Editorial: El Nino could help pacify Chicago’s frigid winter weather. Bring it on!

Now this sounds like a nice change of pace: Instead of the usual harsh, gloomy winter with icy blasts of wind and dirty snow piled up into April, northern Illinois may be on track for some welcome relief.

Let’s go, El Nino.

We’re counting on you to deliver some mild weather for our famously chilly metropolis, even as you wreak havoc elsewhere around the world.

El Nino refers to a warm-up in sea-surface temperatures off the Pacific coast of South America. Those unusually warm waters create weather patterns that potentially could disrupt everything from intercontinental bird migrations to the California pistachio crop. In some locations, El Nino increases the odds of flooding or drought, a reminder of the rise in severe weather that results from global warming.

In Chicago, however, the immediate outlook is not so scary. According to the National Weather Service, this year’s “strong” El Nino is expected to bring warmer-than-average temperatures and drier-than-average precipitation to the Midwest through the spring.

Warmer? Drier? Is it too early yet to break out the swimsuits and flip-flops?

Keep them in the drawer, says party pooper Trent Ford, the Illinois state climatologist.

“Even though El Nino does tend to bring fewer extreme cold events in Chicago during the wintertime, it doesn’t mean that we won’t have any, nor does it tell us anything about individual weather events,” Ford told the Chicago Tribune’s Rebecca Johnson, who wrote about El Nino on Nov. 27. “You can still have a very early start to winter, a very late spring freeze, even in an overall milder wintertime.”

We’ve lived through enough Chicago winters to never count on the long-range forecast. Anything past 24 hours is a crapshoot, as longtime residents well know.

But hope springs eternal, and we all could use a break, especially in the typically deep-freeze months of January and February, which last year were made even more punishing by high levels of inflation, and we’re not talking air balloons there. We see a good chance that a break in both the weather and rising prices will be coming.

For starters, a gentle winter can help reduce energy costs. Mild winter temperatures mean less demand for heating fuel. And, fortuitously for Chicago, El Nino is coinciding with a sharp decline in the price of natural gas from the peaks nearly two years ago prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is the end of the natural gas “refill season,” when suppliers increase stockpiles in anticipation of winter demand. Inventories have been running higher-than-normal. Even with increased electric-power generation and more exports of liquefied natural gas, the U.S. market has settled down, and supplies are ample again.

With any luck, consumers, businesses and municipalities will be paying less for the gas widely used in heating across the Midwest.

Remember that gas bills are mostly made up of two parts (plus taxes, of course): The commodity part of the bill looks to be cheap this year. Delivery charges are priced separately and will still be quite steep. That’s a direct result of the imprudent spending of utilities such as Peoples Gas, the company serving the city of Chicago, which is finally getting some badly needed oversight.

For cities, a mild winter can save money in other ways beyond heating costs. A year ago, Chicago had 11 “winter events,” according to the National Weather Service, from the first inch of snow on Nov. 15, 2022, to an intense overnight snowfall on March 25.

While parts of the area lived through thundersnow and ice storms, it wasn’t an especially severe winter overall, and an even milder winter this year would help municipal budgets. Road salt would stay in storage silos, for instance. Snowplows would consume less fuel and public works personnel would be owed less overtime pay.

Warmer temperatures also reduce exposure risk for housing-insecure people, including the thousands of migrants sleeping at police stations, shelters and wherever else they can find.

This page has chronicled the woeful response to the migrant crisis from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, while applauding Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s willingness to step up and provide funding needed to help avert disaster with winter approaching. As Pritzker said, “This is a humanitarian endeavor. We cannot have people freezing on the streets of Chicago as we head into very cold weather.”

The city, county and state must ensure that the thousands who came (or were sent) here make it through their first Chicago winter safely. To the extent El Nino can help on the margins as Illinois’ public officials struggle to get their acts together, we say, bring it on!

