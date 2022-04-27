EDITORIAL: Gun owners can help keep firearms out of wrong hands

Apr. 27—Every day, eight children are unintentionally injured or killed due to an unlocked or unsupervised gun in the home, according to Brady Center statistics. Kids are curious by nature, and parents who think children can't find a well-hidden gun are fooling themselves.

Unfortunately, New Mexico is not immune to these tragedies.

The accidental shooting death of a 2-year-old Rio Rancho boy in December is the latest reminder of what can happen when firearms are not properly secured. Hopefully, others can learn from this devastating incident, and perhaps Lincoln Harmon's death could actually save other young lives.

The Brady Center on gun violence defines such incidents as "family fire," a shooting involving an improperly stored or misused gun in the home that results in death or injury.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the case in Lincoln's death.

After four months of the Rio Rancho Police Department refusing to share details of the investigation, the Attorney General's Office earlier this month provided interviews, the 53-page police report and other documents in the Dec. 8 shooting death.

The documents indicate Lincoln's 4-year-old brother found a gun belonging to the boys' father, Santa Fe police officer Jonathan Harmon, and unintentionally fired it.

Often, gun owners think they have done enough to safely store their weapons: they hide them in a closet, put them on a top shelf, stash them somewhere children don't usually go.

Jonathan Harmon, who owns multiple guns, told police he often keeps his off-duty gun in a safe but sometimes keeps it on the very highest kitchen shelf behind a coffee mug. The 4-year-old told police he used a kitchen chair to reach chewing gum, which is kept in the same cabinet. Harmon's wife, Courtney, told police she asked the child "'why were you messing with daddy's gun,' and he said he was trying to put it on daddy's belt because he wants to be just like his dad."

Story continues

The Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the toddler's death an accident.

But unsecured guns aren't just a threat to children in that home. They can be taken to school and endanger young lives there.

Bennie Hargrove, a 13-year-old Washington middle schooler, was shot six times and killed by a classmate who took a gun from home to the school Aug. 13. Hargrove's family is suing the school and the young suspect's parents, saying they could have prevented the death.

On. Feb. 14, 2019, police say Joshua Owen, then 16, took his parents' gun and tried to shoot three students at V. Sue Cleveland High School, but the gun misfired and Owen ended up shooting into the air. Charges against him were dropped after he was declared not competent to stand trial.

Guns should always be stored unloaded and locked. Use a trigger lock, gun safe or lock box with a combination or key children do not have access to. For quick authorized access there are safes that require just your fingerprints to open. Gun ownership is not just a right, it's a responsibility. And especially for gun owners with children or grandchildren, proper care is key to keeping them safe.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.