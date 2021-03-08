EDITORIAL: Don't increase crime by ending cash bail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 8—A few nights in jail. That prospect prevents countless Americans from driving drunk, shoplifting, trespassing, using illicit drugs, vandalizing property, and more.

More than 90% of Americans lead their lives without getting locked up for a moment. They so prefer sleeping on their own terms, even on the ground, they dissuade themselves from indulging in common temptations forbidden by the law.

The carrot-and-stick proposition of freedom vs. confinement has served this country well for centuries. That appears lost on left-wing activists who want to fix what is not broken.

In their push to change a country most of the world envies, progressives want to lower consequences for suspected criminal behavior. They want suspects on more equal terms with victims of crimes and those suspected of nothing. In typical fashion, socialists want equal outcomes for all — no matter what anyone chooses to do short of a brutally vicious crime. These are the same social justice warriors who would "defund the police" at a cost to the safety of people in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods.

State Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, leads the Colorado charge for treating criminal suspects more like everyone else.

Lee sponsors Senate Bill 62, which "prohibits a peace officer from arresting a person based solely on the alleged commission of a traffic offense; petty offense; municipal offense; misdemeanor offense; a class 4, 5, or 6 felony; or a level 3 or 4 drug felony."

Tell the victim of identity theft the perpetrator committed a low-level crime that warrants no arrest. Tell the parent of a young drug addict how the dealer committed a minor crime that triggered a citation.

"There are scores of cases; people held for minor offenses who can't get out because they don't have $100," Lee said during a recent committee hearing

Not having $100 represents a multitude of problems. It means one cannot afford food, rent, a mortgage, or fare for a ride. It means the suspect has no good foundation of friends, colleagues, secular or religious peers, and no caring relatives or neighbors. Rather than end cash bail, a cornerstone of the criminal justice system, we should do more to end abject poverty.

Legislators should not tie the hands of law enforcers who need the discretion to handcuff and jail someone suspected of driving recklessly, dealing drugs, or stealing what belongs to someone else. Without the threat of jail to deter run-of-the-mill crimes, we will get more of them.

Consider Denver drug lawyer Rob Corry after he helped legalize recreational marijuana for consumption in private.

Oh, (expletive) off, cop. It's a citation only," Corry said, as quoted in a Denver police report after he refused to stop smoking pot in a crowd at a Colorado Rockies game.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman learned of a 70.6% increase in motor vehicle theft in his city after law enforcement quit arresting car-theft suspects during the pandemic. Suddenly, there was less downside in the risk-reward equation one considers before stealing a car. A friendly summons does not strike fear in the heart of a thief like the thought of handcuffs.

The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes Lee's bill because top cops know it will increase crime. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told legislators people are arming themselves because the pandemic has lowered arrests and therefore the public's confidence in law enforcement.

Even the American Civil Liberties Union, which cares little about the civil liberties of crime victims, acknowledges the recent spike in crime. The organization blames "multifaceted social factors related to the challenges of this moment."

Such gibberish. We can link all crime — past, present, and future — to "social factors related to the challenges of this moment." The urge to steal, sell drugs, or drive drunk typically relates to social factors and challenges.

The cash bail system is neither perfect nor fair. That makes it like anything else in a society balancing the diverse interests of 330 million unique individuals yearning to live free.

The United States has become the envy of the world by rewarding good character, behavior, and accomplishments. The law discourages harm, deceit, and injustice with the threat of confinement. By weakening this system, in any way, we weaken the world's strongest country.

Crime hurts innocent people. The jail cell — and the cost of getting out — mitigate harm. Though badly flawed, it is the world's best system. In the interest of justice and peace, don't reduce the cost of causing harm.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden gets first shot at shaping federal judiciary with 2 appeals court seats to fill

    President Joe Biden has two seats to fill on the influential appeals court in the nation's capital that regularly feeds judges to the Supreme Court.

  • Women's day: Mexico barrier turned into women's memorial

    The barrier was put up around Mexico's National Palace ahead of International Women's Day protests.

  • Tense, empty, boarded up: Minneapolis braces for unrest ahead of Derek Chauvin trial

    “We know that this trial is going to reignite the same kind of emotional and social response that we saw last summer,” one City Council member said.

  • 'I was completely flabbergasted:' A year into pandemic, travelers finding some flight credits are expiring

    Airlines gave travelers who canceled flights during the pandemic extra time to rebook, but some expiration dates loom to the dismay of travelers.

  • Michael Stanley, Cleveland’s Hometown Rock Hero, Dies at 72

    Michael Stanley, who became known nationally for a radio hit in 1981 but was the very symbol of rock ‘n roll for decades in the city of Cleveland, died Friday at age 72. The cause of death was lung cancer that had been diagnosed seven months earlier. Stanley’s illness became known when he took leave […]

  • The Biggest Revelations from Oprah's Interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    Meghan admitted months after entering the royal family: "I didn't want to be alive anymore."

  • Taiwan Has Enough Water to Keep Chipmakers Humming Till May

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan offered reassurances Monday it has sufficient water reserves to keep a giant tech industry led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. humming till late May, when monsoon rains arrive to alleviate its worst drought in decades.The island should have enough water to supply the public and industry till then though precipitation is likely to fall short of average historical levels, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua told reporters Monday. The drought has so far exerted no impact on TSMC nor other companies, Wang added.Taiwan faces its worst drought in 56 years, a challenge to water-intensive sectors of the economy from chipmakers to textile factories and farms. The heightened level of concern coincides with a global shortage of semiconductors that’s halting output at automakers from General Motors Co. to Volkswagen AG, spurring TSMC and its peers to run their fabs at close to full capacity to try and sate demand.On Sunday, President Tsai Ing-wen said on her Facebook page her government will do everything in its power to stabilize supply. Chipmaking consumes enormous quantities of both power and water. U.S., Japanese and European officials have urged the Taiwanese government to do all it can to ensure a steady supply of chips as automakers in their countries delay production and idle plants due to a lack of crucial components.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeTSMC has trimmed usage and ordered small amounts of water by the truckload for some of its facilities to prepare for potential water-use restrictions, spokeswoman Nina Kao said in an email. Longer term, the island is setting aside NT$17 billion to build 11 recycling plants by 2026.Spanning the Tropic of Cancer in the western Pacific Ocean, Taiwan typically receives copious amounts of rainfall. But last year was abnormally dry by historical standards. Hsinchu City, home to the likes of TSMC and MediaTek Inc., received just half the amount of rain in 2020 than it did the year before. The southern city of Tainan, another major center of technology manufacturing, also saw a significant drop-off in the amount of rain.About 70% of Taiwan’s water supply goes toward agriculture while industrial production uses just 20%. The remainder is for residential and commercial use, Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-fung said in an interview Monday.Recent conservation measures, including fallowing some farmland, has helped save some 701 million tons of water. That ensures Taiwan has enough water till late May, with an additional month’s supply cushion, he added. Taiwan uses about 16 billion to 17 billion tons of water annually, the official said.Typhoons are usually an important source of precipitation but they didn’t deliver for Taiwan last year. Not a single typhoon made landfall in all of 2020. Over the past century, the island is hit by between three and four typhoons each year on average, according to the island’s Central Weather Bureau.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas

    Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development. Under the new proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people in its core city to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. Cities formerly designated as metros with core populations between 50,000 and 100,000 people, like Bismarck and Sheboygan, would be changed to “micropolitan" statistical areas instead.

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

    ‘I look for that moderate middle,’ West Virginia Democrat explains

  • Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade

    The European Union should shake off its ill will and build a good relationship with Britain as sovereign equals, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost said on Sunday, promising to stand up for the country's interests. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Frost again defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, over which the EU has promised to launch legal action for breaching the terms of the Brexit deal. Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland.

  • New Zealand city emerges from weeklong lockdown

    New Zealand's biggest city Auckland reopened on Sunday after a weeklong lockdown caused by a cluster of the more-contagious UK variant of COVID-19.Health officials said the country recorded zero cases for a full week.People were able to leave their homes Sunday morning and fetch a coffee. Many felt relieved."It's lovely to be out and about again, it's hard being confined for long periods of time. We've done it before but it's refreshing to be out and about."The city of two million people will continue to face restrictions, like crowd gathering limits and masks on public transportation, but those may be eased at the end of this week.Its neighbor Australia has also been successful in keeping infections down, with zero cases reported in more than a month.New Zealand and Australia have deployed aggressive tactics, like contact tracing, border closures and foreign traveler quarantines.Their economies have made fast improvements, while both countries have started rolling out vaccines.Australia administered its first dose of the Oxford/AztraZeneca vaccine on Sunday, now an option alongside the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California reportedly received the wrong dose, but officials say nobody needs a booster shot

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • In Britain, lips quickly unstiffen with criticism of Meghan and Harry interview

    Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry hasn't aired yet in Britain, but that hasn't stopped commentators from weighing in, mostly negatively.

  • Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

    It’s sleepy by Donald Trump’s standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. Seven Springs, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property's value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made at the end of 2015, while running for president.

  • The Queen emerges unscathed as Meghan and Harry lavish praise on his grandmother

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unloaded on Prince Charles, The Duchess of Cambridge, and the tabloid press in their extraordinary tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. But despite the numerous allegations levelled at named and unnamed members of the Royal family, The Queen emerged unscathed, and instead received glowing praise from the couple. Meghan described how "everyone" welcomed her to the royal set-up initially, but singled out the Queen as making her particularly comfortable. In another sign of their positive relationship, the Duchess said: “I just pick up the phone and I call the Queen - just to check-in. Meghan said the Queen has "always been wonderful" to her and that she reminded the Duchess of her own grandmother. "She’s always been warm and inviting," the Duchess added. The Duchess shared a touching anecdote on how her future husband’s grandmother gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the couple's first joint engagement together, and that the monarch also shared her blanket while travelling together between visits. The pair attended a ceremony for the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire in June 2018 and travelled north on the Royal train.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthily negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful. and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press.. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

  • Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

    Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, aired in the wee small hours of Monday morning in Britain. But the British press, one of the two institutions that came out poorly — along with the British royal family — stayed awake for the tightly held interview. Their headlines steered away from the media criticism and focused on the allegations of dysfunction and, above all, racism at Buckingham Palace. Markle's revelation, backed up by her husband, that an unidentified member of the royal family expressed concern "about how dark" their soon-to-be born son's "skin might be" is "devastating," BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond wrote. "This is heading into 'worst-case scenario' territory for the palace." And Harry's description of his father and brother being "trapped" inside the cold, sclerotic royalty "is a velvet covered dagger into the institution he has left," Dymond adds. The Daily Mail, whose parent company recently lost a privacy lawsuit to Markle, and the Daily Mirror focused on the racism charge, while The Sun headlined her suicidal ideation amid a double blow of palace-ordered isolation and tabloid harassment. Monday’s Daily MAIL (3am edition): “How Dark Will Baby’s Skin Be?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LHR04di1nP — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Monday’s Daily MIRROR (later edition): “ ‘They asked how dark Archie’s skin would be’ “ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jKvwEo9RDv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Monday’s SUN (3am edition): “Meg: I Felt Suicidal” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LrfawLF8fr — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 The Daily Express led with Markle upending tabloid gossip, while the Daily Star tried to snark off the whole thing. Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: (2am edition) “All Care Homes Must Open Up To Loved Ones” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9vkEMUAfmT — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Front-page of Monday’s Daily Star, they’re having some laugh with this story; savages! pic.twitter.com/fmQPc4FRmZ — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) March 7, 2021 The Daily Telegraph featured a column calling the couple "woke" but focused its top story on pre-interview comments by Queen Elizabeth II. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Harry and Meghan embody the woke generation'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/4wXW399s14 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2021 The "devastating interview" delivered "a body blow to the institution" of the royal family and "upended the narrative created by Britain's bestselling newspapers," Dymond writes. But "the newspapers that the couple so despise — will they change their tune? It is not in their nature." More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingSen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster