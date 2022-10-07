EDITORIAL: Domestic Abuse Legislative inaction hurting shelters

Oct. 7—If the sign of a just and kind society revolves around how it treats its most vulnerable members, Minnesota is not doing well when it comes to victims of domestic violence.

A report released Monday showed 26 intimate partner fatalities in 2021, a level slightly below last year but showing no real downward trend in the last several years. But even more troubling are the near doubling of calls from victims of domestic violence coming into Mankato's CADA house, a shelter for victims.

Calls totaled about 8,800 to CADA's help line for the fiscal year ended in 2021, that's a 76% increase in calls compared to 2019. Numerous studies have shown the isolation of the pandemic created a tremendous increase in domestic violence.

Those depressing facts are made worse by the fact that our response to the increased need to protect victims of domestic abuse has been negligible. CADA and other agencies were expecting increased funding from the crime bill the Legislature was negotiating at the end of the session that ended in a stalemate.

The session ended without the commitment of Democrats, Republicans and Gov. Tim Walz to follow through on their agreement to a previously signed deal. Democrats blame Republicans for pulling out of the deal at the last minute as GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen advised colleagues to wait until after the election when the party expected to win all three branches of government. Republicans blamed Democrats for refusing to compromise on spending they said was excessive in parts of the bill.

But by mid-July there appeared to be growing bipartisan consensus from both parties to initiate a special session to complete work on the tax bill, bonding and policing bills and others while having a $9 billion surplus. Gov. Tim Walz told The Free Press he would consider a special session after the August primary elections. That never happened despite bipartisan calls for it.

So there is still no action and places like CADA will have to go without critically needed additional funding. The group needed the legislative money as funding from the crime victims fund has been flat for eight years. With skyrocketing caseloads and stagnant funding, CADA and other shelters are left in desperate funding positions and will have to rely on voluntary fundraisers.

The inaction of Democrats, Republicans and Walz on a budget deal has reached historically damaging levels. Each day, it seems, there is another example of some critical need going without critical funding the Legislature had a duty to provide. Domestic violence is one area we should fund without fail, and some kind of emergency funding or executive action would be appropriate right now.

October is domestic violence month, with the goal of raising awareness of this serious societal problem. Unfortunately, the awareness comes without action.