EDITORIAL: Gun violence prevention bills represent progress

May 12—With gun violence and mass shootings making the headlines daily, there is some small comfort that Minnesota's democratic lawmakers will approve gun violence prevention measures after years of trying.

DFLers working in a House and Senate conference committee came to agreement Wednesday on a red flag law and expanded background checks as part of a larger public safety spending bill.

The red flag law allows authorities or family members to petition to remove guns from the possession of someone who is deemed to be a threat to themselves and others. The background check provision expands background checks to the private sales of handguns or assault weapons, thus closing the so called "gun show" loophole. It exempts hunting guns.

Research has shown these measures, if put to full use, can reduce gun violence, and importantly, suicide, which is prevalent in rural Minnesota.

In Minnesota, 70% of gun deaths are suicides, according to the advocacy group Protect Minnesota, which favors red flag laws. Red flag laws prevent suicides, according to a study by Duke Law School, and also prevent mass shootings, according to a study by the University of Michigan.

Friends and family of someone suffering from mental health issues will be able to step in and at least keep weapons out of reach with a judge's order.

The law would allow a court to take guns away for 14 days from a person who is a danger to themselves or others. The judge could grant that initial order without input from the person whose gun would be taken away. After the initial period, the order could be extended for a year, but a hearing would include the person whose gun was being confiscated.

Some 19 states, including conservative Florida, have red flag laws and polls show they are generally favored by the public. A MinnPost poll in June, after the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting shows 64% either favored or strongly favored red flag laws.

Minnesota law enforcement has supports red flag laws.

We have long advocated broader background checks on gun shows and online transfers. A nationwide 2017 survey showed 22 percent of gun transfers in the U.S. happened without background checks at all.

These new laws will not stop all gun violence. No law will. And gun violence is on such an upward trajectory, it may seem like these new laws don't make much difference.

But they are worth it if they make a difference even once or twice. And as recent history suggests, police officers' lives are the ones these laws might save.