of Patrol John Chell, who is leading the charge, said at a department press briefing last week that some of the perpetrators being chased and caught had shot and killed people. By all means, the cops made the right choice in those incidents. But how often is the wanted suspect being pursued for a murder?

Grand larceny of autos is climbing and the cops are responding, but should there be a high-speed chase for a stolen car? Or to stop a vehicle with doctored plates used for evading tolls or to nab illegal dirt bikes? Those are certainly crimes and police enforcement is warranted, but the possible harm to others from a chase must be weighed.

