Editorial on Detroit Lions in San Francisco
Editorial Director Chuck Stokes delivers an editorial on the upcoming Detroit Lions/San Francisco 49ers showdown in the NFC Championship game in the city by the bay.
Editorial Director Chuck Stokes delivers an editorial on the upcoming Detroit Lions/San Francisco 49ers showdown in the NFC Championship game in the city by the bay.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers at 49ers game.
What you need to know about how to watch today's Buccs vs. Lions match.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
New York City has officially become the first city in the US to designate social media as a “public health hazard.”
Alongside the numerous changes Apple is making to its platforms to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company is also updating its rules around streaming game services and other apps that provide access to mini-apps or games. The changes could impact companies like Netflix, which has expanded into mobile and cloud gaming in recent months, as well as efforts from other tech giants like OpenAI, which offers a GPT store, and Meta, which in 2022 had shut down its attempt at running a standalone Facebook Gaming app after failing to gain traction. According to an announcement Apple published on Thursday, developers globally can now submit a single app that has the capability of streaming all the games offered in their catalog.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.
“We have speed limits, and they exist for a reason. And it’s perfectly reasonable to say you can’t travel more than 10 miles over the speed limit,” San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener said.
Three months after completing its $68.7 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is laying off 1,900 employees in its gaming divisions. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra also announced he will step down, now that the acquisition is finalized. "I want to thank everyone who is impacted today for their meaningful contributions to their teams, to Blizzard, and to players’ lives," Ybarra said on X.
Find legit deals on loads of Tozo fan favorites in this Amazon tech sale.
The Pokémon Company said it's going to investigate a game "released in January 2024" and will "take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon."
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
Doc Rivers' stint with ESPN was short-lived.
You’ll hear incredible interviews with, and get insider insights from top movers and shakers from Silicon Valley and beyond. Discover emerging trends, and expand your network in a relaxed atmosphere over delicious bites and beverages throughout the evening. Tickets cost $150 — don't wait to reserve yours. Our San Francisco event sold out in a flash, and this one will, too.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.
There's only one dedicated cricket channel in the US, but you have other options, including signing up for a VPN.
Wizards of the Coast and Resolution Games have announced their collaboration to bring Dungeons & Dragons to virtual reality. The decades-old tabletop role-playing game has become increasingly popular over the last several years, in large part due to third-party content creators like Critical Role and Dimension 20, in which ensemble casts play D&D to create a compelling story for an audience. The franchise also made a splash this year with a Hollywood film and the hugely successful Baldur’s Gate 3, a video game that licenses Dungeons & Dragons IP.