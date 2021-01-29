Editorial: GameStop stock shenanigans just laid the Wall Street casino bare

The Times Editorial Board
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: A GameStop at 5533 Sunset Blvd. is photographed in Hollywood on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Investors ran up the share value of GameStop, whose store in Hollywood is shown on Wednesday, in a frenzy of trading this week. (Los Angeles Times)

Unleashed by online services such as Robinhood and Webull that make it cheap and easy to buy and sell stock, small investors went into open revolt this week against the Wall Street establishment — in particular, the hedge funds that place big bets against publicly traded companies. And for a few days, it looked like the little people were winning.

And then the trading services slammed on the brakes, cutting the hedge funds' losses at the expense of the individual traders who'd driven up the share prices of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and a handful of other companies. The high-fliers all plummeted — GameStop had dropped 44% by the market's closing bell Thursday, AMC 56%. Some of the services eased their restrictions later in the day, and prices started to rise again in after-hours trading.

The episode cries out for an investigation into the creation and handling of these stock bubbles, and at least one will be forthcoming from Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is set to become chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. The trading cutoff in particular drew outrage from conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats alike.

The question is, who's the bad guy in this story? Some hedge fund managers complained that investors who gathered in online communities like Reddit's WallStreetBets forum manipulated the market by coordinating the buying spree. But grass-roots investors accused the low-cost trading services of intervening to rescue the big funds, which were able to keep trading in GameStop and other stocks while individual investors were sidelined.

We're having trouble ginning up a detectable amount of sympathy for the Wall Street mavens on this one, even if the price surges bear a passing resemblance to the kind of "pump and dump" scheme in which swindlers con people into inflating the price of cheap shares in a troubled company.

It's true that the companies whose prices skyrocketed this week are facing serious challenges. That's why the hedge funds were betting against them, engaging in a version of "short selling" — the practice of borrowing shares, selling them and then counting on the price to go down sharply so the shares can be bought on the cheap and then returned.

But there appears to have been a different game afoot here. The grass-roots investors bought shares in these companies for the express purpose of making the short sellers lose money. That's an extremely risky play, given that a well-capitalized short seller with the right type of contracts can simply wait until the stock falls back to its true value. But if a short seller faces a deadline, as apparently was the case here, the seller can't wait out the surge — it has to join in the buying spree, pushing the price even higher.

The timeout called by Robinhood and other budget broker-dealers eased the trading fever and let the hedge funds and other major investors squeeze out of the cycle, albeit with enormous losses. Unless the stocks regain their mojo, though, the many investors who bought these companies near the peak are looking at big losses of their own.

The Securities and Exchange Commission needs to take a hard look at what happened here. But one thing should be clear: It's not the SEC's job to prevent investors from taking risks, even stupid ones, on Wall Street. It's to prevent investors from being taken by Wall Street.

One key question to be answered is whether anyone sought to manipulate grass-roots investors in order to make a quick profit off low-priced stocks. But messages encouraging people to join a crusade to hammer hedge funds aren't in and of themselves proof of an intent to manipulate. They may just be evidence that hedge funds are wildly unpopular. Short sellers can perform a valuable service by identifying companies whose stocks are overvalued, but they're more of a necessary evil than an upgrade.

More important, regulators and Congress need to find out why, exactly, the trading platforms intervened when they did. Robinhood tweeted that it was responding to market "volatility." Three other services blamed the restrictions on costs imposed by the company they rely on to clear trades. A rapid rise in share prices poses big risks for companies that do not charge fees. Still, they need to honor the terms they offered to investors, and they need to be both transparent and predictable in how they conduct business.

The run-up in these stocks demonstrated the power wielded by individual investors liberated by low-cost trading platforms and informed by online communities. It may not have been used wisely in the case of these particular companies. But investors' risks must not be amplified by a financial industry determined to protect its own.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • For the newest member of 'the Squad,' investigating the Capitol attack is part of the fight against institutional racism

    For Jamaal Bowman, investigating the law enforcement response to the violence is part of a larger mission he is focused on in Washington, addressing institutional racism. 

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • 6 reasons America's vaccination mess is about to get better

    For weeks the news about America’s slow, sloppy COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been dispiriting. There’s been too much demand and too little supply. At the same time, roughly half of the distributed doses haven’t even been administered. 

  • Russian court rules that Kremlin critic Navalny must stay in jail

    A Russian court on Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail after rejecting an appeal against his detention, a decision that Navalny called predictable. Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was remanded in custody for 30 days on Jan. 18 after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in August. With various legal cases pending against him, Navalny, 44, could face years in jail.

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says freedom is 'earned with the price of blood' in newly-resurfaced video

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to U.S.

    Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum. Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China. In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China's long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China's red lines.

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is visiting Trump in Florida, and both parties are apparently giddy

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) flies to Florida to raise money on Thursday, and he's making a stop at Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Donald Trump around lunchtime, Politico reports. McCarthy reportedly asked for the meeting, his first with Trump since the Jan. 6 Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters, and he has been effusive about the tête-à-tête. "Kevin can't shut up about it," one Trump adviser joked to Politico. McCarthy sees the visit as a way to smooth over their absolute "soap opera" of a relationship since the insurrection, and also as a way to inquire about Trump's political plans, Politico reports. "Unlike Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who reportedly doesn't want to speak to the ex-president ever again, McCarthy believes it's in his interest to be on Trump's good side," since Trump is still widely popular with the GOP base McCarthy needs to show up in 2022. But "Trump world is ecstatic about the visit," too, "viewing the huddle as proof of a comeback in the making," Politico adds. Trump will "give Kevin an earful" about the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him, the Trump adviser said. But McCarthy's pilgrimage is "the first solid bit of evidence that Donald Trump is still in charge of the party." Read more at Politico's Playbook. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says freedom is 'earned with the price of blood' in newly-resurfaced video

  • Proud Boys supporter who U.S. says had ammunition cache and made threats pleads not guilty

    A Proud Boys supporter who U.S. prosecutors said kept a large weapons cache and made ominous social media posts, including toward a Democratic senator, pleaded not guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and making online threats. Eduard Florea, of Queens, New York, entered his plea through a federal public defender at a Friday hearing before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak in Brooklyn federal court.

  • Will Pakistan get Covid vaccines from India?

    India has begun supplying vaccines to many countries, but next-door rival Pakistan is not among them.

  • Sen. Hawley reacts to Biden's DHS targeting Trump supporters

    Missouri Republican tells 'The Ingraham Angle' department has a lot of questions to answer

  • Taliban violence raises questions about US troop withdrawal

    The Pentagon on Thursday said the Taliban's refusal to meet commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan is raising questions about whether all U.S. troops will be able to leave by May as required under the peace agreement. Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. stands by its commitment for a full troop withdrawal, but the agreement also calls for the Taliban to cut ties with al-Qaida and reduce violence. Echoing what senior military and defense leaders have asserted in recent months, Kirby said the Taliban has not yet met the requirements set in the peace agreement.

  • Even Steve Bannon Isn’t Buying Rudy Giuliani’s Latest Unhinged Conspiracy

    Twitter/@peltzmadelineTrump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday threw out a conspiracy theory about the deadly Capitol insurrection that was so insane, fellow conspiracist Steve Bannon had to jump in and pump the brakes.Giuliani, currently facing a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for pushing baseless claims of voter fraud about the company, has been on a mission recently to distance former President Donald Trump (and himself) from the seditious riot that the president incited on Jan. 6.While Giuliani recently said he cannot defend Trump in his Senate impeachment trial because he’s a witness—Giuliani infamously called for “trial by combat” at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally preceding the MAGA riot—the former New York City mayor has attempted to present an alternate reality of what actually occurred that day.After initially claiming that the riot was “99 percent peaceful,” Giuliani has since latched onto the Trumpist talking point that the violence was actually instigated by antifa and other leftist groups, despite the FBI saying there’s no evidence of antifa involvement. At least 21 of the rioters arrested, meanwhile, have direct ties to right-wing extremist groups.Bannon, who was recently pardoned by Trump and was directly involved in promoting the “Stop the Steal” rally, welcomed Giuliani on his War Room podcast on Friday to discuss the ex-president’s impeachment defense. And while Bannon has been as equally responsible as Giuliani for peddling the “Big Lie” that the election was “stolen” from Trump due to widespread voter fraud, he wasn’t buying everything Giuliani was selling on Friday.Rudy Giuliani is blaming the insurrection on @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/tj4tu4k1ux— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) January 29, 2021 Saying that the Capitol riot was planned by antifa and “even some right-wing groups that were enemies” of Trump, the ex-mayor wildly claimed that anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project was involved in this supposed scheme.“Hang on! Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa—what are you saying ‘working for The Lincoln Project?’ Right-wing groups, like who?” Bannon quickly interjected.“One of the people who organized this is well-known for having worked with The Lincoln Project in the past,” a wide-eyed Giuliani exclaimed.As the one-time America’s Mayor continued to go down his rabbit hole, Bannon tried to stop Giuliani—only for the Trump lawyer to demand that he be allowed to finish his theory.“Go ahead,” a bemused Bannon replied.Giuliani, meanwhile, spun a tale about how this one person purportedly linked to The Lincoln Project had the “same motivation as the antifa people had,” which was to “blow this thing up.” He went on to say a lot of the right-wing groups involved in the riot “weren’t pro-Trump” and that the “biggest problems were caused by antifa—where the shooting took place.”(It appears Giuliani is linking John Sullivan, who recorded the footage of Ashli Babbitt’s shooting and was later arrested for taking part in storming the Capitol, to antifa. While Sullivan took part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the past, left-wing groups have long denounced him as an “agent provocateur” looking to exploit protest violence for fame.)“So who’s the guy working with The Lincoln Project?” Bannon eventually circled back.“I don’t know if I can reveal his name,” Giuliani muttered. “Because we have that from anonymous sources. But he worked in the past for [Utah Sen. Mitt] Romney.”Bannon, in an oddly rare self-reflective moment, said they are “getting blown up all the time” for tossing out specious and inflammatory speculation of this nature.“You can’t throw a charge out there like that and then say, ‘I have a double secret probation guy who I can’t mention but he worked for Romney and worked for The Lincoln Project,’” he further scolded Giuliani.Of course, it isn’t as if Bannon has suddenly seen the light of his dangerously conspiratorial ways. Elsewhere in the discussion, he said Trump’s impeachment defense should focus on election fraud to “fix November 3” as the “hard facts” show “that this thing was stolen.”The Lincoln Project, meanwhile, appeared to take the baseless allegations thrown at them in stride, snarking on Twitter that Giuliani went from calling for “trial by combat” to blaming them for the insurrection in a matter of weeks.January 6th: Let’s have trial by combat!January 29th: It was the Lincoln Project’s fault. pic.twitter.com/S2fWZ3P9vD— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 29, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • Tens of thousands of Republicans are fleeing from GOP in nationwide exodus after deadly Capitol riots

    At least 30,000 Republicans across the country drop their affiliation with the GOP in wake of violent attacks