Editorial: Cynicism and courage, conscience and cowardice, on display at Trump trial

Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun Sentinel
The 44 Republican senators who voted Tuesday to abort former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial did not give themselves a constitutional pretext to acquit him of the high crime of inciting insurrection. To think they did would be as delusional, and as cynical, as his own claim to have won the election that he sent a howling, murderous mob to overturn.

History isn’t fooled so glibly. Neither are the American people, who are seeing and hearing the same overwhelming evidence of what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Impeachment, a safeguard rooted in our British heritage, is unlike a courtroom trial in several major respects. The senators sit as the jury and, collectively, as the judge. Their decisions, whether procedural or on the merits, are unappealable. The Supreme Court said so in 1973, unanimously.

Trump’s objection to the constitutionality of trying an ex-president was settled with the 56 to 44 vote against it. That was the equivalent of a judicial ruling, and it as binding on the senators sitting as jurors as if it were a judge’s ruling in a civil trial, where the jury is under oath to apply the law as the court explains it.

The Senate’s only remaining options are to vote on the merits once both sides have rested their cases, and upon conviction disqualify him from any future federal office.

It was deplorable, though hardly surprising, to find both Florida senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, on the wrong side of Tuesday’s procedural vote. They are indecently eager to avoid crossing Trump’s base of loyal voters, no matter how damaging the precedent his acquittal would set. Nor how damaging to their own reputations.

Desperate for an excuse, Rubio even suggested in a CNN interview that the better remedy would be for Trump to face a criminal trial.

“I’m not sure if it rises to the level of a crime,” he said, “and if it does, and people believe it does, then let a U.S. attorney go to a grand jury and get an indictment and let someone sue. That’s how private citizens should be tried.”

If it does? If Rubio is not a callow, contemptible coward, what else is he?

Even before he lost the election, Trump was laying the propaganda for a coup in which he would weaponize his doggedly faithful supporters. It continued with a torrent of lies and conspiracy theories after the election, culminating in his unmistakable command on Jan. 6 to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell…”

If that doesn’t “rise to the level of a crime,” what would? If Trump’s apologists aren’t proposing a “January exception,” as the House managers described Trump’s hollow defense, what else is it? If disqualification from further office is off the table once an offender leaves office, what’s to stop some future tyrant-in-waiting from plotting another January coup?

History demands the present Senate’s guidance on that, without regard to whether Trump also richly deserves criminal trial and imprisonment for sedition and conspiracy.

In any case, any Republican claims to a constitutional principle are given the lie by the history of the case. The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13, a week after the riot that took the lives of a Capitol police officer and four other people, followed by two police suicides. The Senate could have begun the trial almost immediately with Trump still in office, but Mitch McConnell, the majority leader at the time, refused to end its recess until the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

McConnell is now reported to be telling other Republicans that they are free to vote their consciences on the final question of guilt or innocence; that they are not bound by their procedural votes, including his own, to dismiss the impeachment.

That was the report Tuesday night from Bloomberg News.

Yes, it is a question of conscience — the opposite of which is, inescapably, cowardice — although the Machiavellian McConnell has not exactly been an avatar for that virtue. But one can always hope that he will do the right thing on this historic occasion. One might even hope the same for Sens. Rubio and Scott.

For luminous examples of what conscience means, there are the six Republican senators who vote to proceed with the trial, along with the 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump.

Adam Kinzinger, a five-term representative from Illinois, is one of those Republicans. He knows something of courage, having put his life on the line as an Air Force pilot in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In a CNN interview Tuesday night, host Anderson Cooper asked Kinzinger about Trump’s threats of retribution against Republicans who are opposing him.

The congressman remarked on the incongruity of the Congress asking young people to risk their lives for the nation, “and yet we’re unwilling to give our own careers for a cause of the country …

“You know, I don’t fear the (former) president at all,” Kinzinger said. “I mean, I really don’t. The bottom line is I’m fine if I’m not reelected, because I can look at myself in the mirror and I feel real peace.

“And when I have kids someday, I think they’ll be proud of this. That’s where my peace is. I feel accountable to God, and I feel like it’s the right thing.

“In terms of others, look, yes, it’s certainly fearful. Because they have envisioned, some, their entire life being in politics and being who they are. There is nothing wrong with that ambition.

“But then when that ambition goes above things, like, do we defend the Constitution? I mean, what happens if the next president does this again, and if that person happens to be a Democrat, we have no moral authority whatsoever to be outraged about anything now because we’ve lost that moral authority with this relativism.”

As William Shakespeare wrote in Julius Caesar, “A coward dies a thousand times before his death, but the valiant taste of death but once …”

In fact, the life of every senator was menaced by Trump’s mob, so they are all witnesses as well as jurors in this unprecedented trial. Having escaped with their lives on Jan. 6, they are now being called upon to put only their jobs on the line for our country. Why, for some, is that too much to ask?

