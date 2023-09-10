EDITORIAL: End of private prisons move in correct direction

Sep. 9—Oklahoma's reliance on private, for-profit prisons appears to be coming to an end — and that's a good thing.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is close to ending its relationship with the Davis Correctional Facility, a medium-to-maximum security prison in Holdenville. Davis is operated by a private corrections company from Tennessee.

The ODOC believes it can do a better job.

"By taking over operations at DCF, we can more efficiently and effectively care for the men incarcerated there," ODOC Director Stephen Harpe said in a written statement published in an article by Oklahoma Watch. "We are changing lives in our facilities daily and want to continue to offer the same high standard of professionalism and respect to all Oklahoma inmates."

Whether ODOC can do a better job than private companies is a concept not universally accepted. But, that's a debate for another time.

Paying private prison companies to house offenders seems like Oklahoma failing to live up to its responsibilities. Citizens are arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced within our criminal justice system and then the state goes outside of it to incarcerate the convicted.

The state is responsible for removing individuals from society deemed to be a danger to society. The state also is responsible for rehabilitation of those inmates. That's to try to ensure no offender repeats criminal behavior when released. Those responsibilities should be managed in-house.

The decision to use private prisons was motivated by money.

There was a time — not too long ago — that the state's prisons were overflowing. The state chose to pay to house our inmates.

When voters approved State Question 780 — reclassifying some drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors — prison population decreased as did the need for private prisons.

We're unsure of how eliminating the need for private prisons will shake out logistically. What happens to the facilities, for instance?

But we are sure that eliminating private prisons and taking control of our responsibilities is moving in the correct direction.