Editorial: A flawed law ensures a larger death row

It would not occur to most people to think about the semantic legal difference between “procedural” and “substantive.” But in Florida, it’s a question of life or death.

Depending on how the courts eventually answer that question, prisoners could be put to death under a law that was passed after they committed their crimes. That is not justice.

Our federal and state constitutions both prohibit retroactive laws, but Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody insists they don’t apply to the the state’s death statute because it is only “procedural.”

The new procedure, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law April 20, makes it much easier for prosecutors to send convicted killers to death row. That’s highly substantive.

The law (SB 450) allows judges to impose a death sentence if as few as eight of 12 trial jurors recommend it. The old law, adopted in 2017, required all 12 to agree.

Some 50 prisoners still await new sentencing hearings the courts awarded them under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively set aside their death sentences but not their convictions. Those cases long predate the passage of SB 450, but prosecutors are trying to apply it anyway. An unknown number of defendants awaiting their first trials are also affected.

Harshest death penalty in U.S.

The change makes Florida’s the nation’s harshest death penalty regime. Alabama is the only other state that does not require a unanimous jury, but even there, the minimum is 10 votes. (Indiana and Missouri give the decision to judges when juries cannot agree.)

SB 450 was the politicians’ knee-jerk response to the 9-3 vote by a Broward County jury last year that meant a life sentence rather than death for Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018.

The new law doesn’t apply to Cruz, nor is it going to thwart future mass killers. They rarely intend to be taken alive.

It will inevitably pack death row with more people who don’t belong there. Florida’s nation-leading total of 30 death row exonerations shows that this state’s criminal justice system is too fallible to entrust it with manufacturing even more executions.

Headed to the Supreme Court

The extreme change, which DeSantis sought and the Legislature approved overwhelmingly, is certain to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices have never ruled on whether a jury must be unanimous in recommending death — only that it must unanimously find the existence of at least one aggravating circumstance.

And yet, the way cases are progressing means that Florida may spend millions of dollars trying and defending prisoners under the new law, only to have it all wasted if the high court eventually overturns the law, as it should.

The Florida Supreme Court gave the green light to that on Dec. 14, when it passed up an opportunity to rule on the constitutionality of the new law and refused to bar a circuit court in Pensacola from applying it to the scheduled resentencing hearing of Leonard Gonzalez Jr., who killed two people in a home invasion.

Whether Gonzalez is evil enough to be executed or should be resentenced to life without parole is not the point here. Bad people are often the subjects of important legal precedents.

The issues here are important. Should Florida be so far out of step with the rest of the nation to kill more people in the guise of protecting society? Should it apply such a harsh new law to old cases?

A court dodges its duty

As it often does, the Florida Supreme Court cited arcane technicalities to avoid addressing either point.

“The review (Gonzalez) seeks must come at a later time, if at all,” the opinion said.

He would have no appeal if he is not sentenced to death. Inevitably, though, someone will have grounds for an appeal on the merits.

A possible test case fizzled last month when Circuit Judge Heidi Davis in suburban Orlando overruled a 10-2 jury death recommendation and sentenced a prisoner to life instead. She said mitigating circumstances, including mental health, outweighed aggravating ones. Any appeal would be moot.

The Gonzalez case is already out of the ordinary for what appears to have been a power struggle within the attorney general’s office on how to deal with it, as well as for the defense second-guessing its own strategy.

Perhaps sensing a premature defeat on the merits, Gonzalez’s attorneys, Ira Still III of Coral Springs and Joseph Chambrot of Miami, attempted to dismiss the appeal voluntarily. The state objected.

“Due to the importance of the constitutionality and proper application of Florida’s recently amended death penalty, this court should not dismiss this case,” wrote Charmain Millsaps, a senior assistant attorney general.

Subsequently, however, Jeffrey DeSousa, the chief deputy solicitor general, filed as co-counsel, and then Millsaps withdrew. In his own court filing, DeSousa argued strongly in favor of the constitutionality of the law and for applying the new law to Gonzalez. Yet he urged the court to dismiss the prisoner’s petition and let the hearing proceed.

So trials will continue under a drastic new law that may, and should, be found unconstitutional eventually. If that makes sense, it does so only to lawyers. Taxpayers should rightly believe otherwise.

____

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board includes Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson, Opinion Editor Krys Fluker and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, editorial writer Martin Dyckman and Anderson. Send letters to insight@orlandosentinel.com.