EDITORIAL: Ethics Commission should shine light on legislative conflicts

Mar. 8—It's not true that there are no limits on actions New Mexico's unpaid citizen legislators can take as lawmakers to help their businesses and bank balances. While few and far between, there are a few examples to prove it.

Longtime former Sen. Phil Griego, D-San Jose, resigned in 2015 to head off a censure and was later convicted and sentenced to prison for actions that ran afoul of a rather narrow state constitutional provision that prohibits legislators from financially benefitting from any contract resulting from a law passed during their term in office. Prosecutors described Griego as a cunning con artist who had stealthily pushed legislation authorizing the sale of a historic state-owned building, for which he received a $50,000 broker's fee.

In 1992, Rep. Ron Olguin, D-Albuquerque, was publicly censured — not expelled — and later convicted and sentenced to jail for soliciting a $15,000 bribe in exchange for help getting the Legislature to provide $100,000 for a crime counseling program.

Beyond that, there isn't a whole lot of guidance as to what New Mexico's volunteer lawmakers can and can't do when it comes to issues where their legislative duties and private business interests intersect.

That's why it's important for the newly minted state Ethics Commission to provide some guidance in connection with an ethics complaint filed by Sandra Price, a retired state district judge and prosecutor from Aztec, against House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, in connection with his sponsorship and determined efforts to get the Legislature to approve a state Civil Rights Act that would allow people who believe their rights have been violated to bring their case in the much more plaintiff-friendly arena of state court. Egolf and others say the legislation, which does away with the defense of qualified immunity and would allow a range of cases far beyond the kind of willful misconduct that resulted in the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, would provide New Mexicans with an appropriate and easier way to seek redress when their rights are violated by police and other government employees.

Price, elected as a Democrat to the bench, argues Egolf should have disclosed conflicts of interest that he would obtain personal benefit from passage of HB 4.

It's pretty clear legislation making things more lucrative for the plaintiffs' bar — as this one does — would help the speaker. His firm has settled 10 legal actions against state agencies over the past five years for $2.3 million. A review of state court actions filed over the past five years shows more than 30% of lawsuits by Egolf's firm involved state and local government entities as defendants.

It's also clear the speaker wields enormous power — perhaps second only to the governor. He determines which committees legislation is referred to, and in the case of HB 4 chose not to send it to Appropriations and Finance where fiscal impact measures typically are scrutinized. That — despite counties, schools and cities expressing big concerns about what they believe will be significant increases in litigation costs and settlements.

Egolf also has said flatly there is no conflict. His attorney, Andrew Schultz, is calling for dismissal of the complaint, arguing a key provision of law Price cites does not apply because legislators don't fall under the definition of "public officers or employees." He said Egolf can't have a conflict "with a law that hasn't been passed and signed by the governor."

Price responds "if legislators are not subject to the Governmental Conduct Act, that is frightening. Does that mean they can pass self-serving legislation?"

Good question.

The Ethics Commission, in existence for just over a year after voters approved a constitutional amendment setting it up, is tasked with "promoting the integrity of New Mexico state government through the interpretation, enforcement and improvement of New Mexico's campaign finance, government conduct, procurement and lobbying laws."

This issue presents an excellent opportunity for it to carry out that mission.