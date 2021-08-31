Editorial: Will Democrats choose voting rights, as they should, or Senate comity?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, The Baltimore Sun
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last week, House Democrats under Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which was intended to restore the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 to its former civil rights glory. The vote fell along partisan lines with all 212 House Republicans voting against it. That was sadly predictable.

For years now, states with majority Republican legislatures have been whittling away at this most basic and important of rights for the most obvious of reasons: Reducing turnout at the polls of low-income, often minority, voters benefits their candidates.

And the U.S. Supreme Court has, through a pair of adverse rulings, given them that opportunity. Most notably under the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision, certain states no longer require federal preclearance to make changes to their voting laws. And so, the nation has slipped toward a return to the Jim Crow era, not with any measure so overt as a literacy test or a poll tax, but through incremental changes — a reduction in polling hours here, a hurdle to absentee ballots or a burdensome ID requirement there — to discourage turnout.

Our preference has always been for Congress to approve the For The People Act, sponsored by Maryland’s own Rep. John Sarbanes, which not only protects voting rights but includes serious election law reforms that would, for example, make political candidates less dependent on special interest money to fuel their campaigns. But Senate Republicans weren’t having any of that and neither was Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat. That leaves the more basic proposal, H.R. 4, which is also certain to be strongly opposed by the GOP. Opponents will use the most powerful too in their arsenal, the Senate filibuster. Thus, the only way that the John Lewis Voting Rights Act can make it out of that chamber is for united Democrats, with President Joe Biden’s strong support, to either suspend or amend the filibuster rule so that something close to the bare minimum majority 50 votes will be sufficient for the bill’s passage.

Senator Manchin has said in the past that he doesn’t think voting rights reforms should be approved on a partisan basis. In an ideal world, we would agree. There was a time when the Voting Rights Act was renewed (pre-Shelby County) with bipartisan majorities. But exactly what does he — or any other weak-kneed Democrat — think is happening in all those state houses where Republicans are happily bending voting rules in their favor? Oh, they are smart enough not to explain their efforts as a power grab, but any reasonable analysis would find their motives obvious. Excuses, like how they seek to prevent voter fraud, don’t stand up to scrutiny. The last presidential election proved that repeatedly as challenges by Donald Trump and his supporters were laughed out of courtrooms, with some of the perpetrators now facing federal sanctions over a bogus election fraud lawsuit in Michigan.

More Americans should be outraged about this. Polls show, unsurprisingly, a partisan divide, with Democrats worried about this loss of rights and Republicans far more concerned about people voting who are not eligible. Such is the power of misinformation and party identification that can produce a fiasco like the Jan. 6 insurrection built on the Big Lie. Still, missing from the Democratic side is the passion and moral imperative that the late John Lewis, the 17-term Georgia congressman and civil rights leader of Edmund Pettus Bridge fame, would have brought to the forefront. This is not the moment to respect Senate courtesies. This is the moment to expect a nation, where so many claim that the era of racial discrimination is over, to stop tolerating such blatantly discriminatory behavior. This isn’t about boosting the chances for Democratic candidates, this is about something far more important — preserving the basic rights of all Americans to cast a ballot.

And so we call on President Biden and his fellow elected Democrats to do more than merely give lip service to voting rights. This is where they ought to take a stand. Infrastructure is great, and we support additional spending. But this is about the heart and soul of this nation. At least one Senate Republican, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, supports the measure and has even put her name on it. Others of her party hide behind the false claim that the legislation is a “federal grab” of election law, which is exactly the sort of phony criticism one might have expected from civil rights opponents of the 1960s. Shame on them. But shame also on Democrats who know better. As Mr. Lewis said, this is the time to make “good trouble” like protesters at Saturday’s 58th anniversary of the March on Washington and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The struggle for social justice goes on.

____

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.

____

___

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In 'deeply troubling' move, North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium-producing reactor

    In 'deeply troubling' move, North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium-producing reactor

  • Joe Biden causes political heartburn for vulnerable Democrats with rocky Afghanistan withdrawal

    Swing district Democrats are gently distancing themselves from President Joe Biden’s embattled Afghanistan withdrawal, resisting outright rebukes that would anger grassroots liberals but offering constructive criticism as an olive branch to frustrated Republicans and independents.

  • MAGA Election Clerk Tina Peters Accused of Not Counting Ballots in Local Races

    McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via APSeated onstage at the most-hyped election conspiracy event of the year, the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, Tina Peters, described herself as a crusader for election security.“I’ve looked at it objectively,” Peters said of supposed issues in election data during her speech at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” this month. “There’s some discrepancies there that I cannot deny, and I tell people, ‘I cannot unsee some of these things.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn Warns Of 'Bloodshed' While Repeating False Election Claims

    “If our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, it’s gonna lead to one place, and it’s bloodshed,” the Republican told an audience.

  • The Left Hammers Away at Kyrsten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

    Michael Brochstein/Sipa USAPHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat.Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change.But a representation of Sinema was there—a four-foot sculpture of her carved out of a big block of ice—to display at an event held by activists from the lef

  • Giuliani’s PR Guru Resigns as Legal Walls Close In

    JIm Watson/GettyAs Rudy Giuliani navigates an increasingly lonely and stormy world amid a federal investigation and a billion-dollar defamation suit, he’ll now have to do so without his young but trusted communications director.Christianné Allen, the 22-year-old MAGA influencer who joined Giuliani’s team in August 2019, has resigned her post at Giuliani Communications LLC effective this week, The Daily Beast has learned.Allen says she has been replaced by Todd Shapiro, a former spokesperson for

  • GOP's Larry Elder looks for shock win in California recall

    California’s next governor could be a Black conservative who would erase state vaccine and mask mandates, is critical of gun control, disputes the notion of systemic racism in America and opposes the minimum wage because he says it tramples the free market. The rapid ascent of Republican Larry Elder in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is a striking turn in a state regarded as a Democratic fortress and national showcase for liberal policies on climate change, immigration and health care. Elder is a talk radio host who Newsom identifies as his biggest threat in an election widely acknowledged as tight.

  • Trump complained on a radio show that the media spent 'all night' Sunday covering the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida instead of his 'great agreement' with the Taliban

    "All they talked about was the hurricane," the former president told conservative radio show host Todd Starnes.

  • AOC, Tlaib and Pressley urge Biden to replace Fed chair Jerome Powell

    Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) are calling on President Biden to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with someone more focused on "eliminating climate risk and advancing racial and economic justice," according to a joint statement reported by Politico.Driving the news: Powell's term will end in early 2022, though some economists have said Biden will likely reappoint him.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in

  • US handed out blank copies of visas in Afghanistan, setting terrorists up: Ex-FBI agent

    A former FBI special agent who tracked counterterrorism cases warned that terrorists in Afghanistan stand a high chance of being able to walk right onto U.S.-bound planes as a result of the Biden administration's dissemination of blank visa papers throughout the country.

  • Election fraud conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell pressed by Australian reporter: 'Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?'

    Powell faces defamation lawsuits over her baseless claims that countrywide election fraud was perpetrated to steal the presidency from Donald Trump.

  • Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

    Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that it was “outrageous” that Republicans planned to spend $680,000 on an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin, accusing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of “drinking the Kool-Aid” after meeting with former President Donald Trump. A Republican-controlled Assembly committee gave approval Monday, on a 5-3 party-line vote, to designating former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel to lead the investigation ordered by Vos, assist the Assembly Elections Committee and hire investigators and others as needed.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: I oppose the gubernatorial recall. Does that make me a hypocrite?

    When I wrote that I objected to California's upcoming recall election, the letters poured in accusing me of liberal hypocrisy.

  • AOC and other progressives call for Biden to replace Powell as Fed chair

    A group of progressive House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on Monday called for President Joe Biden to replace Fed Chairman Jerome Powell when his term expires in February.

  • Sri Lanka declares food emergency as forex crisis worsens

    Sri Lanka on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over food shortages as private banks ran out of foreign exchange to finance imports.

  • Madame Speaker Nancy Pelosi Is the Hero Democrats Need

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThank goodness for Nancy Pelosi.This week, Madame Speaker somehow hulked a slate of Democratic legislative priorities through the House of Representatives, staving off a half-masted mutiny from moderate members of her own party. And suddenly, it seems like several progressive wish list items are closer than they’ve been in recent memory to becoming reality.At issue this week was a budget reconciliation bill and President Biden’s Infrastructure Plan. The Infrastructure Plan

  • Former Rep. Luke Malek is not backing down in his bid to be Idaho lieutenant governor

    Some fear he’ll split the vote with House Speaker Scott Bedke, paving the way for a Priscilla Giddings victory. │ Opinion

  • Duterte's top aide declines Philippine presidential nomination

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide has rejected the endorsement of the ruling party to run as its candidate in the 2022 elections, a development that some analysts said may open the way for Duterte's daughter to stand. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a letter to the PDP-Laban party, said he wanted to devote his attention to helping fight the pandemic, asking his allies to support candidates who will continue Duterte's policies and programmes. Go had previously said he was open to running for president if Duterte was his running mate.

  • An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant

    As an interpreter serving in Afghanistan, Zalmay Niazy became a target of the Taliban, and applied for asylum in the U.S., where he'd settled among the Iowa cornfields. But when his application was turned down, the townspeople of Iowa Falls fought back.

  • Lindsey Graham repeats impeachment call for former friend Joe Biden

    Republican accuses president of ignoring advice on AfghanistanBiden rebuffed Graham in call explaining Trump supportOpinion: Lindsey Graham, reverse ferret Lindsey Graham answers questions from reporters while on his way to a vote on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Lindsey Graham has repeated his call for Joe Biden to be impeached over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the president “ignored sound advice” and has “been this way for 40 years”.