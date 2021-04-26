EDITORIAL: Did feds keep info from NMSP officer that set him up to die?

Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read

Apr. 26—Federal Homeland Security agents knew Omar Cueva was an armed and dangerous career criminal on a drug run on Feb. 4. Heck, he was on his way to sell drugs to an undercover federal agent.

What's unclear is what State Police Officer Darian Jarrott knew about Cueva when he pulled him over along Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico that fateful day.

A tort claim notice filed on behalf of Jarrott's family claims Homeland Security agents sent an unsuspecting Jarrott to his death by not letting him know Cueva was dangerous.

Indeed, it's clear from the chilling video from Jarrott's dashboard and lapel cameras that he had no idea he was walking into a deadly confrontation when he pulled over Cueva on Interstate 10 near Deming for having window tint that was too dark.

Jarrott, who was based in Lordsburg, was civil and polite, even when he noticed Cueva had a firearm in his vehicle and asked Cueva to give it to him for both their safety.

Within minutes, the officer — who had a wife and three children — was dead on the roadside, gunned down by Cueva in as cold-blooded an execution as you could imagine. Then, Cueva was off and running in a chase that ended in a wild shootout in Las Cruces, where he was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Albuquerque attorney Sam Bregman, who is representing Jarrott's family, says that, two days earlier, Homeland Security had put out a "be on the lookout" advisory for Cueva, a 39-year-old who was believed to be smuggling methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a hidden compartment in his vehicle. The BOLO said officers must "develop their own (probable cause) for stop and subsequent search."

Bregman says Homeland Security Investigations "had contact with" Cueva after the BOLO was issued, knew he had a gun — but failed to warn Jarrott.

Documents released Friday of interviews with federal, state and local law enforcement show that Cueva was on his way to sell drugs to an undercover agent on Feb. 4, and that two State Police officers were tasked with stopping Cueva along I-10 prior to the meet. The two had been warned that Cueva was "paranoid" and was carrying a rifle, and rehearsed how they would handle the stop before hearing on the radio that Jarrott had already stopped Cueva.

HSI Agent Hector Huertas told investigators he did not "know where the breakdown of information happened" or why Jarrott made the traffic stop.

Jarrott, 28, was no rookie. He was certified as a law enforcement officer in 2014 and joined the State Police in July 2015. By all accounts, he was community-oriented and, in the words of his training officer, Roger Jimenez, now Española police chief, "always seemed to want to do the right thing."

"This is the kind of kid you want representing your department because he does it so well: He does it with a smile and professionalism," Jimenez said. "He was taken off this world too soon."

It's not unusual for state, local and federal agencies to work together to arrest dangerous drug smugglers. But it appears there was a clear breakdown in this case — one that proved deadly for State Police Officer Darian Jarrott.

The person ultimately responsible for Jarrott's death, of course, is Cueva. He pulled the trigger.

But Homeland Security and its counterparts at the NMSP need to publicly address the serious questions that have been raised about how Jarrott came to pull Cueva over that day and whether he was given information that might have kept him alive.

His family, his legacy — and all New Mexicans — deserve at least that much.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs conservative groups' bid to conceal donors

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is set to hear arguments in a challenge by two conservative groups to a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - argued that California's policy violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. The Thomas More Law Center is a conservative Catholic legal group.

  • 'Truly tangle-free!': Save $100 on this cordless Shark vacuum that devours pet hair without getting jammed

    This lightweight stick vacuum is easy to push around and deceptively powerful.

  • Get Real Estate: What $150,000 buys you in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit

    Want access to Lake Murray or views of the Columbia skyline on a $150K budget? Here’s what that will get you right now.

  • EU sues AstraZeneca over breach of COVID-19 vaccine supply contract

    The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said in response that the legal action by the EU was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court. Under the contract, the Anglo-Swedish company had committed to making its "best reasonable efforts" to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of this year, for a total of 300 million in the period from December to June.

  • Even as economy heats up, Fed to stick with near-zero rates

    Hiring is accelerating as Americans increasingly venture out to shop, eat at restaurants and travel, and inflation pressures are even picking up after lying dormant for years. At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed's latest policy meeting ends, Chair Jerome Powell will likely underscore his view that the economy is far from fully recovered and needs the central bank’s continued support in the form of low borrowing costs. Powell has stressed that further gains in the job market are needed to help the many Americans — especially low-income workers and people of color — who have been disproportionately hurt by the loss of jobs and incomes and have yet to benefit from the early stages of the recovery.

  • Would better training prevent police killings?

    Optimists say new training programs would provide officers the skills they need to respond without violence, but skeptics say more drastic reforms are needed.

  • Influencers ordered to stay out of Utah drainage ditch which has become bizarre Instagram hotspot

    Side of highway ‘looked like Disneyland parking lot’ after social media images of ‘blue canal’ go viral

  • Exit polls: Tight race in Albania's parliamentary vote

    Initial exit poll data in Albania's parliamentary election on Sunday suggests that the ruling Socialist Party is in a tight race with the opposition Democratic Party. The exit poll run for Euronews Albania from the MRB, part of the London-based Kantar Group, projects that the left-wing Socialists will win about 44% of the vote while the Democratic Party is expected to capture about 42%.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • LA official returning beachfront to Black family says ‘whole country’ should give back ‘stolen’ land

    ‘We as a collective society should apologise,’ LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn says

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • Somalia violence: Rival units fight amid row over president's term

    Pro-government forces battled rebel soldiers opposed to the president, as a national crisis deepened.

  • Supreme Court agrees to decide case of Guantanamo detainee seeking details on CIA 'black sites'

    A lower court ruled the government can segregate secret information about the former CIA "black sites" from other material that should be released.

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • South Korea cheers 'trailblazing' Yuh-Jung Youn, a pusher of boundaries

    South Korea, where Yuh-Jung Youn has been a familiar face onscreen for 50 years, celebrates her anew after her historic Oscar win.

  • Golden Knights rout Ducks 5-1 for team-best 9th straight win

    Chandler Stephenson scored two goals in the first period and the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to their franchise-record ninth consecutive victory, 5-1 over the last-place Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. Stephenson had the first three-point night of his career, while Shea Theodore and William Karlsson got goals against their former team as the Knights rolled toward their fourth straight playoff appearance. William Carrier also scored for Vegas, which completed the season series with seven wins over Anaheim in eight meetings.