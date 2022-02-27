EDITORIAL: The flames don't need fanning

Feb. 26—This is Putin's war.

While not entirely irrelevant, it provides little service to have the constant yammering of talking heads framing every conversation about this barbaric invasion into Ukraine with a blame game about American administrations.

Our main thoughts should be with the brave people of Ukraine, those fighting, those sheltering, those fleeing, those chronicling, those outside the borders worrying every second about friends and family.

It's common to think about how this affects us, and there's nothing particularly wrong with wondering about those concerns, but it's repugnant to continue to weaponize our own political polarization.

Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden.

Hillary Clinton.

You can draw a line to any American policy maker in the last 30 years, because that's what it means to be an American policy maker. Having a say in the procedures of the world's No. 1 military superpower makes a person influential in foreign policy.

The world is affected. As far away as this conflict is, when a force invades an independent nation, it changes the world. We're a part of that world despite what the growing number of isolationists claim.

We're exhausted after 20 years of war, our own political turbulence and a worldwide pandemic.

If you need a break from the news, take a break.

Fill up your tank.

Be careful about what you share on social media because it could be a Russian bot.

Count your blessings. Hug your children.

Tell politicians to cool it for a while.

Direct your rage where it belongs.