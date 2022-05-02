Editorial: How should Europe respond to Putin’s energy cudgel? Cut the cord on Russian energy.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Vladimir Putin’s use of Russian energy to blackmail Europe comes as no surprise. Last week, he cut off natural gas to Bulgaria and Poland, two NATO nations aligned with the rest of Europe in standing against the invasion of Ukraine. In the face of stiff sanctions from the West, Putin always had the energy card to play against Europe’s heavy reliance on Russian energy, particularly natural gas. It was only a matter of time before he played it.

The move was in effect a warning shot to the rest of Europe — stop rearming Ukrainian military forces, or find another way to power up your factories. It also was an attempt to fragment the unity that the U.S. and NATO allies have crafted since the invasion began in late February. Putin’s likely calculus: How long can Western unity last if natural gas-deprived Europeans start shivering in their homes next winter?

But like much of Putin’s game-planning in Ukraine so far, the energy gambit is likely to backfire.

In the short term, Europe will feel some hurt. More than 45% of Poland’s natural gas comes from Russia. Bulgaria gets roughly 90% of its natural gas from Russia’s state-run energy behemoth, Gazprom. Those countries will scramble to find alternate sources, though Poland has been bracing for a Russian cutoff and has ample supplies of natural gas in storage.

But it’s also vital that Western leaders look at Putin’s provocations through the prism of long-term ramifications. And in the long term, the West may have the upper hand.

Revenue from oil and natural gas exports is the lifeblood of the Russian economy — and Putin’s government. The Kremlin’s storehouse of rubles is large enough now to keep the war effort in Ukraine going. But if the European Union followed through with its oft-stated goal to eventually wean itself off completely from Russian energy, Putin’s aggressive capabilities would be dramatically weakened.

The trick is, how can Europe uncouple itself from dependence on Russia, and how soon?

For a template, the EU should look to Poland. For years, Warsaw has been wary of its reliance on Moscow for energy. So in 2011 it began construction on a liquefied natural gas terminal on Poland’s Baltic Sea coast, and now that terminal imports LNG from suppliers in the U.S. and Qatar. Later this year, Poland plans to begin receiving natural gas from Norway via a new pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Building new pipelines and LNG terminals carry daunting price tags, but Europe has witnessed what price is paid by relying on a Putin-led Russia for its energy needs.

There are other alternate sources Europe can pursue, from new nuclear power plants and renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and geothermal power to stepping up production of biomethane made from agricultural waste. No single source will replace the large amounts of Russian natural gas that Europe imports, but a strategy that combines an array of alternatives gives the EU its best opportunity to break away from its self-defeating over-reliance on Russian energy.

It seems the will is there. A day after Moscow announced the shutdown of gas to Poland and Bulgaria, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe is coming to an end.” The question is when.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia have had a strong impact on the Russian economy, but they haven’t curtailed Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. Those sanctions have the broader goal of ensuring that, after the Ukraine war is over, Russia under Putin would remain demonstrably diminished. “We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III said last week.

That’s the right mindset, but without cutting the cord on Russian energy, it’s not likely. EU leaders have said their hope is to shut the valve off to Russian energy completely by 2030. Putin has made it clear he’s far too much of a threat to the world for the West to adhere to that timetable. Based on the bloodshed and ruin that the Russian leader has inflicted on Ukraine, the deadline must be moved up as soon as possible.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook.

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine civilian death toll passes 3,000, UN says

    The number of civilians killed in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion has now surpassed 3,000, the United Nations announced Monday.

  • Old Sutton Motor-In drive-in engulfed in fire Sunday evening

    Traffic backs up on route 146

  • Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

    President Joe Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them. Muslims around the world typically abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan. Addressing hundreds of attendees in the East Room, Biden said he’d promised as a presidential candidate to bring back marking Eid al-Fitr at the White House — but was forced to hold a virtual celebration last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Indonesian Muslims fully celebrate Eid al-Fitr after 2 years

    Millions of Muslims in Indonesia returned to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in full swing Monday after two years of subdued festivities due to pandemic restrictions and travel curbs. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk. The return of the Eid tradition of homecoming has caused great excitement for people in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, as family gatherings and meet-ups with friends were on people’s lists while shoppers flocked shopping centers despite surges in food prices.

  • Why Putin is blackmailing Europe with gas

    Putin is blackmailing Europe and risks losing Russia’s largest market.

  • Israel Erupts After Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Claims Hitler Had Jewish Blood

    Yuri Kochetkov via ReutersROME—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sparked outrage in Israel after telling the Italian television news program Zona Bianca that even Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood.”Lavrov, largely unchecked by host Giuseppe Brindisi, went on to blame Western media for “misinterpreting” the facts of his boss Vladimir Putin’s deadly “special operation” in Ukraine. He repeated the lies that Russian forces had only hit military targets and that the Bucha massacre was a staged

  • Metro Atlanta man traveled to Ukraine to help refugees escape war zone

    A metro Atlanta man is back home after helping refugees escape the war in Ukraine. For the past couple of months, he helped transport Ukrainians to Germany and back here to the United States.

  • Dubai delivery drivers walk off job in rare protest over pay

    Food-delivery drivers protesting wage cuts and grueling working conditions went on an extremely rare strike in Dubai over the weekend — a mass walkout that paralyzed one of the country’s main delivery apps and revived concerns about labor conditions in the emirate. The strike started late Saturday and ended early Monday, when London-based Deliveroo agreed in a letter to riders to restore workers’ pay to $2.79 per delivery instead of the proposed rate of $2.38 that had ignited the work stoppage as the company tried to cut costs amid surging fuel prices. The Amazon-backed firm also backtracked on its plan to extend working shifts to 14 hours a day.

  • Once Soft-Spoken, Ohio Conservatives Embrace the Bombast

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans running for the seat of retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman appear determined to bury the soft-spoken country-club bonhomie that was once a hallmark of the party in this state and replace it with the pugilistic brand of conservatism owned by Donald Trump and amplified by a new band of Buckeye bomb throwers. The race descended into a brutal slugfest as the leading candidates, author-turned-venture capitalist J.D. Vance, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and a self-funded

  • EU may offer Hungary, Slovakia exemptions from Russian oil embargo

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission may spare Hungary and Slovakia from an embargo on buying Russian oil, now under preparation, wary of the two countries' dependence on Russian crude, two EU officials said on Monday. The Commission is expected to finalise on Tuesday work on the next, and sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, which would include a ban on buying Russian oil. Exports of oil are a major source of Moscow's revenue.

  • Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol

    STORY: Around 50 Ukrainian civilians reached the relative safety of a temporary camp in Russian-held territory on Sunday after being evacuated from a ruined steelworks in Mariupol, where the United Nations said a "safe passage operation" was in progress.A convoy of vehicles with Ukrainian number plates, Russian forces and vehicles with United Nations symbols arrived in the village of Bezimenne, located in the Donetsk region, around 20 miles from Mariupol.The city is under Russian control but some fighters and civilians remain holed up in the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.It is one of the first major signs of an evacuation agreement to ease the ordeal of the most destructive siege in the Russia-Ukraine&nbsp;conflict.Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that 46 civilians had left the area around the steel plant the previous day.U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged continued support for&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;when she met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an unannounced visit to Kyiv."We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom that we are on a frontier of freedom and then your fight is a fight for everyone. So, our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had carried out a missile strike on a military airfield near the port city of Odesa, destroying a stock of Western-supplied weapons.It released video showing a missile being launched, which it said was used to carry out the strikes.On Saturday, Ukraine said Russian missiles had knocked out a newly constructed runway at Odesa's main airport. President Zelenskiy pledged in an overnight address to rebuild it.It was unclear if they were referring to the same incident and Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.Moscow has turned its focus to&nbsp;Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.In the northern city of Irpin - one of the main fighting hotspots before Russian troops pulled back - people gathered to honor their military dead, laying flowers on freshly dug graves.Ten year old Saveliy Krotkikh’s father Ivan was killed by shelling.His mother Alla said she was thankful to her husband who she said died defending their city.&nbsp;Her 21-year old son and her husband's brother, who were also in the army, were both wounded trying to help rescue her husband.Tetyana Blyznyuk’s husband also died fighting.She said he always used to bring her flowers. But today, it was her turn to bring them to him.

  • John Oliver slams 'right-wing dips**t' Ron DeSantis over Disney 'stunt'

    Oliver said that DeSantis passed the legislation against Disney because he’s “scared of gay people” and “doesn’t understand the First Amendment.”

  • Heroic 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot is a myth, Ukraine says

    The Ukrainian military officially ended speculation about the “Ghost of Kyiv,” admitting that the legendary pilot is actually a myth.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on 9 May - Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 19:10 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on 9 May. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, interview with "NV" Quote: "Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Russia will face a coup after Putin's defeat in Ukraine, says interior minister's adviser

    The scenario of Russia losing the war in Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin being brought to trial is absolutely realistic, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Viktor Andrusiv, told Radio NV on April 1.

  • Trump Says Contempt Judge ‘Unfair,’ Seeks Halt to $10,000 Daily Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump asked an appeals court to suspend his $10,000-a-day fine for contempt of court, saying in an interview that the judge in the case is “unfair.”Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale,

  • Trump Organization Accused of Hiding Witness Who Knew if Trump Lied

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyOf all Donald Trump’s legal problems, the lawsuit over the way his company’s security guards beat up protesters in 2015 seems relatively minor. But lawyers in that case now believe Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, was in the room when Trump allegedly ordered guards to attack the demonstrators.It’s a crucial detail in an ongoing lawsuit in New York City. And, if true, it would mean the former president lied during sworn videotaped tes

  • George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

    The former president forgot the name of someone he endorsed for the Senate, earning a jibe from the conservative attorney.