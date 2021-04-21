EDITORIAL: Floyd case: Verdict calls for dramatic change

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·2 min read
Apr. 21—One cannot make sense of senseless murder.

But that is what we are left with in the wake of the George Floyd murder case that has been heard and seen around the world.

Of course, there's no rationalizing Derek Chauvin's behavior. The jury justly convicted the now-fired Minneapolis police officer of second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Judge Peter Cahill will nexty consider an upward departure in his sentencing decision that could be up to 40 years in prison. He will consider memos from each side on the decision for departure.

Prosecutors told the jury to "believe their eyes. What you saw, you saw." That viral video allowed the world to see an innocent man die at the hands of authority in what is supposed to be the most free country in the world.

The world reacted with horror and terror. And violence.

But while the verdict creates a finality to the case, it shouldn't create a finality to our actions. Change remains desperately needed. Change in policing, change in our judiciary and change in our racist culture.

The first two changes will be easier than the last.

There are signs of hope. There's hope in the thousands of people in Mankato and across the world who peacefully protested the injustice. In communities across America, local citizens have engaged their law enforcement to get them to see themselves as peace officers first.

Some officers will not embrace the needed changes, and their supervisors would do well to advise them to consider another profession. Old attitudes die hard.

What's at stake cannot be underestimated. President Joe Biden said earlier Tuesday he was "praying for the right verdict" and the case is "overwhelming."

The defense in this case was almost a placeholder. Chauvin himself considered his guilt when he tried to strike a plea bargain early on.

Those activists who worried about an acquittal rightly noted that such a dark outcome would cast doubt on the fairness of our judicial system in near perpetuity.

The Floyd verdict should give us some hope that racial justice can be served. Unfortunately, the cost was a man's life.

