EDITORIAL: Governor should veto bill making unfair bail worse

Mar. 12—Consider this simple question: Should a person's monetary wealth determine whether they remain incarcerated as they await the resolution of their case in court?

If you answered yes, there's no need to continue reading.

If you answered no, you have a good sense of one of the major problems with the criminal justice system in the United States.

The Legislature is trying to make it even worse in Indiana.

Powered by the Republican supermajority in both chambers, House Bill 1130 would handcuff nonprofit organizations that seek to post bail for cash-poor defendants.

The bill passed the General Assembly this week as the 2022 session wound down. Ninety-nine of 106 voting Republican legislators favored the bill. Thirty-five of 39 Democrats did not.

The bill now lands on Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.

The measure strikes out at The Bail Project, which currently operates in just two counties in Indiana — Marion and Lake. The group provides bail to arrestees who otherwise couldn't afford it.

House Bill 1300, conversely, seeks to assure that many without the monetary resources to post bail stay behind bars. Others who have ample cash can walk free until they're beckoned back to court.

Specifically, the bill would do the following in relation to nonprofit bail organizations:

—Forbid the posting of bail in violent felony cases or in cases where a defendant with a past conviction for a violent crime is charged with any new felony

—Require organizations to register with the Department of Insurance (if posting bail for more than three people in a 180-day period)

The legislation would also prohibit groups receiving grant funding from the state and local governments from bailing indigent people out of jail

Last-minute modifications of the bill — eliminating a $2,000 cap on bail posting by nonprofits, for example — do create more space for nonprofit bail providers to operate. But this bill should have been gutted, not modified.

The language of the bill also makes it applicable to houses of faith and other entities that might pool resources to post bail for indigent defendants.

House Bill 1300's author, Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, argues the legislation "is just trying to bring parity" by regulating nonprofit bail organizations, just as profit-based bail companies are regulated by the state.

The legislation's supporters are undoubtedly more motivated by the idea of keeping the accused behind bars so that they don't commit additional crimes while they're awaiting trial.

Yet there's no evidence that those released from jail with the help of The Bail Project offend at higher rates than those released by posting bail through a for-profit provider.

The Bail Project boasts that 95% of its clients have kept their pledge to appear in court.

Essentially, that's the rub: Supporters of House Bill 1300 want indigent arrestees to stay behind bars; opponents of the bill want them to have an equal chance at freedom.

Gov. Holcomb should stand on the right side of this legislation and hit it with a hard veto. If he signs, he'll block an avenue of relief for those victimized by a patently unfair bail system.