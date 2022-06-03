EDITORIAL: Gun violence at all levels must be addressed, urgently

Jun. 3—There are so many things we could say as the news of yet another mass shooting hits our nation and, this time, hits so close to home.

But in reality, Wednesday's Tulsa shooting that killed four hospital staff and left the gunman dead, too, is only the latest in a constant, daily barrage of gun violence that we have allowed to go on for too long.

To Norman and Oklahoma residents: It's time for us to start caring about gun violence of any magnitude. We cannot accept that constant death and injury are the price to pay for what in Oklahoma is almost completely unrestricted freedom to buy a weapon.

Last weekend, one woman died and seven more were injured by a shooting in Taft. Today, four victims are dead in Tulsa.

KOCO5 anchor Zach Rael shared on Twitter Saturday that from May 20-27, his station covered at least 10 shootings that left four dead and at least nine shot just in the Oklahoma City metro.

Daily gun violence is not just an issue for a big city like New York or Chicago. It is here and it is now. How will we choose to respond?

To our officials and legislators: Recognize the tragedy around you and act. Right now. Your thoughts and prayers are no longer enough, nor are your platitudes about "not wanting to politicize this issue."

This issue became politicized when Oklahoma lawmakers decided to legislate against red flag laws, to proudly claim in 2020 that we were enacting "the nation's first anti-red flag law." The law stops our state or any Oklahoma city from enacting a law that would allow the police or family members to get a court order that removes firearms from a person who may be at risk to themselves or others.

This issue became politicized when the governor decided that permitless carry was a reasonable standard for who should carry a gun in Oklahoma. The 2019 law means anyone over 21 who does not have a felony can carry a gun without a license in Oklahoma.

In 2020 — the latest year for available data — more than 20 people per 100,000 were killed from guns in Oklahoma. By that metric, it's one of the top 15 deadliest states for gun violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is ludicrous to say that a mass shooting situation isn't so bad simply because the number of people killed isn't as high as the number of people killed last week in another shooting.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe tweeted Wednesday that "one thing is clear: tragedy is in the loss of life." But tragedy is also in survival, in the people who are living with the physical and mental wounds that living through being shot will leave with a person.

Survivors of gun violence may lose a limb; if they're shot in the abdomen, they may lose the normal function of their digestive system. They may deal with constant surgeries to repair what was broken by a bullet. Regardless of the physical impact, they will live the rest of their lives with the mental and emotional implications of being shot. In Taft, seven of those people are figuring out how to go on living this week.

Tragedy is not just in the loss of life. Tragedy is that gun violence happens so often in our country that the only time we stop to absorb it is when mass numbers of people are killed.

Tragedy is that we believe it is acceptable to allow gun violence to happen every single day in every part of our country and state, that we believe that death and lasting, preventable physical disability is simply the sacrifice we must make to be a free country.

The Norman Transcript Editorial Board includes Editor Emma Keith and News Editor Max Bryan. For comments or questions, email editor@normantranscript.com.