EDITORIAL: Extended postpartum coverage for Missouri moms on Medicaid is finally here

Nov. 18—Some great news out of Missouri this week: The state Department of Social Services announced on Tuesday that 12-month postpartum coverage for women on Medicaid, called MO HealthNet in the state, has been approved by the federal government.

This extension of postpartum benefits was passed earlier this year by the Missouri Legislature with bipartisan support and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson.

"Federal approval of the 12-month postpartum coverage is an important step toward improving health outcomes for moms in the state of Missouri," said Todd Richardson, the director of MO HealthNet, in a statement on social media. "With nearly 50% of births in Missouri on MO HealthNet, we want to make sure that mothers have the ability to take care of their own health as well as the health of their babies."

Missouri is the 40th state to be approved for the extended coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which also noted that up to an additional 18,000 people in Missouri now will be eligible for Medicaid for a full year after pregnancy.

This type of coverage is such a critical component to ensuring the health of new moms and infants. The postpartum period, CMS officials say, is critical for recovering from childbirth, addressing complications of delivery, ensuring mental health, managing infant care and transitioning from obstetric to primary care.

It also is health care that it is very much needed in Missouri.

A multiyear report analyzing maternal mortality in Missouri and published last year found that women on Medicaid are eight times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than their counterparts with private health insurance, the Missouri Independent reported in July. It also found Black women in Missouri were three times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy than white women.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Well done to the state of Missouri for doing the right thing by expanding postpartum coverage under Medicaid. This will, most certainly, save lives.

If you are pregnant and covered by MO HealthNet, you will automatically receive this extended coverage. If you want to apply for MO HealthNet or check your eligibility, go to mydss.mo.gov/healthcare/apply.