EDITORIAL: Don't block the public's right to know about Sarasota shooting case

In return for the immense amounts of unspoken trust and expansive authority that our society willingly gives to law enforcement and judicial agencies, those who wield such powers have a clear obligation to hold themselves to higher standards of transparency and accountability. ​

Unfortunately, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office are both failing to meet those standards in their joint effort to bar the Sarasota Herald-Tribune from publishing the names of two deputies involved in a fatal April shooting in Sarasota.

And, equally unfortunate, both parties have been empowered to shirk their responsibilities by an emergency injunction, granted last Friday by Chief Circuit Judge Charles E. Roberts, that upheld their request to block the Herald-Tribune from identifying two deputies involved in the shooting of Jeremiah Evans, 58, while carrying out a court-ordered eviction at the Palm Place Condominium in Sarasota.

A 58-year old man was fatally shot by a Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy Friday morning in Palm Place Condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. in the City of Sarasota. According to sheriff's office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez, three deputies were attempting to evict the man when he armed himself with a knife and was shot by one of the deputies.

It's ironic that the names of the two deputies – along with a third who was present when Evans was shot – had previously been provided to the Herald-Tribune by the State Attorney’s Office in response to a routine public records request for a letter in which prosecutors had ruled the shooting was justified.

But when the Herald-Tribune sought additional information regarding the case, the Sheriff's Office abruptly moved to pursue the emergency injunction in tandem with the State Attorney's Office.

With these facts established, the following conclusions are beyond debate:

• The ruling, which granted the injunction with no notice to the Herald-Tribune, is an unconstitutional prior restraint of the press that is prohibited by the First Amendment in both the U.S. Constitution and Florida Constitution.

This fact was driven home in the emergency motion filed June 13 by Carol Jean LoCicero and James B. Lake, from the firm of Thomas & LoCicero in Tampa, on the Herald-Tribune’s behalf to overturn the emergency injunction.

“Freedom of speech means that it’s up to the Herald-Tribune to decide whether to report information in its possession, especially facts about such a significant matter as a fatal shooting by law enforcement,” Lake told the Herald-Tribune. “We fully expect that, once our arguments are heard, the injunction will be set aside.”

• The Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office are poorly serving this community by: a) citing Marsy’s Law, which is designed to prevent the disclosure of potentially sensitive details about victims of crime, to justify asking for the emergency injunction, and b) working in hurried, secretive and underhanded fashion to secure a court order to restrain the press from publishing the deputies’ names – even though the press had lawfully obtained that information and isn’t bound by Marsy’s Law.

In effect, then, the Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office are not only behaving as though the First Amendment, which clearly applies to the press, does not exist – they are also using a state law that doesn’t apply to the press as a weapon to muzzle a news organization and blatantly obstruct its ability to provide information that the public has a right to know.

This is inexcusable. And this is just plain wrong.

It’s time for the Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office to adhere to the elevated standards of transparency and accountability that they must meet. It’s time for the emergency injunction to be dissolved, and for both agencies to show the proper respect for the public’s right to be fully informed.

– This editorial was written by Opinions Editor Roger Brown for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune Editorial Board.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Citizens have a right to know about Sarasota shooting case