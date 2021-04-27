Editorial: Gunning for NY: The Supreme Court threatens the safety of the Empire State

Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Even as New York City struggles to contain a bloody surge in shootings, here comes the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to hear a challenge to New York’s responsibly strict gun laws, which make it hard to get a permit to carry a concealed firearm. If the high court’s emboldened conservative majority adopts the radical interpretation that the Second Amendment guarantees Americans’ ability to keep a loaded weapon on their person no matter what, it will be spitting in the face of the nation’s safest big city and every other place with life-saving gun-safety regulations.

New York is relatively permissive in allowing people to get permits to carry guns to protect their homes or businesses — but requires “proper cause,” a higher bar, to be able to carry when out and about. That is one big reason the firearm death rate statewide here is just 3.9 per 100,000, one of the nation’s lowest. In anything-goes Texas and Florida, the rate is 12.7 per 100,000. In Missouri, 20.6. In Mississippi, 24.2.

Yet now, some among Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts — all of whom claim to respect precedent and the original intent of the Constitution — champ at the bit to rewrite both.

No less a conservative judicial icon than Antonin Scalia knew better. In his 2008 majority opinion affirming a limited individual right to own a gun, he wrote: “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited...For example, the majority of the 19th-century courts to consider the question held that prohibitions on carrying concealed weapons were lawful under the Second Amendment or state analogues.”

Tea leaf readers are taking heart that when accepting the case, the court narrowed the question from the broad one the gun-rights group framed to one only about the rights of the two petitioners. From where we sit, it’s disturbing that the supremes took the case at all.

Americans have certain rights to own firearms. But states and cities have extensive latitude to define the limits of those rights to protect public safety. Take that away, and the Constitution becomes a suicide pact.

___

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court to hear major gun rights case

    The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public. Lower courts rejected the argument made by two gun owners and the NRA's New York affiliate that the restrictions violated the Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The Supreme Court will hear the appeal next term, which begins in October.The case could lead to the most consequential ruling on the scope of the Second Amendment in more than a decade.Reuters Correspondent Andrew Chung covers the Supreme Court.CHUNG: "This case is very significant because it's a major gun rights case. And, since the court issued its last landmark rulings on gun rights more than a decade ago, the court has shifted in membership. It now has a 6-3 conservative majority and they are seen as having a sympathetic view toward an expanded level of gun rights. Gun control advocates are worried about this case. They see that in states and municipalities around the country, they see that gun control laws have been put in place, and they see this conservative majority as putting those regulations and those laws at risk."The debate over gun control in the United States has intensified after a series of recent mass shootings. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "It's a national embarrassment."A day after the April 15 mass shooting in Indianapolis, where a gunman killed eight employees at a FedEx facility and then himself, President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact stronger gun control measures.Major policy changes would require congressional passage, and Senate Republicans stand in the way of Democratic-backed gun control measures already passed in the House of Representatives.

  • Florida legislature unanimously votes for $300 million to protect wildlife corridor

    After a decade of work by Florida wildlife advocates and conservationists, both houses of the legislature unanimously passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act to protect the state's interior greenways that are vital to animal migration.Why it matters: The act, which has broad support from communities, ranchers, farmers and environmentalists, secures access to habitats for a range of wildlife, including the endangered Florida panther, and stops the division and fragmentation of critical migration lands.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt'll put $300 million specifically toward protecting the Florida Wildlife Corridor, plus another $100 million for the Florida Forever land conservation program.The cash will also protect the headwaters of major watersheds, like the Everglades and St. Johns Rive, and help sustain working farms, lands and forests.What they're saying: "The overwhelming bipartisan support speaks to the shared commitment for conserving Florida’s land and water, and the Act itself provides a clear framework for achieving a lasting conservation legacy," said Carlton Ward, Jr., a National Geographic Explorer, photographer and founder of the Path of the Panther initiative.What's next: It'll take effect on July 1 if signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NYC mayor criticizes Supreme Court gun case

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the Supreme Court's decision to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States a "step in the wrong direction." (April 26)

  • U.S. court says 'ghost gun' plans can be posted online

    Plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled “ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. A divided panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reinstated a Trump administration order that permitted removal of the guns from the State Department's Munitions List. Listed weapons need State Department approval for export.

  • The Supreme Court Is Set to Make America’s Gun Death Epidemic Worse

    The court plans to take up the case of a New York law that severely restricts concealed-carry permits

  • Another Prestigious School Pummeled by Critical Race Theory

    There is a lot of trouble afoot at my alma mater, and it seems worth sharing. Maybe that should be “more trouble,” because prestigious Regis High School has been in the news of late, with its president being fired over charges of sexual misconduct. A Jesuit-run institution, and yes, the high school of one Anthony Fauci, Regis is not “prestigious” because of my particular alumnus status (nor that of my colleague, Daniel Tenreiro), nor because of cost (actually, it’s tuition-free per its founding in 1914). Simply, it is regularly ranked as the best Catholic high school in America. It got that status because it was a determined fire hose of classical education that graduated young men who were put to many a test so they could think and analyze as adults, for God and country, as the blunt school motto stated. But now, Regis — like many a school — seems ashamed of its legacy and purpose, maybe even of Deo et patria, and has become quick to genuflect and lie prostrate before the gods of Critical Race Theory. More on that shortly. Back in the day, when Abe Beame was still mayor: Every year, Regis took around 120 Catholic boys (parochial-schoolers from classes low to high, and having a silver spoon in your mouth at birth was not a condition of acceptance) from New York and the surrounding area — through competitive exam and ensuing interview — into the freshman class. A goodly amount fell away through the ensuing four years (a grade of 75 was failing) of grueling and unrelenting work (learning Latin, self-taught physics among the heavier stones to push uphill). There was many a big brain among my classmates, but how I survived to graduate with the remaining 100 remains a mystery. All being in this together, close quarters for four years, you could not help but notice the black classmate was black, the Puerto Rican senior was Puerto Rican, the gay freshman was gay. (We noticed the musical one was musical too, the artistic one artistic too — but such things are of no use in our times of pigmentary politics and cultural ethics.) My experience and perception was that we were all young guys who regarded each other as comrades. We were caught up in some worthwhile academic marathon. Ours was a brotherhood that transcended the facts of the Sharks vs. Jets neighborhood characteristics that still held forth. Able to walk in only my own shoes, I look back and find Regis to have been a place of e pluribus unum, of sanctuary, a haven, of true camaraderie — a thing set against the backdrop of a New York choked by unrelenting racial tensions. I feel blessed to have gone there, to have run the race, to have crossed the finish line, no matter how distant from most of my classmates. Come 1978, about a third of them were graduating into Ivy League institutions. For many, the four years of academic rigor might have had a little something to do with that outcome. So slapping the “prestigious” label on Regis is a legit thing to do. It is also the legit thing to do to draw attention to the progressive turmoil that seems to have enveloped this school — as it has most institutions — in an attempt, either blind or willful, to supplant its mission (here, a Catholic education) with the leftist ideology that is Critical Race Theory. The elites have demanded it, and Regis complies. Don’t, and you are indeed a racist institution. That’s how the rationale goes, right? At its essence, Christianity is a belief in salvation, love, redemption, and forgiveness. At its essence, CRT is about classification, vilification, repudiation, and being unforgiving. How a Catholic institution such as Regis can replace one with the other is a scandal of monstrous proportion and an act of utter sinfulness. (It is interesting to note that the school is named after a 17th century French Jesuit, John Francis Regis, a remarkable evangelist who converted many to Catholicism and worked tirelessly to reinvigorate the faith throughout France; his great disappointment being he was never to go to the New World to convert Indians, a task that resulted in the martyrdom of many other Jesuits, but let us not talk further of that annoying topic of defending the faith.) There is a letter. It seems to this alumnus (who had no role in this document) a proper thing to give it attention. It is the voice of parents of current Regis students who are starting to say: “Enough. This is not what our sons signed up for. What you are doing is wrong and bad.” The letter began circulating among the alumni community last week. Its authorship is unknown (to me, anyway) at this time, although its charges and intimations are indeed reflective of at least some Regis parents. It is a tale of how a storied institution of learning may be crippling itself, of a school of a distinct purpose consumed by the insatiable era of wokeness and cancellation and 1619 hatred for God and country. Good for these parents. Bravo. Their letter is published in full here as received (except for “superscripts” replaced): This is an open letter from a group of concerned alumni and parents. Up until July 8th of last year, we were thankful that Regis remained faithful to its mission of academic excellence and fostering a spirit of generosity and service to those in need, and had resisted the fashionable racism inherent in Critical Race Theory (CRT) that has been embraced by other educational institutions. We felt confident that the academic rigor and focus on critical thinking that Regis has instilled in its graduates for over a century made Regis immune to the anti-rational, anti-liberal, anti-meritocratic, neo-racist ideology that is Critical Race Theory. Regis’ reckoning came last summer when an anonymous group created an Instagram page called @BlackatRegis in response to a letter Regis emailed to the entire Regis community on June 3, 2020. Many of the stories on @BlackatRegis are awful, and we want to be clear that racial harassment and discrimination are unacceptable. We expect Regis to address any incidents swiftly and decisively. However, the @BlackatRegis site does not simply draw attention to these incidents. It prescribes, as the remedy, the adoption of CRT ideology. The @BlackatRegis site contains links to two letters to Regis. The first letter is anonymous and states that the “mission of this project (@BlackatRegis) is to highlight the experiences of Black alumni, current students, faculty, and staff at a school that perpetuates racism and explicit anti-Blackness.” The second letter, a document called “Dear Regis — Black Lives Matter,” was signed by over 600 Regis and REACH alumni and faculty. It is also full of CRT jargon and condemnations of Regis’ behavior: It calls the reasonable and measured June 3rd letter from Regis “a slap in the face from an institution that prides itself on forming students into Men for Others” (emphasis theirs). Rather than praising Regis for creating, guiding, funding and running the visionary REACH Program since 2002, these alumni write “Simply put, REACH cannot be Regis’s absolution from taking a clear stand against white supremacy or addressing the realities of race within the country, the city, and the four walls of the school.” “If Regis really stands in solidarity with its Black students and is seriously committed to racial justice, it will use its privilege, take concrete action and encourage the Regis community to do the same. While Regis has many flaws in its curriculum, in the culture it fosters, and in its engagement with its community, the purpose of this letter is not to harp on those failures but rather to hold the school accountable…Provide the resources necessary to properly educate all your students about the realities of race, power, and privilege in America.” These alumni chastise Regis’ (which gave them all an entirely tuition-free education) request for donations in the letter as “not only ill-timed but extremely inappropriate and disrespectful to the communities who are experiencing a great deal of anguish.” Instead, these signatories “call on (Regis) to do (its) part and use (its) resources to donate to any number of organizations committed to the liberation of Black lives and the dismantling of white supremacy. The following links provide lists of possibilities compiled by organizers toward which Regis can focus its efforts and resources. https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/#donate https://sites.google.com/view/blm-petitionsfunds/home Like so many schools around the country, Regis appears to have immediately surrendered to this particular prescription for addressing the racial climate on campus. This is evidenced by the July 8th letter sent to alumni, the Race at Regis Initiative, multiple new Diversity steering committees, and the March 19th announcement of the school’s decision to hire a full-time Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI Officer) in addition to another full-time hire focused on recruiting more “diverse” students. CRT proponents coined the phrase “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” the April 11th announcement of a new Interim President who is a staunch CRT advocate (see next paragraph) In fact, it appears that Regis has embraced CRT ever since @BlackatRegis emerged. Many decisions were made during a time when Regis had no president. On April 11, 2021, the Regis community was informed that Christian Talbot, a current board member who attended Regis and also spent 13 years teaching at the school, is now our Interim President. A quick perusal of Mr. Talbot’s internet presence (he is the founder of a consulting company called Basecamp) indicates that he seems to be a strong supporter of CRT who recommends books by Ibram Kendi (a leading proponent of CRT), and is against standardized tests like the SAT. Unless alumni speak up, we fear our Interim President, the to-be-hired Director of DEI, and the Diversity Steering Committee are going to do irreparable damage to our alma mater, despite their good intentions. CRT advocates work to weaken or eliminate entrance exams, reduce curricular focus on the Western Canon, set firm racial quotas for students and faculty (regardless of qualifications), and achieve “Equity” (equality of outcomes) by reducing all students’ performance to that of the weakest. As alumni and parents, to the extent there is any racism at Regis, we want it eliminated. We want to ensure that ALL students feel safe and welcome. Regis’ sudden embrace of CRT is particularly upsetting when those of us who have been involved with Regis for decades know how hard Regis has worked to address the concerns of the black Regis community. Regis has been trying to hire more black faculty for over a decade. There is an enormous amount of competition for black teachers. 20 years ago, Regis designed the REACH Program to help more students of color prepare for the rigors of a Regis education when their local schools may not have been up to the task. Regis opens a Pandora’s Box when it pledges to ensure that the Regis culture is “free from any racial or other bias, either implicit or explicit” in its July 8th missive to alumni. Pledging to eliminate IMPLICIT bias gives the CRT advocates control over all aspects of life at Regis, from admissions to curriculum, pedagogy, teacher training, grading, and discipline. All objective standards become subjective, and decisions are based on emotion rather than reason. From the CRT perspective, you cannot defend yourself against a charge of implicit racism, because the feelings of the accuser are given greater weight than an objective view of what actually transpired. From the CRT perspective, to challenge implicit racism is evidence of racism. Once CRT is given a foothold, it impacts all aspects of a school. Indeed, the job description posted by Regis mandates that the new Director of DEI be involved in every aspect of the school (admissions, curriculum, “professional development for all faculty and staff”, strategic planning, hiring, and “programming for student formation”). We have provided links to numerous articles and essays on CRT in the appendix to this letter. We whole-heartedly encourage Regis in its efforts to become a more inclusive environment for students of all backgrounds. Students who engage in racial harassment must face consequences for their actions. Regis should discuss these issues and the importance of judging people on their character and putting ourselves in others’ shoes with the students when they first arrive freshman year. But that does not require embracing CRT and going down the same path as Grace Church High School, Dalton and Brearley. We much prefer the common humanity approach to dealing with racism and hope the Regis administrators, faculty, and Board of Trustees agree. OUR REQUESTS: We have seen at other institutions that when a school restructures its educational philosophy around the principles of CRT, free and open debate is quickly replaced by a climate of fear and silence. We want to ensure this does not happen at Regis. We ask the Board of Directors and Regis Administration (including the Interim President) to be wholly transparent about any plans to implement CRT-based training or curriculum at Regis. We want to know what this will mean for the school, specifically in terms of admissions, curriculum, pedagogy, grading, discipline and the overall mission of the school. We request that they agree to take proactive steps to ensure that Regis remains a place where rigorous pedagogy, critical thinking, and free and open discussion remain the norm. In particular, we request that before anything related to race at Regis is implemented by the school, it retain a consultant of the common humanity approach to racism to review such decisions and policies. These matters would include candidates for DEI Officer, candidates for the new full-time admissions hire, any race-related policies or policy changes including, but not limited to all race-related proposals from any Board committee or sub-committee, all proposals from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion subcommittee and Diversity Steering Committees, all proposals, programs, recommendations and other suggestions from the to-be-hired Director of DEI proposed speakers at the school — whether to the Board, faculty, or students (CRT experts would be permitted, but only with equal time given to an equally qualified opposing voice) The consultant would have to be associated with a common humanity inspired group such as 1776 Unites, FAIR, Counterweight, — groups that work to eliminate racism without resorting to the fatalistic, neo-racist, CRT ideology that is so divisive and pervasive at the moment. This consultant would share their view on these matters with the Board, administration and alumni. Their recommendations would not be binding on Regis — just as Regis should not hand over the reins to those who support CRT, it should not hand them to those who oppose it. We would also like the school to agree that the to-be-hired Director of DEI will be responsible for teaching at least half a full-time teacher’s workload (two classes). A full-time DEI officer will feel obligated to find “implicit” racism and bias everywhere in order to justify their continued employment. No other peer school we looked at (Xavier, Fordham Prep, Cristo Rey Harlem, St Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, and Iona Prep) had a full-time DEI officer — they were all part-time obligations. If Regis does not promote CRT, we request that the school stop using CRT terminology, both within Regis and in communications with alumni and the broader community. We request that the Board vote on this and all race-related issues anonymously. CRT proponents call anyone who refuses to comply with their demands racist — voting anonymously is the only way Board members can vote their conscience without fear of retribution. We request that the school give us equal treatment by sending this Open Letter to all alumni and posting it (or a link to it) on the Regis.org website, just as it sent the @BlackatRegis Instagram page to all alumni in its July 8, 2020 letter and currently directs people there on the school’s website. If you are a member of the Regis Community and support the opinions expressed in this letter, please send an email to the law firm of Allen Harris PLLC at info@allenharrislaw.com with your name and year of graduation or relationship to the school. Allen Harris PLLC will not share anyone’s name with us or the school, unless you specifically request that your name be shared. It will only inform Regis how many people emailed them in support of this letter. Thank you for caring enough about Regis to read this letter. May ours be the noble heart, strong to endure . . .

  • Supreme Court takes major case on carrying concealed handguns

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public in a case that could further undermine firearms control efforts nationally. The justices took up an appeal by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the NRA, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, of a lower court ruling throwing out their challenge to the restrictions on concealed handguns outside the home.

  • Psaki Dismisses Catholic Bishops’ Objections to Fetal-Tissue Research: ‘Important to Invest in Science’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed Catholic bishops’ concerns about the use of fetal tissue from elective abortions for scientific research. Asked how the White House would respond to comments from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that it is “deeply offense to millions of Americans for our tax dollars to be used for research that collaborates with an industry built on the taking of innocent lives,” Psaki said that the administration “respectfully disagrees.” “We believe that it’s important to invest in science and look for opportunities to cure diseases and I think that’s what this is hopeful to do,” Psaki said of the administration’s decision to reverse a Trump-era ban on researchers’ use of fetal tissues from elective abortions. The National Institutes of Health announced it would lift the ban in a post on its website on April 16. The NIH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also no longer convene the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board, according to Catholic Philly. The board was convened under Trump to review research applications for NIH grants, cooperative agreements, and research and development contracts that proposed using fetal tissue from elective abortions. The Trump administration also severed contracts with outside institutions that used fetal stem cells for research. The reversal comes after 26 House Democrats called on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to change the policy, according to Roll Call. The chairman of the U.S. bishop’s pro-life committee last week called on the Biden administration to fund research “that does not rely upon body parts taken from innocent children killed through abortion.” “The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said. “Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research.” “It is unethical to promote and subsidize research that can lead to legitimizing the violence of abortion,” he added. “Researchers have demonstrated that we can do effective scientific research and develop efficacious clinical treatments without harvesting tissue from aborted babies.”

  • New York Post reporter resigns over "incorrect" story on Kamala Harris book at migrant shelter

    A New York Post reporter announced her resignation on Tuesday over what she called "an incorrect story I was ordered to write" that claimed migrant children were given copies of Vice President Kamala Harris' children's book.Why it matters: The Post ran the story on its front page Friday, garnering a lot of attention in conservative media. It temporarily deleted, re-edited and republished the piece with an editor's note Tuesday after a Washington Post fact-check debunked the original article. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zoom in: The story headlined, "Kam On In: Solo kids at border welcomed with copy of veep's book," claimed that migrant children at a shelter in Long Beach, California, were receiving copies of Harris' book as part of their "welcome kits."The editor's note stated that "only one known copy of the book was given to a child." CNN notes that the donation was actually to the shelter's collection.What they're saying: Journalist Laura Italiano said in her resignation announcement posted to Twitter that the article was "an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point."Of note: CNN fact-checking journalist Daniel Dale noted the Post had temporarily taken down a follow-up story on the book report, headlined: "Psaki has no answers when asked about Harris' book being given to child migrants."It was reposted with an editor's note similar to one in the other updated report on Harris.The Post did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Intern to publicly testify on rape claim against lawmaker

    An Idaho legislative ethics committee has ordered a 19-year-old intern who says she was raped by a lawmaker to publicly testify about the encounter on Wednesday, the teen's representatives say. The teen's attorney, Annie Hightower with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, decried the move by the House Ethics and Policy Committee. “We learned late last night that the committee will compel her testimony via a subpoena,” Hightower said Tuesday.

  • Protesters arrested in North Carolina after curfew

    Many were angered by the city’s newly-imposed curfew, saying it’s unnecessary since the protests against the shooting death of Andrew Brown had so far been peaceful.Lawyers for the family of a Black man gunned down by sheriff's deputies last week in North Carolina said a private autopsy showed he died from a "kill shot" to the back of his head, and the FBI on Tuesday opened a civil rights probe of the shooting.Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was struck by four bullets to his right arm before the fatal shot penetrated the rear of his skull as he tried to drive away, attorneys for his relatives told a news conference in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border where last Wednesday's shooting took place.

  • Hong Kong passes immigration bill, raising alarm over 'exit bans'

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's legislature passed on Wednesday a controversial immigration bill, which lawyers, diplomats and right groups fear will give authorities unlimited powers to prevent residents and others from entering or leaving the Chinese-ruled city. The government has dismissed those fears as "complete nonsense," saying the legislation, which will come into effect on Aug. 1, merely aims to screen illegal immigrants at source amid a backlog of asylum applications and does not affect constitutional rights of free movement. "We are facing increasing challenges, especially preventing the number of illegal immigrants from rising and claimants from abusing the system," Security Secretary John Lee said, adding that travel rights remain guaranteed and that the government will introduce subsidiary legislation in the near term.

  • France arrests 7 Italian leftist militants it harboured for decades

    PARIS/ROME (Reuters) -France has arrested seven fugitive Italian leftist militants after harbouring them for decades following their conviction in Italy on terrorism charges, in a turning point for Paris and Rome on an issue that had long poisoned relations. Italy has long sought the extradition of dozens of leftist guerrillas, who had been given refuge in France on condition they renounced violence following the so-called Years of Lead from the late 1960s to the 1980s. French President Emmanuel Macron's office said the arrests followed months of discussions between Italy and France, with police targeting those militants guilty of "bloody crimes".

  • Georgia’s Doug Collins Announces He Will Not Run for Office in 2022

    Former Georgia representative Doug Collins announced Monday that he would not run in any election during the 2022 midterms, quieting speculation that he would make a Senate run. “I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle,” Collins said. “For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever,” Collins added. “I do plan on staying involved in helping shape our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and the Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia.” I’m announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle. Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IruVtnjZl7 — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 26, 2021 Collins, an ally of former President Trump, made his announcement amid speculation that former football player Herschel Walker may run for Senate in 2022. Trump has urged Walker to run in the election against current Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement in March. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” Collins unsuccessfully ran for Senate during the 2020 special election, which opened after Georgia senator Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons. Governor Brian Kemp nominated businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to the seat, bucking Trump and allies who wanted Kemp to nominate Collins. Collins decided to run for senate despite Loeffer’s nomination, but dropped out after failing to beat Loeffler in the general election. Loeffler subsequently lost to Warnock in a runoff election.

  • Exclusive: Biden to urge Congress to pass anti-gun violence legislation in Wednesday address

    Biden plans to urge Congress to pass House bills to strengthen background checks as well as ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

  • Alaska candidate shadowed by anti-gay article, election post

    A candidate for U.S. Senate in Alaska previously wrote articles in support of an organization that espoused gay conversion therapy, questioned the integrity of elections and described the “Twilight” books and movies as evil. Many of the articles, blogs and posts by candidate Kelly Tshibaka have been deleted but some are available through archived internet pages, as first reported Tuesday by CNN. Tshibaka said in an email to The Associated Press that the CNN article “is just proof that our campaign is gaining momentum, which has Lisa Murkowski and her allies scared to death."

  • Republicans got personal with Obama. Why they won't do the same to Biden.

    Instead of trying to demonize “Uncle Joe,” Republicans hope to puncture Biden’s popularity without getting down in the mud.

  • Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship

    A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship. The effort, the details of which were shared first with The Associated Press on Wednesday, is aimed in part at making sure Democrats “actually deliver concrete change in people’s lives,” according to Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action. The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us.

  • Pope ousts leadership of Ecuadorian diocese amid complaints

    Pope Francis responded Wednesday to reports of poor governance and moral failings in the Ecuadorian diocese of Riobamba by not only accepting the resignation of the retiring bishop but that of his heir apparent as well. Francis on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Bishop Julio Parrilla Diaz, who turned 75 last month, and his deputy, Monsignor Gerardo Miguel Nieves Loja, 53. Nieves had been named “coadjutor bishop” for Riobamba last year and was due to be consecrated bishop in February, to take over when Parrilla retired at 75, the normal retirement age for bishops.

  • When is stopping carbon-monoxide poisoning and protecting Saudi dissidents controversial? When you’re a House Republican.

    In recent weeks, Republicans have forced Democrats' hand on so-called suspension votes, requiring roll call votes, which are time-consuming because of COVID-19 precautions. At the same time, the number of Republicans voting against the bills on average is many times the number of Democrats doing so.