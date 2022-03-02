Editorial: Dialing it down: With COVID in retreat, Mayor Adams is right to end mask mandates in schools and indoor vaccine requirements

It never made sense for an indoor mask mandate for schoolchildren to outlive an indoor mask mandate for adults. Kids are far less likely than adults to be seriously harmed by COVID, and — all other things being equal — masks make things a bit harder on teachers and kids alike, straining the ability of children (particularly those with special needs) to learn and connect socially and emotionally.

No, face coverings aren’t some kind of terrible scourge, as some grinding a reflexively anti-mask ax insist. They are effective, and have an important role to play in a serious public health crisis. The point is that, when the viral climate is safe enough for adults to be nakedfaced, it’s definitely safe enough for the kids.

Given that New York City is way, way, way down from its most recent COVID peak, Mayor Eric Adams is right that now’s the time to loosen things up. Hospitalizations from the virus averaged just 30 per day over the past seven days. The Centers for Disease Control’s new community COVID assessment tool renders all five boroughs low risk. COVID remains a public health threat here but, seeing the forest for the trees, we’re out of this patch of woods.

There may come a time when another version of this virus or a new virus altogether spreads and masks become essential again for adults and kids alike, or just for adults. So too, there may come a time when immunity wanes, a new variant rages and it’s essential to get vaccination rates back up — arguing for a return to rules that allow only New Yorkers who’ve had their shots to eat in restaurants or go to movie theaters.

But anyone who supports such restrictions when necessary should support easing them when unnecessary. Otherwise, those who purport to follow science will beclown themselves and public trust will be shredded.

Moms and dads: You can keep sending your son or daughter to school in a mask, but you can’t continue to make everyone else do it.

