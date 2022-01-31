Editorial: Exempt veteran retirement

Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to give military retirees in Virginia a substantial tax break. It’s an idea that deserves support in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth.

Helping veterans by giving them a tax break on their retirement was a frequent refrain while Youngkin was on the campaign trial. At his first address to a joint session of the General Assembly after he took office, the governor called for phasing in a tax subtraction on retirement pay, beginning with $20,000 for the 2021 tax year and reaching $40,0000 by tax year 2024.

That will inflict a considerable hit on Virginia’s revenue collection; Youngkin’s request estimates a loss of $287 million in fiscal year 2023 and $228 million in fiscal year 2024. His budget amendments do not specify how to offset those revenue losses, so it would be on lawmakers to figure it out.

None of that should be a deal-breaker. While it might be challenging to adopt Youngkin’s proposal as is, the goal is worth lawmakers working to find a common-sense compromise to give our vets a break.

Virginia is at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to keeping veterans in the commonwealth, despite being the place where tens of thousands serve. It is not among the 26 states which don’t tax military retirement at all, or the nine which offer partial exemptions, or the nine states which have no income tax on any residents.

Things got even worse last year when North Carolina made all military retirement tax free. That’s a problem especially in the Hampton Roads area, because retirees can choose to live across the line in fast-growing areas of North Carolina because of the tax break but still be close enough to take advantage of military and veterans facilities here.

Why exempt retiree benefits from state income tax? First, because it’s the right thing to do.

Those who stay in today’s all-volunteer military long enough to retire choose a life that requires sacrifices from them and their families. They know that doing their duty could mean sacrificing their lives for our country. Even those who never see combat spend 20 or more years living up to stringent standards of responsibility, honor and discipline.

They deserve our thanks and respect, and that doesn’t mean just words. A tax break on their retirement pay is a tangible way to show our gratitude.

Beyond those considerations, giving a tax break to military retirees can be good for the state, despite the immediate lost revenue.

Virginia benefits in many ways from the presence of those who have pursued military careers long enough to earn retirement benefits.

Many people who retire after 20 or more years in the military are still relatively young — many of them under 50 — and ready to become vital members of the work force. These men and women have valuable experience and a work ethic that’s hard to beat. They become educators, executives, first responders or contractors working with the military, valuable contributors to Virginia’s economy.

Quite a few military retirees start small businesses, boosting the local economy with jobs and taxes.

Studies suggest if enough new military retirees move into a state, the revenue they generate can soon make up for that loss through a tax break. Our veterans also bring more to Virginia than money. Many put their leadership experience to work in the community.

Without this tax break, Virginia is behind the times. For now, only Congressional Medal of Honor winners qualify for an exemption in Virginia.

That’s how Virginia earned the dubious distinction of being listed in Kiplinger financial magazine last August as one of the 10 least tax-friendly states for military retirees. That’s not the kind of publicity we want.

Exempting some level of retirement pay, as the governor proposes, would be one way to level the playing field. It is well worth the effort and would make a powerful statement about how Virginia values veterans.