Editorial: Gun control now: Washington has to end the senseless killing
The motive of the man who shot up three spas in Atlanta last week, murdering eight, may have been anti-Asian animus, or not. The motive of the man who shot up a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, this week, murdering 10, is being examined by police. But whatever demons or hatreds caused these two men to set out and deliberately kill total strangers — be it the same reason or different — what is identical is that they used guns to carry out their rage.
Guns, guns, guns. An American obsession. The more guns there are, the more they get used. Last year, people bought more guns during COVID, perhaps fearing the breakdown of society. This year they are buying still more. But the guns themselves are the problem.
If the killers didn’t have access to firearms, then during their fits of anger, they wouldn’t have had such destructive tools at the ready. And there wouldn’t be funerals in Georgia and Colorado.
So as we remember and mourn the victims and extend our thoughts and prayers for them and their families and their communities, in a sickeningly familiar ritual with vigils and makeshift sidewalk memorials and lowered flags, more must be done. And that more is to control the guns.
When COVID struck a year ago, we didn’t just offer thoughts and prayers for the suffering. We didn’t just mourn COVID deaths, we wore masks and found a vaccine. We did something about it.
For guns, the solution is not in the laboratory. And the solution is also not in Atlanta or Boulder, but in Washington. Congress must pass measures to protect us from more mayhem. President Joe Biden wants to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Absolutely. He wants universal background checks and to get rid of what’s called the Charleston loophole.
The hole in the background check is named for how the man who murdered nine worshipers at a Black church got his gun. The law says that while a background check is underway, the purchaser must wait for up to three days for processing. But if it takes longer than three days, he can buy it and walk out.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who made his bones as a House member winning gun control, says he will bring universal background checks legislation to the floor. Good. And there’s more, like setting a minimum age of 21 for all gun sales and requiring all gun owners to have a valid license, and registering every firearm. There are lots of ways to make America safer, but lawmakers only listen to NRA fanatics.
The 20 first graders massacred at Sandy Hook Elementary School would be in high school now. In all those years, Congress hasn’t passed any gun safety laws.
Last week, Biden ordered the U.S. flag lowered to half-staff for five days to honor the dead in Atlanta. That period ended at sunset Monday. On Tuesday, to honor the dead in Boulder, he ordered another five days of half-staff until sunset on Saturday. Maybe he should just keep the flag down until Congress acts to end the bloodshed.
___