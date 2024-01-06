Editorial: General quackery: Florida surgeon general defiles his duty

In a stunning letter to federal health officials and subsequent statement released to the public, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo raised the frightening but evidence-free prospect of COVID mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna contaminating human DNA to recommend that the providers stop using the immunizations. His irresponsible attacks come as the nation is experiencing yet another wave of infection.

It fortunately does not seem like Dr. Ladapo has any real power to actually block the use of the vaccine, and is limited to grandstanding and issuing recommendations. But it would be a mistake to wave off his culture-war-inflected medical misinformation as just another annoying but somewhat pointless display of contemporary right-wing demagoguery.

Ladapo is not an internet troll or local political candidate vying for attention. He is a top state medical official, responsible for the public health of 22 million Floridians.

For him to undermine vaccines that have saved millions of lives around the world is a direct dereliction of duty — a concept that should but sadly does not hold any gravity or meaning for the dominant MAGA wing of the Republican Party — and puts millions more lives directly at risk.

This is not just because providers in Florida may heed his advice and stop offering the vaccines; at this stage, pretty much everyone who was going to get initial vaccination rounds has done so. Boosters are significant to keeping COVID as a relatively endemic but not acute crisis, but the real risks of Ladapo’s misconduct go much beyond COVID and much beyond Florida.

By targeting mRNA vaccines — whose creation led to a Nobel Prize for two scientists whose discoveries made them possible — as a whole, Ladapo is effectively casting doubt on a therapeutic that could save many millions more lives in the future, for diseases yet to come. He’s gone well beyond vague and long-discredited allusions to vaccines’ supposed link to autism during an anti-vaccine campaign that’s lasted months.

That includes personally altering a state study on the vaccines’ impact on young men to suggest that it put them at higher risk for cardiac conditions when the underlying data did not establish this. In another era, this would have been a scandal significant enough to force him from his perch and ideally drive him from the public health field altogether.

In Ron DeSantis’ Florida, Ladapo was handpicked specifically to mislead the public in this way after gaining national prominence as a COVID vaccine skeptic, and fabricating results was just part of the job.

People around the country and around the world who already feel conspiratorially motivated to question immunizations can seize on the doctor’s pseudo-scientific babble, widely disparaged by experts, as evidence that their suspicions are correct. This works part and parcel with kooks like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who’ve been on the anti-vaccine train for years before unfortunately finding more widespread appeal during the backlash to COVID countermeasures.

Yet the younger Kennedy isn’t a medical doctor or a health professional; Ladapo not only is, but he’s the primary health advisor for the third largest state in the country. Professional standards, ethical responsibility, and public duty all demand that he step down or be removed. That he’ll stick around is a testament to how much DeSantis and the GOP value these principles.

