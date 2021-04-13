Editorial: Former D.A.'s husband and protesters both crossed the line in 2020 gun incident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Times Editorial Board
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey holds hands with her husband David Lacey as she enters the room to address media and a small crowd of supporters regarding her concession to opponent George Gascon at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning. Hall Of Justice on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
David Lacey holds hands with his wife, then-L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2020, as she prepared to concede to opponent George Gascon. (Los Angeles Times)

Let’s first dispose of the easy questions. Should David Lacey, former L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s husband, be held accountable for threatening to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters when they appeared at the Laceys’ front door in the predawn gloom of March 2, 2020?

Well of course he should. He had a gun in his hand and he wasn’t just “showing” it, despite Jackie Lacey’s later description of the events. Video evidence suggests that he was pointing it directly at one and perhaps all three of the protesters on his porch when he said, “I will shoot you.” His finger may have been on the trigger. It was the kind of tense and inherently dangerous situation that could cause even the best trained and most experienced of gun-handlers to inadvertently fire in response to a sudden move or unexpected noise. Things could have turned out much worse than they did. He was appropriately charged with assault.

Should he go to jail? Although there has been no trial and no verdict, that question will be before a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Tuesday, and it’s also an easy one.

Of course he shouldn’t go to jail. No one should go to jail for an alleged offense that occurred in the heat of the moment, under great stress, in which no one was injured and that is unlikely to be repeated.

The question comes up because his attorney has requested “diversion,” a term that generally means moving the defendant out of the criminal justice system altogether, but that in this case sounds a lot like probation.

That takes us to some questions that are marginally harder — yet on reflection may not be quite so tough after all, especially when the average person imagines standing in David Lacey’s shoes.

What business, for example, do people have coming to your house, raising a ruckus and ringing your doorbell before the sun rises?

That’s what happened in this case. It was around 5:40 a.m., according to a statement made at the time by Cal State Los Angeles professor and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah, when she and perhaps 30 other protesters assembled on the street in front of the Laceys’ Granada Hills home, chanting and banging makeshift drums. Abdullah, Dahlia Ferlito and Justin Marks then walked onto the Laceys’ porch and rang the bell. Remember, it was early March, so at that hour it was still dark. Most people would have been in bed.

If it were your home, you might have called the police, as the Laceys did. Maybe you would not have also grabbed a gun. Maybe you wouldn’t have opened the door.

Or maybe you would have. Especially if your spouse had recently received death threats and had been repeatedly harangued in public. Maybe you would have if your spouse had recently participated in a candidates’ debate, as Jackie Lacey had, repeatedly interrupted by protesters, one of whom rushed the stage. Maybe you would have if at that same debate, after your spouse recounted (as Jackie Lacey did) that her father had once been shot while on his front lawn, some protester in the audience shouted “Good!” while others cheered. And then, when your spouse added that her father fortunately didn’t die, if the same protester shouted, “Too bad!”

And maybe you would have if you were Black, as David and Jackie Lacey are, and recalled the long history of Black people being harassed in their homes during the night by threatening mobs, and that one of the few defenses was to appear in the window with a shotgun to demonstrate that you would protect your home and your family.

No, of course the BLM protesters weren't burning crosses on the Laceys’ lawn, and they are not racists angry with the D.A. simply for being Black. They’re anti-racist activists, demonstrating against the disproportionate killing of Black people at the hands of police. They demonstrated against Jackie Lacey because, her own race notwithstanding, she did not prosecute officers in hundreds of killings and, importantly, they argue, because she would not agree to a meeting with demonstrators under BLM’s terms. And, Abdullah said at the time, Jackie Lacey often went to 7 a.m. fundraisers, so the protesters felt they had to be there early.

But their purpose was never to force a dialogue. It was to force a crisis. They succeeded, in that the crisis may have helped send Lacey to defeat in November, and it may stand as a warning to any other official, including current D.A. George Gascón, to toe their line.

David Lacey crossed the line, but in this instance, so did the protesters. That context is something for the court to keep in mind when considering how to deal with David Lacey. And indeed context — our individual stresses and our common humanity — must be kept in mind as we all consider how to deal with one another. Our justice system requires more equity, but to truly work, it also needs a little more compassion.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Viral Piercing Studio, Studs, Opens New Location in Austin

    Studs is growing its mission to pierce the ears of trend-driven young shoppers with a new location in Austin, as it prepares for wider expansion.

  • Jeff City can’t let Grain Belt Express trample Missourians’ private property rights

    There is no justification for letting eminent domain deprive Missourians of what’s theirs.

  • Parts shortage forces months-long layoffs for thousands at Kansas City Ford, GM plants

    “There should always be a Plan B,” said the president of UAW Local 31. “Where is it?”

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India is to fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Moderna shots. The move, which will drop the need for companies to do small, local safety trials for their vaccines before seeking emergency approval, followed the world's biggest surge in cases in the country this month. Vaccines authorised by the World Health Organization or authorities in Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States "may be granted emergency use approval in India, mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial," the health ministry said.

  • Idaho river named nation’s most endangered; changes coming to Greenbelt, Sawtooths

    Plus, a new trail will connect to existing routes in Military Reserve.

  • Singapore’s Grab to List in U.S. in Record $40 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc., Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, is going public in the U.S. through a merger with blank-check company Altimeter Growth Corp. in what is the largest-ever deal of its kind.The Singapore-based startup is set to have a market value of about $39.6 billion after the combination with the special purpose acquisition company of Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management, the firms said in a statement Tuesday. Grab is raising more than $4 billion from investors including BlackRock Inc., Fidelity International and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. as part of the biggest U.S. equity offering by a Southeast Asian company.The deal would make the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant the first Southeast Asian tech unicorn to go public through a SPAC and give it funds to expand. Grab is trying to take advantage of a U.S.-led SPAC listing boom even though it’s showing signs of slowing amid increased scrutiny by regulators.“This is definitely one of the best internet companies,” Gerstner said in an interview. “The runway ahead is very long and very wide for Grab if they continue to execute.”The combined entity’s stock will trade on the Nasdaq in the coming months under the ticker GRAB. Altimeter Capital, which orchestrated the initial public offering of Altimeter Growth in September, is putting $750 million into the company, about a fifth of the fresh funds raised.That, together with a three-year lockup period for its sponsor shares, indicates Altimeter’s long-term commitment to the company, Grab Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said. Altimeter, which manages $15 billion of assets, has also committed as much as $500 million to a contingent investment to be equal to the total amount of redemptions by Altimeter Growth’s shareholders.“From sovereign wealth funds to mutual funds, it is world-class investors who are investing in us,” Tan said in an interview. “The world is seeing the potential of Southeast Asia and how exciting this region is.”Grab, the market leader in Southeast Asia for so-called super apps for consumer services, expects its addressable market to expand to more than $180 billion by 2025 from $52 billion in 2020. Its total gross merchandise volume last year was $12.5 billion, more than doubling from 2018 even as competition from arch rival Gojek intensified and the coronavirus pandemic restricted people’s movements.The deal marks a remarkable turn for Grab. Under pressure from SoftBank Group Corp. and other investors, the company had been negotiating a possible merger with Indonesia’s Gojek for most of 2020. But the talks ultimately collapsed around December and Gojek began talks with Tokopedia, another local internet giant.Tan and Gerstner, both Harvard Business School graduates, began talking about a deal early this year after being introduced by common friends. Only about three months later, they reached an agreement for the record transaction.Gerstner is no stranger to Southeast Asia, having invested in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce leader Sea Ltd. The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company has emerged as a stock-market sensation since going public in New York in 2017. Among companies valued at $100 billion or more, the stock is the No. 1 Asian performer since the start of last year and trails only Tesla Inc. globally.“The U.S. and China have been big investment markets for 20 years and before Sea, Southeast Asia wasn’t really on many investors’ radar screens,” said Gerstner, who has been following Grab since its 2018 acquisition of the regional business of Uber Technologies Inc., another company he’s backed. “Now you have a second business with a $40 billion market cap which is going to be listed on the Nasdaq. This is a huge moment for global investors realizing the renaissance that’s occurring in Southeast Asia technology market.”Tan founded Grab in his native Malaysia as a taxi-hailing app in 2012 with Hooi Ling Tan, a Harvard classmate. They kicked off operations in Kuala Lumpur as what was then known as MyTeksi, allowing users to book cabs.Grab later relocated to Singapore before expanding as a ride-hailing app from Indonesia to Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and Myanmar. With more than $10 billion raised from investors led by SoftBank over eight funding rounds, Grab became Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing provider before expanding into food delivery, digital payments and financial services across eight countries in the region.Working toward profitability, Grab said its mobility-services business is making money in all its markets, while food delivery is in the black in five of six markets. The company said it had about 72% of Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing market, 50% of online food delivery and 23% of digital wallet payments last year. Grab was previously valued at about $16 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Among companies participating in the cash injection, a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, are Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte, Janus Henderson Group Plc and Nuveen LLC. The expected market value also reflects the PIPE and SPAC proceeds of $4.5 billion as well as a $2 billion term loan, according to Grab.Evercore Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley advised Grab in the deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

    For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party. The party's bond with corporate America, however, is fraying. Fissures have burst open over the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories and rejection of mainstream climate science, as well as its dismissal of the 2020 election outcome.

  • The Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves have postponed their games after Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a northern suburb of Minneapolis, on Sunday.

  • GameStop is looking for a new CEO after less than two years with its current leader

    GameStop is looking for a new chief executive to replace George Sherman as it pivots from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce, according to three sources.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Biden begins to fill out hollowed Homeland Security department — but no ICE pick

    Biden nominated Chris Magnus, a onetime Richmond, Calif., police chief, to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Ur Jaddou to head U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

  • MPs could finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on parliamentary estate

    MPs and peers could personally finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on the parliamentary estate, with Conservative MPs rallying support for the proposal. One idea being discussed is for a memorial to be placed in the cavernous Westminster Hall, which dates back to the 11th century and is the oldest part of the estate. Another is for part of the Palace of Westminster to be renamed after the Duke, such as St Stephen's Entrance, which for many years was the arrival point for visitors. The early backing for a permanent memorial and one that is funded by parliamentarians reflects the high-esteem the Duke was held in by scores of MPs. It is understood Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, is open to proposals and will be monitoring the views of MPs over the coming weeks.

  • The exchange project uniting young Americans during the pandemic

    Teenagers from across the US are coming together to discuss their vastly differing backgrounds.

  • ‘Sky’s the limit for’ former walk-on seeing plenty of action this spring in USC secondary

    He made five starts at safety and was fourth on Gamecocks in tackles last year.

  • South Korean PM arrives in Iran to help try to revive nuclear deal

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Iran on Sunday to help try to restore a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and free up $7 billion in Iranian funds trapped in South Korea, Seoul officials said. Chung is the first South Korean prime minister to visit Iran in 44 years amid icy relations between the two countries due to Iran's military cooperation with North Korea.

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn thanks 'snobbish' British people during BAFTA acceptance speech

    Yuh-Jung Youn picked up best supporting actress at this year's BAFTA Awards for her performance in "Minari."

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.