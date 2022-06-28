Editorial: Finally, federal action on guns

Though its brightness was dimmed by the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, last week’s passage of the most substantial gun control package in a generation represents a ray of hope for the nation’s future.

Lawmakers from both parties shrugged off the inaction that too often follows mass-casualty shootings to approve a bill that tightens gun laws, bolsters mental health services and strengthens school security.

This was a positive day for America and should be celebrated.

What happened in Uvalde, Texas, in May was a horror that no community should have to endure. A gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 21 people — 19 children aged 9 to 11, and two teachers — and wounded 17 others before he was killed by law enforcement.

The country had seen the likes of this before: in schools and churches and grocery stores and movie theaters and concerts and numerous other public spaces where Americans should have some reasonable expectation of safety and security.

Like so many previous shooters determined to maximize their death toll, the 18-year-old in Uvalde used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in his attack. It happened days after another gunman purchased similar weapons immediately after his 18th birthday and used one to kill 10 people in a Buffalo-area supermarket.

That gave renewed urgency to calls for Congress to do more to limit access to these weapons and to improve measures that limit those judged to be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing firearms.

However, there was little hope that Washington could deliver.

Following the dreadful shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 — which claimed the lives of 20 children and six staff members — legislation to enact universal background checks and prohibit the sale of so-called “assault” weapons and high-capacity magazines failed to pass either chamber.

The nation seemingly resigned itself to a sickening cycle of tragedy and inaction, with each new and terrible mass shooting amplifying demands for stronger gun control and support for mental health care that Washington was unable or unwilling to meet.

Virginia has shared in that disappointment.

The 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech, where a gunman killed 32 students and instructors, elicited national sympathy but no movement in Congress to address the circumstances that precipitated the murders. No effort to bolster mental health services, no action to limit access to guns.

Similarly, the 2019 shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, in which a city employee killed 12 co-workers, failed to spur federal lawmakers into action. While the Blacksburg shooting grabbed the country’s attention, the Beach shooting didn’t affect the national conversation about gun control or mental health care.

Yet both ultimately produced results on the state level. In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation requiring universal background checks for gun purchases, creating a “red flag” law that allows courts to remove firearms from at-risk or dangerous individuals, and protecting domestic violence victims, among other measures.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine voiced support for using Virginia’s legislative package as a model for federal gun laws, but the Senate built consensus in the wake of Uvalde around more modest reforms that could make it to the president’s desk.

A bipartisan group of senators proposed enhanced background checks for gun buyers younger than 21, significant funding for state “red flag” law enactment and enforcement, tougher penalties for illegal purchases and billions for mental health services and school safety improvements.

That earned strong support from the Senate — with 15 Republicans joining 50 Democrats in backing the bill — and the House. President Joe Biden signed it into law on Saturday.

Lawmakers considered what was possible and, from that, turned it in progress. As a result, it will be harder for dangerous individuals to obtain firearms, easier to remove weapons from those intent on harm, better for those seeking mental health services, and safer for children attending school in the fall.

Those are all reasons to cheer.